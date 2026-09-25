Stocks To Watch Today: Waaree Energies, JSW Cement, Wheels India, Godrej Industries, Piramal Finance & More

Shares of Waaree Energies, JSW Cement, Wheels India, Godrej Industries, Piramal Finance will be in focus on Friday.
Here are the notable corporate announcements that came after Thursday's market hours:
Earnings
ESDS Software Q1 (Cons)
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- Net Profit down 56.6% At Rs 29.3 Cr Vs Rs 67.4 Cr QoQ
- Revenue down 20.2% At Rs 133.7 Cr Vs Rs 167.5 Cr QoQ
- EBIT down 56.1% At Rs 37.5 Cr Vs Rs 85.5 Cr QoQ
- EBIT Margin At 28.1% Vs 51% QoQ
Stocks In News
Waaree Energies
- Approves draft Scheme of Amalgamation of Indosolar with co
- 1:11 share exchange ratio
- Waaree Clean Energy Solutions enters specialty gases market
- Aims To Be One-stop Supplier To Semiconductor, Solar Cell Manufacturers
M&M Financial Services
Board-approved private placement of secured NCDs up to Rs. 2,000 crore at 7.95% for 1095 days.
Pearl Global Industries (from Investor PPT)
- Revenue Target of 9000-10000 Cr by FY30
- Adj. EBITDA to rise to 1080-1400 Cr by FY30
- Average FOB realizations to improve Rs. 660-670 by FY30
- Total Capex till FY30 Rs. 675 Cr - Rs. 725 Cr
- Rs. 325 Cr - Rs. 350 Cr Invst. for capacity expansion across Geographies
- FY30E capacity to increase to 170-175 mln pieces
- FY30E Capacity utilization expected at 80%
- Partnership capacity expected to scale from 25 mln pieces to 42-44 units by FY30E
- In-House capacity to rise to 128-131 mln pieces from 76 units by FY30E
- Rs. 350 cr - Rs. 375 cr Additional Invst. for backward integration
LCC Projects
- LCC Projects emerged L-1 bidder for ₹653.34 crore Chhoti Kalisindh irrigation project
- Execution over 36 months.
Bansal Wires
Record date fixed for 1:5 equity share split on October 16, 2026.
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JSW Cement
Received GST show-cause notice for ₹229.85 crore demand, plus interest and 10% penalty for FY22-FY24.
Inox Green Energy
QIP Issue Opens; Sets Rs 174.36/Shr As Floor Price
Indiabulls
- Allots 51.55 Cr warrants via preferential issue
- Company raises Rs 250 Cr from warrant subscription
- 51.55 Cr warrants issued at Rs 19.40 each.
Wheels India
- QIP Issue Opens; Sets Rs 2,197.10/Shr As Floor Price
- May Offer Up To 5% QIP Discount To Floor Price
Bank Of Baroda
- Sells 76.9 Lk shares of NSE for Rs 1,372 Cr
- Sells shares via Offer for Sale through IPO
Godrej Industries
- Sells 0.5% stake in Godrej Consumer for Rs 450 Cr
- Co continues to hold 23.23% of the equity share capital of GCPL
Piramal Finance
- Co earned Rs 200 cr of Insurance Commission Income In FY26
- Co currently exclusively distributes life insurance pdts of PLI
- Co estimates that cut in Insurance Commission Income could have 18-24 BPS impact on FY28e RoA
- Co remains confident to meet earlier stated FY27e PAT growth guidance of 50% YoY
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