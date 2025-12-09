Telecommunication To Services: Where FPIs Are Parking Their Money In 2025?

Foreign portfolio investors appear to be changing course sharply in 2025, marking a break from two consecutive years of strong inflows into Indian equities. After pumping record sums into the market through 2023 and 2024, FPIs have turned net sellers this year, pulling out Rs 79,237 crore so far, according to NSDL data.

The reversal comes despite the Nifty 50 rising 9.53% year-to-date, pointing to a selective and sector-specific repositioning rather than a broad-based risk-off move.

The shift stands in sharp contrast to 2024, when India became a key overweight market for global investors amid macroeconomic resilience and a supportive earnings cycle.

FPIs had invested Rs 1.66 lakh crore in 2024 and Rs 2.37 lakh crore in 2023. The post-pandemic trend shows alternating waves of risk appetite and caution: outflows of Rs 1.32 lakh crore in 2022, followed by the 2023–24 surge, and now a re-emergence of risk aversion in 2025.

Yet beneath the headline outflows lies a clear pattern: FPIs are not abandoning India but rotating aggressively across sectors.

Telecom, services and utilities have emerged as clear beneficiaries of this rotation, while interest-rate-sensitive and globally exposed sectors such as IT, FMCG and real estate are bearing the brunt of outflows.