Upcoming IPOs: SEBI Approves Rs 5,000-Crore Hella Infra, Rs 3,700 Crore Sify Infinit Among 13 Public Issues

The Securities and Exchange Board of India has issued approvals for a total of 13 public issues including Hella Infra Market Ltd. along with Sify Infinit Spaces Ltd., along with two pre-filings.

The Sify Infinit Spaces IPO is a book building issue of Rs 3,700 crore, comprising a fresh issue of shares as well an offer-for-sale component. The company aims to raise Rs 2,500 crore via the fresh issue, whereas existing shareholders aim to mop up Rs 1,200 crore via the OFS.

The equity shares are proposed to be listed on NSE and BSE. JM Financial Ltd. is the book running lead manager and Kfin Technologies Ltd. is the registrar of the issue.

Hella Infra Market is a book building issue of Rs 5,000 crore. The company filed a confidential draft red herring prospectus with SEBI on Sept. 30, 2025.

Other IPOs approved by SEBI include Transline Technologies Ltd. UKB Electronics Ltd., CMR Green Technologies Ltd., Medicap Healthcare Ltd., Purple Style Labs Ltd., Oswal Cables Ltd., BVG India Ltd., Pride Hotels Ltd., Sai Parenteral's Ltd., Commtel Networks Ltd.

The markets regulator has also given nod to pre-filing of Jay Jagdamba Ltd whose book running lead manager is Elara Capital (India) Pvt.Ltd.

Most of these companies are yet to announce key details of their issues such as IPO dates, IPO price bands and lot size but shares for all of them are proposed to be listen on both NSE and BSE.

Here's all you need to know about the upcoming issues:

Sai Parenteral's IPO consists of a fresh issue of Rs 285 crores and an offer for sale of upto 0.35 crore equity shares Arihant Capital Markets Ltd. is the book running lead manager and Bigshare Services Pvt.Ltd. is the registrar of the issue.

Similarly, the Commtel Networks issue is a book building of Rs 900 crore wherein fresh issue is worth Rs 150 crore and OFS is of Rs 750 crore. Equirus Capital Pvt.Ltd. is the book running lead manager and MUFG Intime India Pvt.Ltd. is the registrar of the issue.

CMR's public issue is entirely an offer for sale of upto 4.29 crore shares and Equirus Capital Pvt.Ltd. is the book running lead manager and Kfin Technologies Ltd. is the registrar of the issue. On the other hand, the public issue of Purple Style Labs solely consists of a fresh issue of Rs 660 crore.

Oswal Cables IPO is a book build Issue consisting of fresh issue of Rs 300 crore and an OFS of upto 2.22 crore equity shares, with Pantomath Capital Advisors Pvt.Ltd. as the book running lead manager and MUFG Intime India as the registrar of the issue.

MUFG Intime is also the book running manager for BVG India book build issue. The IPO consists of Rs 300 crore and an OFS of upto 2.85 crore equity shares.

Pride Hotels has a fresh issue of TRs 260.00 crore and an offer for sale OFS of upto 3.92 crore equity shares. Motilal Oswal Investment Advisors is the Coordinating Lead Manager, while Kfin Technologies Ltd. is the registrar of the issue.

Motilal Oswal is also the lead manager for Transline Technologies' entirely OFS issue of upto 1.62 crore shares, while Bigshare Services Pvt.Ltd. is the registrar of the issue.

Finally, UKB Electronics is mixed offering consisting of Rs 800 crore worth of fresh shares and Rs 400 crore OFS. Motilal Oswal Investment Advisors Ltd. is the book running lead manager and Kfin Technologies Ltd. is the registrar of the issue.

