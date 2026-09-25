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Stocks To Watch Today: Waaree Energies, JSW Cement, Wheels India, Godrej Industries, Piramal Finance & More

Here's a look at stocks that are likely to be in focus during the trading session on Friday.

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Stocks To Watch Today: Waaree Energies, JSW Cement, Wheels India, Godrej Industries, Piramal Finance & More
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Shares of Waaree Energies, JSW Cement, Wheels India, Godrej Industries, Piramal Finance will be in focus on Friday.

Here are the notable corporate announcements that came after Thursday's market hours:

Earnings

ESDS Software Q1 (Cons)

Also Read | Layoffs Are Rising In Tech, But These Skills Are Helping People Unlock Better Pay

  • Net Profit down 56.6% At Rs 29.3 Cr Vs Rs 67.4 Cr QoQ
  • Revenue down 20.2% At Rs 133.7 Cr Vs Rs 167.5 Cr QoQ
  • EBIT down 56.1% At Rs 37.5 Cr Vs Rs 85.5 Cr QoQ
  • EBIT Margin At 28.1% Vs 51% QoQ

Stocks In News

Waaree Energies

  • Approves draft Scheme of Amalgamation of Indosolar with co
  • 1:11 share exchange ratio
  • Waaree Clean Energy Solutions enters specialty gases market
  • Aims To Be One-stop Supplier To Semiconductor, Solar Cell  Manufacturers

M&M Financial Services
Board-approved private placement of secured NCDs up to Rs. 2,000 crore at 7.95% for 1095 days.

Pearl Global Industries (from Investor PPT)

  • Revenue Target of 9000-10000 Cr by FY30
  • Adj. EBITDA to rise to 1080-1400 Cr by FY30
  • Average FOB realizations to improve Rs. 660-670 by FY30
  • Total Capex till FY30 Rs. 675 Cr - Rs. 725 Cr
  • Rs. 325 Cr - Rs. 350 Cr Invst. for capacity expansion across Geographies
  • FY30E capacity to increase to 170-175 mln pieces
  • FY30E Capacity utilization expected at 80%
  • Partnership capacity expected to scale from 25 mln pieces to 42-44 units by FY30E
  • In-House capacity to rise to 128-131 mln pieces from 76 units by FY30E
  • Rs. 350 cr - Rs. 375 cr Additional Invst. for backward integration

LCC Projects

  • LCC Projects emerged L-1 bidder for ₹653.34 crore Chhoti Kalisindh irrigation project
  • Execution over 36 months.

Bansal Wires
Record date fixed for 1:5 equity share split on October 16, 2026.

ALSO READ: Trade Setup For Sept 25: Nifty Support Cracks Below 23,000 After Index Hits Lowest Level Since April

JSW Cement
Received GST show-cause notice for ₹229.85 crore demand, plus interest and 10% penalty for FY22-FY24.

Inox Green Energy
QIP Issue Opens; Sets Rs 174.36/Shr As Floor Price

Indiabulls

  • Allots 51.55 Cr warrants via preferential issue
  • Company raises Rs 250 Cr from warrant subscription
  • 51.55 Cr warrants issued at Rs 19.40 each.

Wheels  India

  • QIP Issue Opens; Sets Rs 2,197.10/Shr As Floor Price
  • May Offer Up To 5% QIP Discount To Floor Price

Bank Of Baroda

  • Sells 76.9 Lk shares of NSE for Rs 1,372 Cr
  • Sells shares via Offer for Sale through IPO

Godrej Industries

  • Sells 0.5% stake in Godrej Consumer for Rs 450 Cr
  • Co continues to hold 23.23% of the equity share capital of GCPL

Piramal Finance

  • Co earned Rs 200 cr of Insurance Commission Income In FY26
  • Co currently exclusively distributes life insurance pdts of PLI
  • Co estimates that cut in Insurance Commission Income could have 18-24 BPS impact on FY28e RoA
  • Co remains confident to meet earlier stated FY27e PAT growth guidance of 50% YoY

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