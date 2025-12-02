These Three Stocks Broke Their 10-Year Winning Streak In 2025 — What Went Wrong?
Despite a strong 10-year run marked by sharp jumps in several years, all three stocks are looking likely to close 2025 in the red.
Three long-term market outperformers Cantabil Retail India, Elantas Beck India, and Trent snapped their decade-long gaining streak in 2025, breaking a consistent trend of yearly advances.
Despite a strong 10-year run marked by sharp jumps in several years, all three stocks are looking likely to close 2025 in the red. Cantabil fell 14%, Elantas Beck declined 24% and Trent plunged 40%, a sharp reversal from their exceptional performances in years like 2019, 2021 and even as recently as 2024.
Read on to know the cause behind these performances:
Trent
Trent’s stock performance has been the most dramatic. Since its entry into the Nifty 50 in September 2024, the stock has dropped 46%.
This coincides with a visible slowdown in its growth trajectory. Revenue growth has cooled from 50% to 20% over the last four quarters, and September quarter revenue growth came in at 17%, below the company’s guidance of 20–25%.
The softening trend is also evident in its operational metrics. Sales per square foot per month have eased from Rs 1,489 in Q3 last fiscal to Rs 1,187 in the last quarter.
Foreign investors have also steadily pared their holdings. FII ownership, which stood at 24.43% in March 2023, declined to 19.65% by March 2025, further dropped to 18.39% in June 2025, and reached 16.81% in September 2025.
Even so, Trent retains several long-term positives. Its loyalty programme, Weststyle Club, has exceeded 19 million members after adding 2.6 million members, and an estimated 80% of Westside’s revenue comes from these loyalty customers. The pace of store additions across both Westside and Zudio remains healthy, and Trent is also strengthening its youth-focused brand, Burnt Toast.
Elantas Beck India
Elantas Beck India, part of the German-based ALTANA Group, operates in specialised chemical segments, primarily electrical insulation systems and engineering materials. These are categories in which the company has historically held a 35–40% market share, supported by access to global technology and high barriers to entry.
Over the past decade, Elantas Beck has delivered steady growth. Revenue rose from Rs 304 crore in FY13 to Rs 383 crore in FY17, Rs 522 crore in FY21 and Rs 749 crore in FY24.
Operating margins fluctuated between 13% and 20% over this period, while profits increased from Rs 32 crore in FY13 to Rs 55 crore in FY17, Rs 67 crore in FY21 and Rs 140 crore in FY24.
Despite this consistent financial performance and strong parentage, the stock still declined 24% in 2025, breaking its long winning streak.
Cantabil
Cantabil has expanded rapidly over the past decade, with revenue rising from Rs 100 crore in FY14 to Rs 721 crore in FY25. Operating margins, which stood at a loss ten years ago, improved to settle at 28% in FY25.
In the last quarter, the company added 25 new stores, supporting volume growth of 10.28%. Same-store sales growth for the quarter stood at 2.7%. Notably, 75% of its stores operate under the company-owned, company-operated model.
Looking ahead to FY27, Cantabil plans to expand its store network from 605 to 725 outlets while maintaining Ebitda margins of 28–30%. The company is also tracking the women’s category closely, which currently contributes 11% of revenue.