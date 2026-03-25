IPL Stocks To Watch Out For Amid RCB Sale And Likely RR Buyout

Just days before the start of the new Indian Premier League (IPL) season, the marquee league has witnessed a big deal involving Royal Challengers Bengaluru, which has been sold to a consortium comprising Aditya Birla Group, Times Group, Bolt Ventures & Blackstone.

United Spirits has already confirmed the sale of RCB for a fee of around Rs 16,660 crore. But that is not the only big deal taking place in the IPL this week, as various news reports suggest the ownership of the Rajasthan Royals could also change hands.

Sources have told NDTV Profit that a consortium led by Kal Somani and Rob Walton of the Walmart family is set to acquire the Jaipur-based outfit for Rs 15,200 crore.

Keeping these recent developments in mind, here is a list of stocks that could be in focus heading into trade today.

ALSO READ: Rajasthan Royals Sold To Kal Somani-Backed Consortium For $1.63 Billion

Aditya Birla Group

All stocks within the Aditya Birla Group will be in focus as the conglomerate is a huge backer in the RCB acquisition.

These stocks include the likes of Aditya Birla Capital, Aditya Birla Fashion and Grasim Industries as well as Hindalco, UltraTech Cement, among others.

Even if the investment is routed through a group entity, listed arms like AB Capital and ABFRL become the closest liquid proxies for investors to play the theme.

Especially as far as ABFRL is concerned, IPL gives access to a mass premium and youth audience, thus building scope for team merchandise, athleisure collaborations and brand integrations.

United Spirits

United Spirits is the obvious stock in focus, having finally sold RCB after building the franchise for 18 years. Thanks to the sale, USL has unlocked value from a non-core asset, which contributes to a chunk of the company's overall market capitalisation.

This may lead to a special dividend payout, with even a 25% payout potentially leading to a dividend payment of Rs 57.2 per share, while a 100% payout amounts to Rs 228.3 per share.

Waaree Energies

Given the players involved in the potential Rajasthan Royals purchase, there are no direct proxies as such.

However, Waaree Energies comes close as the entity has been recently announced as the title sponsor for the Rajasthan team and will feature on the team's shirts as well as training kits.

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