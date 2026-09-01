Stocks To Watch Today: Happiest Minds, ITC, Zee Entertainment, NCC, TBZ, PVR Inox, Hy-Tech Engineers & More

Shares of Happiest Minds, ITC, Zee Entertainment, NCC, Tribhovandas Bhimji Zaveri and PVR Inox will be in focus on Tuesday. In addition three new listings are lined up for Tuesday incuding Hy-Tech Engineers, Skyways Air and Symbiotec Pharmalab.

Here are the notable corporate announcements that came after Monday's market hours:

Earnings

MilkyMist Q1 Cons

Revenue at Rs. 973 cr vs Rs. 678 cr, up 43.6% YoY

Net Profit at Rs. 65 cr vs Rs. 7 cr, up 890.4% YoY

EBITDA at Rs. 144 cr vs Rs. 81 cr, up 77% YoY

EBITDA Margin at 14.8% vs 12%, up 279 bps YoY

Leap India Q1 Cons

Revenue at Rs. 203 cr vs Rs. 171 cr, up 19.2% YoY

Net Profit at Rs. 25 cr vs Rs. 19 cr, up 30.7% YoY

EBITDA at Rs. 104 cr vs Rs. 85 cr, up 22.4% YoY

EBITDA Margin at 51.1% vs 49.8%, up 134 bps YoY

Stocks In News

Bank of India - MCLR and RBLR kept unchanged effective Sept. 1, 2026; 1-year MCLR remains at 8.80%; revised Fixed Rate Spread across tenors effective Sept. 1, 2026.

- MCLR and RBLR kept unchanged effective Sept. 1, 2026; 1-year MCLR remains at 8.80%; revised Fixed Rate Spread across tenors effective Sept. 1, 2026. PVR Inox - PVR INOX approved a Rs300 crore buyback of 20.69 lakh shares at Rs1,450 each; record date September 4, 2026.

- PVR INOX approved a Rs300 crore buyback of 20.69 lakh shares at Rs1,450 each; record date September 4, 2026. Tribhovandas Bhimji Zaveri - Promoters sell 74.12% stake to GRT Jewellers at up to Rs209/share.

- Promoters sell 74.12% stake to GRT Jewellers at up to Rs209/share. GRT Jewellers launched open offer to acquire up to 1.73 crore shares (25.88% stake) at Rs 249.61/share; total offer size up to Rs 431.1 crore.

launched open offer to acquire up to 1.73 crore shares (25.88% stake) at Rs 249.61/share; total offer size up to Rs 431.1 crore. NCC - Received 3 orders worth Rs 430.19 crore (excluding GST) during Aug. 2026 for its Buildings Division

- Received 3 orders worth Rs 430.19 crore (excluding GST) during Aug. 2026 for its Buildings Division Brigade Enterprises - enters Coimbatore with 5.4-acre residential JDA project, GDV about Rs600 crore.

- enters Coimbatore with 5.4-acre residential JDA project, GDV about Rs600 crore. Zee Entertainment - ZEEL corrects preferential warrant disclosure: post-conversion shareholding should be 2.01%, not 1.40%.

- ZEEL corrects preferential warrant disclosure: post-conversion shareholding should be 2.01%, not 1.40%. Kiri Industries - Board approved issue of 60.83 lakh warrants to promoters at Rs 475 each.

- Board approved issue of 60.83 lakh warrants to promoters at Rs 475 each. Wheels India - Revised preferential issue price to Rs 1,461/share from Rs 1,418/share following NSE observations; total fundraise remains Rs 180 crore with corresponding reduction in shares to be allotted.

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Happiest Minds & ITC - Promoters to sell 22.1% stake for Rs1,329.7 crore; Board also approved merger with ITC Infotech, with Happiest Minds shareholders to receive 25 ITC Infotech shares for every 81 Happiest Minds shares.

- Promoters to sell 22.1% stake for Rs1,329.7 crore; Board also approved merger with ITC Infotech, with Happiest Minds shareholders to receive 25 ITC Infotech shares for every 81 Happiest Minds shares. Lux Industries - Board approved demerger of Vertical A business into Lux and Cozi and Vertical C business into Lux Global; shareholders to receive 1 share of Lux and Cozi and 1 share of Lux Global for every 1 Lux Industries share held.

- Board approved demerger of Vertical A business into Lux and Cozi and Vertical C business into Lux Global; shareholders to receive 1 share of Lux and Cozi and 1 share of Lux Global for every 1 Lux Industries share held. Spectrum Electrical - NSE and BSE granted in-principle approval for 13,73,625 shares and 2,49,750 warrants, worth up to Rs 324.99 crore.

IPO Listings

Symbiotec Pharmalab subscribed 75.08 times. The public issue subscribed 13.69 times in the retail category ,181.20 times in QIB (Ex Anchor), and 77.56 times in the NII category by August 27, 2026 6:54:54 PM (Day 4).

subscribed 75.08 times. The public issue subscribed 13.69 times in the retail category ,181.20 times in QIB (Ex Anchor), and 77.56 times in the NII category by August 27, 2026 6:54:54 PM (Day 4). Skyways Air - subscribed 71.25 times. The public issue subscribed 25.40 times in the retail category, 139.69 times in QIB (Ex Anchor), and 87.24 times in the NII category by August 27, 2026 6:54:35 PM (Day 4).

subscribed 71.25 times. The public issue subscribed 25.40 times in the retail category, 139.69 times in QIB (Ex Anchor), and 87.24 times in the NII category by August 27, 2026 6:54:35 PM (Day 4). Hy-Tech Engineers subscribed 247.39 times. The public issue subscribed 175.10 times in the retail category, 249.71 times in QIB (Ex Anchor), and 412.96 times in the NII category by August 27, 2026 6:54:45 PM (Day 4).

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