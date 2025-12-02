These Three Stocks Broke Their 10-Year Winning Streak In 2025 — What Went Wrong?

Trent’s stock performance has been the most dramatic. Since its entry into the Nifty 50 in September 2024, the stock has dropped 46%.

This coincides with a visible slowdown in its growth trajectory. Revenue growth has cooled from 50% to 20% over the last four quarters, and September quarter revenue growth came in at 17%, below the company’s guidance of 20–25%.

The softening trend is also evident in its operational metrics. Sales per square foot per month have eased from Rs 1,489 in Q3 last fiscal to Rs 1,187 in the last quarter.

Foreign investors have also steadily pared their holdings. FII ownership, which stood at 24.43% in March 2023, declined to 19.65% by March 2025, further dropped to 18.39% in June 2025, and reached 16.81% in September 2025.

Even so, Trent retains several long-term positives. Its loyalty programme, Weststyle Club, has exceeded 19 million members after adding 2.6 million members, and an estimated 80% of Westside’s revenue comes from these loyalty customers. The pace of store additions across both Westside and Zudio remains healthy, and Trent is also strengthening its youth-focused brand, Burnt Toast.