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Titan Shares In Focus As Motilal Oswal Raises Target Price After Strong Q4 Results — Check Potential Upside

Overall, the brokerage remains constructive on jewelry industry growth for top players, and Titan, being the bellwether with superior historical execution track record, will benefit the most.

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Titan Shares In Focus As Motilal Oswal Raises Target Price After Strong Q4 Results — Check Potential Upside
Titan, with its superior competitive positioning in sourcing, studded ratio, youth-centric focus, and reinvestment strategy, continues to outperform other branded players, adds the brokerage.
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Titan Company Ltd.
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NDTV Profit's special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India's top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer NDTV Profit's subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy.

Motilal Oswal Report

Motilal Oswal reiterates its Buy rating on Titan Company Ltd. with a target price of Rs 5,300, based on 60x Mar'28E earnings per share.

Titan, with its superior competitive positioning in sourcing, studded ratio, youth-centric focus, and reinvestment strategy, continues to outperform other branded players. Its brand recall and business moat are not easily replicable; therefore, Tanishq's competitive edge will remain strong in the category.

The store count reached 3,473 as of Mar'26, and the expansion story remains intact. The non-jewelry business is also scaling up well and will contribute to growth in the medium term.

Apart from industry formalisation, stability in gold prices can further improve margin visibility for Titan.

Overall, the brokerage remains constructive on jewelry industry growth for top players, and Titan, being the bellwether with superior historical execution track record, will benefit the most.

The brokerage models a compound annual growth rate of 15% in sales, 20% in Ebitda, and 24% in adjusted profit after tax over FY26-28E.

Click on the attachment to read the full report:

Motilal Oswal Titan Q4 Results.pdf
VIEW DOCUMENT

ALSO READ: Lupin Target Price Cut By Systematix After Q4 Results — Should You Buy, Sell Or Hold?

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This report is authored by an external party. NDTV Profit does not vouch for the accuracy of its contents nor is responsible for them in any way. The contents of this section do not constitute investment advice. For that you must always consult an expert based on your individual needs. The views expressed in the report are that of the author entity and do not represent the views of NDTV Profit.

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