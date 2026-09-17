Turtlemint Fintech Share Price Rises 6% As Motilal Oswal Initiates Coverage With Buy; Sees 40% Upside

Turtlemint Fintech Solutions Ltd.'s share price rose as high as 5.61% after Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd. initiated its coverage for the company with a 'buy' rating citing a plethora of factors.

MOSL's Rs 180 target price implies a roughly 40% upside. The shares traded 5.13% higher at Rs 134.29 as of 9:46 a.m. on the NSE.

Here Is Why MOSL Is Bullish On The Counter:

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1. Tech-led Point of Sales Person Franchise: The brokerage noted that Turtlemint Fintech has constructed a scaled, technology-enabled insurance distribution franchise in India, with over 5.5 lakh PoSPs and a strong foothold in the country's insurance distribution.

2. Underpenetrated industry: India's insurance penetration remains among the lowest globally against a government target of "Insurance for All" by 2047, according to MOSL, with assisted distribution driving 95% of retail insurance sales. This trend highlights the structural relevance of Turtlemint's model.

3. Emerging channel: PoSP-driven premiums are growing at nearly twice the industry rate and Turtlemint has its presence across 19,186 pin codes, positioning it well to capture this opportunity.

4. Young distributor base: TurtleMint has a young distributor base, with 61% aged 35 years or below. Distributors typically start as PoSPs as a secondary source of income, but rising earnings are driving greater engagement.

MOSL expects 1.3-1.5 lakh partner additions annually, while active DPs are projected to grow at around 24% compound annual growth rate (CAGR) between FY26 and FY29.

5. Improving activation and ticket size to drive revenue growth: Growth in active Distribution Partners (DPs), combined with around 12% ticket-size CAGR, is expected to drive a strong 38% CAGR over FY26 and FY29 in platform premium.

6. A turnaround story: A fast-growing policy pool and compounding renewal book are expected to lift renewal revenue contribution to more than 25% by FY29, from 20% in FY26. Supported by higher profitability from renewals, MOSL expects service Ebitda Margin to expand to around 22% by FY29 from around 13% in FY26.

7. Headroom for indirect cost efficiency: The brokerage sees key margin opportunity in corporate overheads with direct costs largely linked to partner payouts

"As the growth model shifts from recruitment to activation and productivity, operating leverage is expected to improve. Corporate overheads are projected to grow at a 6% CAGR over FY26-29, resulting in adjusted Ebitda breakeven in FY27 and Margin expansion to around 11% by FY29," MOSL outlined.

8: Attractive Valuation: TurtleMint's current market price is 17 times the expected EV/Ebitda for 2028, as per the brokerage. It highlighted that the key risk for the company is regulatory uncertainty around commission structures, partly offset by the ability to pass on the impact to distribution partners.

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