Stocks To Watch Today: Waaree Energies, JSW Cement, Wheels India, Godrej Industries, Piramal Finance & More

Shares of Waaree Energies, JSW Cement, Wheels India, Godrej Industries, Piramal Finance will be in focus on Friday.

Here are the notable corporate announcements that came after Thursday's market hours:

Earnings

ESDS Software Q1 (Cons)

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Net Profit down 56.6% At Rs 29.3 Cr Vs Rs 67.4 Cr QoQ

Revenue down 20.2% At Rs 133.7 Cr Vs Rs 167.5 Cr QoQ

EBIT down 56.1% At Rs 37.5 Cr Vs Rs 85.5 Cr QoQ

EBIT Margin At 28.1% Vs 51% QoQ

Stocks In News

Waaree Energies

Approves draft Scheme of Amalgamation of Indosolar with co

1:11 share exchange ratio

Waaree Clean Energy Solutions enters specialty gases market

Aims To Be One-stop Supplier To Semiconductor, Solar Cell Manufacturers

M&M Financial Services

Board-approved private placement of secured NCDs up to Rs. 2,000 crore at 7.95% for 1095 days.

Pearl Global Industries (from Investor PPT)

Revenue Target of 9000-10000 Cr by FY30

Adj. EBITDA to rise to 1080-1400 Cr by FY30

Average FOB realizations to improve Rs. 660-670 by FY30

Total Capex till FY30 Rs. 675 Cr - Rs. 725 Cr

Rs. 325 Cr - Rs. 350 Cr Invst. for capacity expansion across Geographies

FY30E capacity to increase to 170-175 mln pieces

FY30E Capacity utilization expected at 80%

Partnership capacity expected to scale from 25 mln pieces to 42-44 units by FY30E

In-House capacity to rise to 128-131 mln pieces from 76 units by FY30E

Rs. 350 cr - Rs. 375 cr Additional Invst. for backward integration

LCC Projects

LCC Projects emerged L-1 bidder for ₹653.34 crore Chhoti Kalisindh irrigation project

Execution over 36 months.

Bansal Wires

Record date fixed for 1:5 equity share split on October 16, 2026.

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JSW Cement

Received GST show-cause notice for ₹229.85 crore demand, plus interest and 10% penalty for FY22-FY24.

Inox Green Energy

QIP Issue Opens; Sets Rs 174.36/Shr As Floor Price

Indiabulls

Allots 51.55 Cr warrants via preferential issue

Company raises Rs 250 Cr from warrant subscription

51.55 Cr warrants issued at Rs 19.40 each.

Wheels India

QIP Issue Opens; Sets Rs 2,197.10/Shr As Floor Price

May Offer Up To 5% QIP Discount To Floor Price

Bank Of Baroda

Sells 76.9 Lk shares of NSE for Rs 1,372 Cr

Sells shares via Offer for Sale through IPO

Godrej Industries

Sells 0.5% stake in Godrej Consumer for Rs 450 Cr

Co continues to hold 23.23% of the equity share capital of GCPL

Piramal Finance

Co earned Rs 200 cr of Insurance Commission Income In FY26

Co currently exclusively distributes life insurance pdts of PLI

Co estimates that cut in Insurance Commission Income could have 18-24 BPS impact on FY28e RoA

Co remains confident to meet earlier stated FY27e PAT growth guidance of 50% YoY

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