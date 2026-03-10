Stocks To Watch Today: Tata Capital, Dr Reddy's, Torrent Power, Swan Defence, Power Grid

Tata Capital Ltd., Dr Reddy's Laboratories Ltd., Torrent Power Ltd., Swan Defence Ltd. and Power Grid Corp. are some of the stocks that will catch investors' attention on Tuesday.

Here are the notable corporate announcements that came after Monday's market hours:

Stocks In News

Tata Capital: The company's housing finance arm allots 1.3 crore shares worth Rs 650 crore to Tata Capital; there is no change in overall shareholding.

The company's housing finance arm allots 1.3 crore shares worth Rs 650 crore to Tata Capital; there is no change in overall shareholding. Dr Reddy's Laboratories: The Delhi High Court on Monday backed Dr Reddy's Laboratories Ltd. in its legal dispute with Novo Nordisk regarding the export and manufacture of semaglutide. This implies that Indian generic drug companies will be permitted to manufacture and retail generic drugs that are identical to and provide the same function as Ozempic and Wegovy.

The Delhi High Court on Monday backed Dr Reddy's Laboratories Ltd. in its legal dispute with Novo Nordisk regarding the export and manufacture of semaglutide. This implies that Indian generic drug companies will be permitted to manufacture and retail generic drugs that are identical to and provide the same function as Ozempic and Wegovy. Manorama Industries : The board will meet on March 12 to consider raising funds.

: The board will meet on March 12 to consider raising funds. Torrent Power: The company allots 2 lakh NCDs worth Rs 2,000 crore on a private placement basis.

The company allots 2 lakh NCDs worth Rs 2,000 crore on a private placement basis. Tata Power: The company invests Rs 50 crore as the first tranche to acquire a 40% stake in Dorjilung Hydro Power, part of a planned total investment of nearly Rs 1,572 crore.

The company invests Rs 50 crore as the first tranche to acquire a 40% stake in Dorjilung Hydro Power, part of a planned total investment of nearly Rs 1,572 crore. Swan Defence: Promoter Hazel Infra to sell a 5% stake via OFS.

Promoter Hazel Infra to sell a 5% stake via OFS. NTPC Green: Second part of the Andhra Solar PV project begins operations.

Second part of the Andhra Solar PV project begins operations. RailTel Corporation: Clarifies that its MoU with GAIL to build a digital‑infrastructure backbone is non‑binding and no definitive terms have been finalised.

Clarifies that its MoU with GAIL to build a digital‑infrastructure backbone is non‑binding and no definitive terms have been finalised. NSE Circular: Six stocks added to F&O effective April 1, Adani Power, Cochin Shipyard, Hyundai Motor, MOFS, Nippon Life, Vishal Mega Mart.

Six stocks added to F&O effective April 1, Adani Power, Cochin Shipyard, Hyundai Motor, MOFS, Nippon Life, Vishal Mega Mart. Power Grid Corporation: To raise up to Rs 5,000 crore via a loan from Union Bank of India.

