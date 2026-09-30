Stocks To Watch Today: Tata Steel, Dixon Technologies, United Breweries, L&T Finance, SBI Funds Management, Pidilite, Britannia & More

Shares of Tata Steel, Dixon Technologies, United Breweries, L&T Finance, SBI Funds Management, Pidilite Industries and Britannia Industries will be in focus during the trading session on Wednesday, September 30.

Here are the notable corporate announcements that came after Tuesday's market hours:

Pidilite Industries : The company's arm will transfer its entire stake in Finemake Technologies to the founders of Finemake.

: The company's arm will transfer its entire stake in Finemake Technologies to the founders of Finemake. Thomas Cook India : Arm Sterling Holiday Resorts opens a 33-room hotel in Varanasi.

: Arm Sterling Holiday Resorts opens a 33-room hotel in Varanasi. Kalpataru Projects International : Delhi High Court upholds the arbitral award; the JV company plans to file a petition against the High Court order.

: Delhi High Court upholds the arbitral award; the JV company plans to file a petition against the High Court order. Tube Investments of India : The company and its arm enter into a subscription agreement for preference shares worth Rs. 250 crore.

: The company and its arm enter into a subscription agreement for preference shares worth Rs. 250 crore. STL Networks : Emerges as L1 bidder for a Rs. 250 crore order from RailTel for cloud infrastructure deployment at RailTel data centres.

: Emerges as L1 bidder for a Rs. 250 crore order from RailTel for cloud infrastructure deployment at RailTel data centres. Bharat Parenterals : Approves fundraising of Rs. 139 crore through preferential allotment of 9.1 lakh shares at Rs. 1,522.85 per share.

: Approves fundraising of Rs. 139 crore through preferential allotment of 9.1 lakh shares at Rs. 1,522.85 per share. Godawari Power & Ispat : Invests Rs. 50 crore in subsidiary Godawari New Energy.

: Invests Rs. 50 crore in subsidiary Godawari New Energy. Advit Jewels : Shareholders approve appointment of Abhishek Gilara as Joint Managing Director for five years.

: Shareholders approve appointment of Abhishek Gilara as Joint Managing Director for five years. Tata Steel : Wins FY09 tax case on interest deduction, reducing tax liability by Rs. 427 crore to Rs. 1,259 crore from Rs. 1,686 crore.

: Wins FY09 tax case on interest deduction, reducing tax liability by Rs. 427 crore to Rs. 1,259 crore from Rs. 1,686 crore. Prestige Estates Projects: Completes two residential developments in Hyderabad.

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Navin Fluorine Internationa l: Arm Navin Fluorine Advanced Sciences commissions debottlenecking capacity at its Dahej facility.

l: Arm Navin Fluorine Advanced Sciences commissions debottlenecking capacity at its Dahej facility. Graphite India : The US Department of Commerce issues a preliminary determination in the anti-dumping duty investigation, announcing a preliminary dumping margin of 12.22%; financial impact remains unascertainable at this stage.

: The US Department of Commerce issues a preliminary determination in the anti-dumping duty investigation, announcing a preliminary dumping margin of 12.22%; financial impact remains unascertainable at this stage. Dr Agarwal's Health Care : Orbit Healthcare Services Nigeria becomes a wholly owned subsidiary of Orbit Mauritius.

: Orbit Healthcare Services Nigeria becomes a wholly owned subsidiary of Orbit Mauritius. Ramco Cements : The company increases clinker capacity to 5.62 MTPA and cement grinding capacity to 4.38 MTPA following plant debottlenecking.

: The company increases clinker capacity to 5.62 MTPA and cement grinding capacity to 4.38 MTPA following plant debottlenecking. Endurance Technologies : Arm EOSpA enters into an agreement to acquire the remaining 32% stake in Stoferle's German businesses for EUR 18 million.

: Arm EOSpA enters into an agreement to acquire the remaining 32% stake in Stoferle's German businesses for EUR 18 million. Punjab & Sind Bank : Approves raising up to USD 1 billion through FCCBs under its Medium-Term Note Programme.

: Approves raising up to USD 1 billion through FCCBs under its Medium-Term Note Programme. Arisinfra Solutions : Arm ArisUnitern RE Solutions secures a Mumbai project with an estimated GDV of Rs. 400 crore.

: Arm ArisUnitern RE Solutions secures a Mumbai project with an estimated GDV of Rs. 400 crore. Exide Industries : Invests nearly Rs. 100 crore in subsidiary Exide Energy Solutions.

: Invests nearly Rs. 100 crore in subsidiary Exide Energy Solutions. Cosmo First : Enters into a business transfer agreement to acquire veterinary clinic Prolife Speciality Vet Clinic LLP, strengthening its petcare business.

: Enters into a business transfer agreement to acquire veterinary clinic Prolife Speciality Vet Clinic LLP, strengthening its petcare business. NLC India : The company will incorporate a joint venture with NALCO to develop a 1,080 MW thermal power plant, with both partners holding 50% stake each.

: The company will incorporate a joint venture with NALCO to develop a 1,080 MW thermal power plant, with both partners holding 50% stake each. Bluspring Enterprises : The company approves the amalgamation of Bluspring New Horizon Two with LSG Sky Chefs.

: The company approves the amalgamation of Bluspring New Horizon Two with LSG Sky Chefs. Allcargo Logistics : The company appoints Vijay Nehra as Chief Transformation Officer and MD-Designate from October 1.

: The company appoints Vijay Nehra as Chief Transformation Officer and MD-Designate from October 1. GSPL Transmission : The demerged entity will list on September 30, 2026 under the symbol GSPLTRANS with 312.7 million shares.

: The demerged entity will list on September 30, 2026 under the symbol GSPLTRANS with 312.7 million shares. Power Mech Projects: The company receives a Rs. 549 crore order from Adani Group's Moxie Power for a contract period of 60 months.

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Jyothy Labs : The company receives insurance claim settlement for the warehouse fire incident; assessed damage stood at Rs. 7.33 crore.

: The company receives insurance claim settlement for the warehouse fire incident; assessed damage stood at Rs. 7.33 crore. Tata Steel : The company acquires 393 crore shares of TSHP for Rs. 3,260 crore; TSHP continues to remain a subsidiary.

: The company acquires 393 crore shares of TSHP for Rs. 3,260 crore; TSHP continues to remain a subsidiary. Dixon Technologies : Shareholders approve the reappointment of Sunil Vachani as Whole-Time Director and Atul B. Lall as MD for five years from May 5.

: Shareholders approve the reappointment of Sunil Vachani as Whole-Time Director and Atul B. Lall as MD for five years from May 5. JNK India : The company secures two orders worth up to Rs. 100 crore from an Indian customer for supply and services of flare packages.

: The company secures two orders worth up to Rs. 100 crore from an Indian customer for supply and services of flare packages. Britannia Industries : Re-designates N. Venkataraman as Deputy Managing Director from October 1 and appoints Ramamurthy Jayaraman as Chief Financial Officer from October 1.

: Re-designates N. Venkataraman as Deputy Managing Director from October 1 and appoints Ramamurthy Jayaraman as Chief Financial Officer from October 1. United Breweries (UBL) : Receives an aggregate income tax demand of Rs. 55 crore.

: Receives an aggregate income tax demand of Rs. 55 crore. Anlon Healthcare : Board to meet on October 13 to consider fundraising proposals.

: Board to meet on October 13 to consider fundraising proposals. L&T Finance : Allots NCDs worth Rs. 52 crore.

: Allots NCDs worth Rs. 52 crore. Deepak Nitrite : Arm commissions manufacturing operations at its Chlorination & Specialty Chemicals plant in Gujarat; total capex incurred stands at approximately Rs. 300 crore.

: Arm commissions manufacturing operations at its Chlorination & Specialty Chemicals plant in Gujarat; total capex incurred stands at approximately Rs. 300 crore. GMR Airports : Allots 10.2 crore equity shares upon OCRPS conversion; conversion adds 0.96% to the company's equity capital.

: Allots 10.2 crore equity shares upon OCRPS conversion; conversion adds 0.96% to the company's equity capital. Roto Pumps : Launches ‘HYGENIX', a next-generation hygienic food pumping solutions range, at ANUGA.

: Launches ‘HYGENIX', a next-generation hygienic food pumping solutions range, at ANUGA. UFlex : FY27E consolidated revenue projected at Rs. 20,943 crore, implying around 35% growth over FY26; normalized EBITDA projected at Rs. 2,578 crore, also implying around 35% growth.

: FY27E consolidated revenue projected at Rs. 20,943 crore, implying around 35% growth over FY26; normalized EBITDA projected at Rs. 2,578 crore, also implying around 35% growth. Flair Writing Industries : Receives a Rs. 31 crore demand-cum-show cause notice from a Surat authority.

: Receives a Rs. 31 crore demand-cum-show cause notice from a Surat authority. DP Abhushan : Board to meet on October 5 to consider fundraising via equity, warrants and other instruments.

: Board to meet on October 5 to consider fundraising via equity, warrants and other instruments. SBI Funds Management: Inderjeet Ghuliani retires as CFO from September 30; Amol Joshi appointed CFO from October 1.

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