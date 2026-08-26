Tempsens Instruments IPO Listing Date: Expected Price Based On Latest GMP

Tempsens Instruments IPO GMP today (Aug. 26) stood at Rs 308, indicating a potential 102.67% premium over the upper price band of Rs 300.

The shares are scheduled to list on the NSE and BSE on Friday, Aug. 28.

Tempsens Instruments IPO Expected Listing Price

Based on the latest GMP of Rs 308 and the upper price band of Rs 300, the estimated Tempsens Instruments IPO listing price is Rs 608 per share. This implies a potential listing premium of 102.67% over the issue price.

Note: GMP does not represent official data and is based on speculation.

Tempsens Instruments IPO Key Points

GMP: Rs 308

Issue price: Rs 300

Estimated listing price: Rs 608

Implied gain: 102.67%

Listing date: Aug. 28

Tempsens Instruments IPO Final Subscription Status

The initial public offering (IPO) of Tempsens Instruments (India) was oversubscribed 184.07 times by the third and final day of bidding on Aug. 24.

The IPO received bids for 2,79,44,59,050 shares against 1,51,81,667 offered.

Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) booked the issue 302.88 times. The Non-Institutional Investors (NIIs) category was subscribed 314.44 times. Retail investors booked their quota 60.69 times.

Tempsens Instruments IPO Allotment And Listing Date

The share allotment status was finalised on Aug. 25, 2026. Shares of Tempsens Instruments are scheduled to list on the NSE and BSE on Aug. 28, 2026. While IPO shares often list shortly after allotment, Tempsens Instruments will debut on Aug. 28 as Aug. 26 is a settlement holiday, delaying the refund and share-credit process to Aug. 27

Tempsens Instruments IPO Details

The Tempsens Instruments IPO comprises:

Fresh issue: 31.66 lakh equity shares worth Rs 95 crore

Offer for Sale (OFS): 1.85 crore equity shares worth Rs 555 crore

The total issue size stood at Rs 650 crore. The price band was fixed at Rs 285–Rs 300 per share. The minimum bid size for retail investors was 50 shares, requiring an investment of Rs 15,000 at the upper end of the price band.

ICICI Securities Ltd. was the book-running lead manager and KFin Technologies Ltd. was the registrar to the issue.

Tempsens Instruments IPO: Use Of Proceeds

The company plans to utilise the net proceeds from the fresh issue primarily towards:

Funding capital expenditure for electrical heating solutions and specialised cable solutions (Rs 18.13 crore).

Repayment and/or pre-payment, in full or in part, of certain borrowings availed by the company (Rs 55 crore).

General corporate purposes.

Tempsens Instruments Business

Incorporated in 1990, Tempsens Instruments is a thermal engineering and specialised cable manufacturer engaged in the design and manufacture of customised temperature sensing solutions, electrical heating solutions, and specialised cables.

Its product portfolio includes contact and non-contact temperature sensors, thermocouples, Resistance Temperature Detectors (RTDs), pyrometers, industrial heaters, and customised cables serving diverse industrial sectors globally.

Disclaimer: Investments in IPOs are subject to market risks. Investors should read the red herring prospectus carefully and consult a financial adviser before making investment decisions.

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