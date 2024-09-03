Top 10 Most-Valued Firms Lose Rs 4,402 Crore In Market Cap As Infosys, RIL Weigh

India's top 10 most valuable firms collectively lost approximately Rs 4,402 crore in market valuation on Tuesday. ITC Ltd., Reliance Industries Ltd., and Infosys Ltd. weighed the most, while ICICI Bank Ltd., HDFC Bank Ltd. and State Bank of India were among the gainers in the session.

ICICI Bank gained Rs 12,489.1 crore, taking its market capitalisation to Rs 8.77 lakh crore, and HDFC Bank added Rs 7,912.5 crore, raising its market cap to Rs 12.5 lakh crore. SBI, Hindustan Unilever Ltd. and Larsen & Toubro Ltd. were also among the gainers on the day.

The benchmark indices closed mixed on Tuesday as the NSE Nifty 50 ended flat and at an all-time high, while the S&P BSE Sensex snapped its 10-session gaining streak.

The Nifty ended 1.15 points higher at 25,279.85, and the Sensex was 4.4 points or 0.01%, down at 82,555.44.