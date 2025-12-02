Swiggy Plans Rs 10,000 Crore Share Sale Next Week

Indian food deliverer Swiggy Ltd. is preparing to raise as much as 100 billion rupees ($1.1 billion) from institutional investors as early as next week, according to people familiar with the matter.

The company has shortlisted three banks to manage the share sale — the Indian units of Citigroup Inc. and JPMorgan Chase & Co., as well as Kotak Mahindra Capital Co. — the people said, asking not to be identified because the information is private.

Swiggy’s board approved plans on Nov. 7 to raise up to 100 billion rupees through a qualified institutional placement, subject to shareholder and regulatory approval. The timing and size of the deal could still change, the people said.

The company’s fundraising plans come as India’s instant-commerce sector is rapidly expanding amid surging demand and intensifying competition. Startups are competing with Amazon.com Inc. and Walmart Inc.-backed Flipkart to cover cities with networks of neighborhood warehouses and fleets to quickly deliver everything from groceries and electronics.