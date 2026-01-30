Tata Motors CV Q3 Result Review: Brokerages Cut Target Price, But There's A Catch

JPMorgan and Nomura have cut the target price on Tata Motors Commercial Vehicles Ltd. (TMCV) after the company released its third-quarter earnings for the financial year ending March 2026, where profit tumbled as much as 48% due to a series of one-time expenses ranging from new labour codes to demerger costs.

In light of its Q3 earnings, the likes of JPMorgan and Nomura have cut the target price on Tata Motors CV due to a series of headwinds the company incurred in the third quarter. However, all these brokerages offered a relatively positive outlook going ahead.

Kotak Securities, meanwhile, hiked the target price on the counter, believing that there is a healthy near-term demand momentum and robust profitability for domestic commercial vehicles, which was in line with expectations.

This comes on the back of Tata Motors CV's Q3 numbers, where the company reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 705 crore in the December quarter, marking a 48% downturn as compared to Rs 1,355 crore in the year-ago period.

Brokerages On Tata Motors

Kotak Securities on Tata Motors CV

Maintain Add; Hike Target Price to Rs 485 from Rs 450

Healthy near-term demand momentum

Domestic CV's profitability was in line with expectations

CV business momentum to sustain in the near term



JPMorgan on Tata Motors CV

Maintain Overweight; Cut Target Price to Rs 510 from Rs 475

Slight miss in 3Q, but volume momentum drives earnings upgrade

Management expects growth momentum to persist, taking price hikes to offset commodity pressures

Expect a modest India CV recovery after three years of no growth



Nomura on Tata Motors CV

Maintain Buy; Cut Target Price to Rs 547 from Rs 552

CV cycle turning up as fleet utilizations rise

Q3 ASPs miss on adverse mix; price hikes should cover costs

Strong growth outlook

