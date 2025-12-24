US Stock Market Holiday 2025: Are US Stock Exchanges Open Or Closed On December 25 For Christmas?
Trading hours will be shortened on Dec. 24 ahead of the Christmas holiday, with most NYSE markets closing earlier than usual
Christmas is a season for prayer, joy, and family gatherings. It also ushers in the year-end holidays as families take time off from their busy schedules to reconnect and recharge before a new year begins.
Extended holiday breaks could impact services at government institutions, post offices, banking and other public institutions. For businesses and financial markets, the holidays mean adjusted schedules or full closures.
In the United States, stock market operations are expected to be curtailed this Christmas season due to extended holidays. Trading activities will remain suspended across all US stock exchanges on the Christmas holiday.
Is The US Stock Market Open On Christmas?
According to the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) calendar, Dec. 25 is a holiday on account of Christmas, which means no trading activities will take place.
"Each market will close early at 1:00 p.m. (1:15 p.m. for eligible options) on Wednesday, Dec. 24, 2025. NYSE American Equities, NYSE Arca Equities, NYSE National, and NYSE Texas late trading sessions will close at 5:00 p.m. All times are Eastern Time," the NYSE stated on its website.
This means that on Wednesday, Dec. 24 (Christmas Eve), most NYSE markets will close earlier than usual. Trading hours will be shortened ahead of the Christmas holiday on Dec. 25. Investors should take note of these closures to avoid inconvenience when executing any trades.
The stock and bond markets will reopen on Friday, Dec. 26, with normal trading resuming on Wall Street. The next scheduled closure will be on Thursday, Jan. 1, 2026, for New Year’s Day.
On New Year’s Eve, Wednesday, Dec. 31, bond markets will close early at 2:00 p.m. ET. However, the NASDAQ and NYSE will operate as per their regular schedule, allowing normal trading hours for stocks, according to USA Today.