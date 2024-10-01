Top 10 Most Valued Firms Lose Rs 18,223 Crore Market Cap Led By Reliance Industries, HUL

The top 10 most valued firms together lost Rs 18,222.87 crore in market valuation on Tuesday, with Reliance Industries Ltd. and Hindustan Unilever Ltd. emerging as the biggest losers, in line with a rally in equities. State Bank of India Ltd. and Infosys Ltd. were among the other gainers for the day.

The NSE Nifty 50 ended 13.95 points, or 0.05% lower at 25,796.90, and the S&P BSE Sensex ended 33.49 points or 0.04% lower at 84,266.29.

Reliance Industries lost Rs 20,974.03 crore, taking its market capitalisation to Rs 19.80 lakh crore and HUL lost Rs 7,495.20 crore with its market capitalisation falling to Rs 6.87 lakh crore. Bharti Airtel Ltd., Larsen and Toubro Ltd., HDFC Bank Ltd. and ITC Ltd. were also among the losers.