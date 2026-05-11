Urban Company Shares Plunge Over 8% After Q4 Loss Widens

Shares of home-based services provider Urban Company Ltd., fell over 8% on Monday with the stock trading Rs 130.32 intraday. The drop comes after Urban Company posted widening of consolidated loss to Rs 161 crore for March quarter FY26 mainly on account of investment in new service InstaHelp. The company had posted a loss of Rs 2.84 crore in the same period a year ago, as per a regulatory filing.

Urban Company, Founder and CEO, Abhiraj Singh Bhal said InstaHelp exited the fourth quarter with around 27 lakh orders with March alone crossing 11 lakh orders and net transaction value (NTV) of Rs 40 crore from near-zero at the start of FY26.

The company has announced winding up of its Saudi Arabia arm but the process has been delayed due to ongoing Middle East conflict. "We wish to inform that the process has been delayed beyond the originally anticipated timeline owing to prevailing geopolitical factors and related administrative complexities. The winding up/ dissolution process is expected to be completed within the next 5-6 months," the filing said.

Revenue from operations of Urban Company grew by about 43% to Rs 425.56 crore during the quarter from Rs 298.45 crore in March 2025 quarter.

ALSO READ: Urban Company Q4 Results: Net Loss Rockets Even As Revenue Jumps 43%

Urban Company Ltd. Share Price Today

Urban Company Share Price Today

Photo Credit: (Photo: NDTV Profit)

The scrip fell as low as 8.14% to Rs 128.30 apiece intraday on Monday at 9:32 a.m. This compares to a 0.92% fall in the NSE Nifty 50 Index.

It has fallen 23.63% in the last 12 months and 3.01% year-to-date. Total traded volume so far in the day stood at 8.02 times its 30-day average. The relative strength index was at 49.21.

Out of seven analysts tracking the company, one maintain a 'buy' rating, three maintain a "hold", and three maintain a "sell" rating, according to Bloomberg data. The average 12-month consensus price target of Rs 133.14 implies an upside of 5.9%

ALSO READ: Urban Company Q4 Review: Morgan Stanley Eyes 7% Downside Despite Target Price Hike — Here's Why

Essential Business Intelligence, Continuous LIVE TV, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.