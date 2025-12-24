US Stock Market Holiday 2025: Are US Stock Exchanges Open Or Closed On December 25 For Christmas?

According to the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) calendar, Dec. 25 is a holiday on account of Christmas, which means no trading activities will take place.

"Each market will close early at 1:00 p.m. (1:15 p.m. for eligible options) on Wednesday, Dec. 24, 2025. NYSE American Equities, NYSE Arca Equities, NYSE National, and NYSE Texas late trading sessions will close at 5:00 p.m. All times are Eastern Time," the NYSE stated on its website.

This means that on Wednesday, Dec. 24 (Christmas Eve), most NYSE markets will close earlier than usual. Trading hours will be shortened ahead of the Christmas holiday on Dec. 25. Investors should take note of these closures to avoid inconvenience when executing any trades.

The stock and bond markets will reopen on Friday, Dec. 26, with normal trading resuming on Wall Street. The next scheduled closure will be on Thursday, Jan. 1, 2026, for New Year’s Day.

On New Year’s Eve, Wednesday, Dec. 31, bond markets will close early at 2:00 p.m. ET. However, the NASDAQ and NYSE will operate as per their regular schedule, allowing normal trading hours for stocks, according to USA Today.