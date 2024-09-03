Nifty Close Flat As Infosys, RIL Weigh: Market Wrap

The benchmark indices closed mixed on Tuesday as the NSE Nifty 50 ended flat and at an all-time high, while the S&P BSE Sensex snapped its 10-session gaining streak.

The Nifty ended 1.15 points higher at 25,279.85, and the Sensex was 4.4 points or 0.01%, down at 82,555.44.

On the Nifty's hourly chart, there are divergences emerging but consolidation is still away, according to Kush Bohra, founder of investment advisory firm kushbohra.com.

"The price is not suggesting any imminent correction; there is no price action on the downside," Aditya Agarwal, head of research and investments at Invest4edu, said.