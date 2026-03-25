Stocks To Watch Today: United Spirits, Waaree Energies, BPCL, Natco Pharma, Welspun Corp & More

Stocks of United Spirits Ltd., Waaree Energies Ltd., Bharat Petroleum Corp. , Natco Pharma Ltd. and Welspun Corp Ltd. will catch investors' attention on Wednesday.

Here are the notable corporate announcements that came after Tuesday's market hours:

Stocks In News

United Spirits: The company will sell its entire 100% stake in Royal Challengers Sports Pvt. (RCSPL) for Rs 16,660 crore to a consortium comprising the Aditya Birla Group, Times Group, Bolt, and Blackstone.

The company will sell its entire 100% stake in Royal Challengers Sports Pvt. (RCSPL) for Rs 16,660 crore to a consortium comprising the Aditya Birla Group, Times Group, Bolt, and Blackstone. Waaree Energies: The company approves a capex plan of Rs 3,900 crore for setting up a glass‑manufacturing plant.

The company approves a capex plan of Rs 3,900 crore for setting up a glass‑manufacturing plant. BPCL: The company's JV with Sembcorp bags a contract to supply 10 KTPA of green hydrogen to Numaligarh Refinery & commissions its 2G bioethanol refinery at Bargarh.

The company's JV with Sembcorp bags a contract to supply 10 KTPA of green hydrogen to Numaligarh Refinery & commissions its 2G bioethanol refinery at Bargarh. Natco Pharma: The company approves demerger of its agrochemicals business, decides to liquidate its Australian unit, and will incorporate a Nigeria unit with $100,000 capital. One share of the agrochemicals company will be issued for each share in Natco Pharma.

ALSO READ: RCB Takeover: United Spirits To Sell IPL Franchise To Aditya Birla-Led Consortium For Rs 16,660 Crore

Ceigall India: The company reports cancellation of two tenders worth Rs 297 crore by the Punjab government due to administrative reasons; it was earlier declared L1 bidder.

The company reports cancellation of two tenders worth Rs 297 crore by the Punjab government due to administrative reasons; it was earlier declared L1 bidder. Ceigall India: The company secures two orders worth Rs 397 crore from Purvah Green Power.

The company secures two orders worth Rs 397 crore from Purvah Green Power. ICICI Prudential Life: The company receives a tax demand of Rs 391 crore, including interest, from the Mumbai tax authorities.

The company receives a tax demand of Rs 391 crore, including interest, from the Mumbai tax authorities. Indian Bank: The company successfully raises up to Rs 5,000 crore via long‑term infrastructure bonds.

The company successfully raises up to Rs 5,000 crore via long‑term infrastructure bonds. Welspun Corp: The company's arm will sell its stake in a Saudi associate to another arm for Rs 2,450 crore.

The company's arm will sell its stake in a Saudi associate to another arm for Rs 2,450 crore. Kotak Mahindra Bank: The lender announced that business activities of its arm, Kotak Mahindra Investments, will be conducted departmentally within the bank from April 1; the arm will not sanction new loans from that date. The bank also announced the sale of stake in its arm, Infina Finance.

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