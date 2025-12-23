Stocks To Watch Today: Cipla, Ambuja Cements, Groww, Paytm, LIC Housing Finance
KSH International will also be in focus as shares list on the exchanges.
Shares of Cipla Ltd., Ambuja Cements Ltd., Prestige Estates Projects Ltd. and One 97 Communications Ltd. are going to catch investors' attention on Tuesday.
Here are some of the notable corporate announcements that came after Monday's market hours:
Stocks In News
Cipla: The company launched orally inhaled insulin powder for Diabetes Patients in India.
Ambuja Cements, ACC: Board approved the amalgamation of ACC & Orient Cement. The merger will optimize costs and improve margins by at least Rs 100 per tonne.
Lloyds Enterprises: Board approved the merger of Lloyds Realty Developers & Indrajit Properties into Lloyds Enterprises, followed by demerger of real estate business into Lloyds Realty. The company to demerge the consolidated business into a newly formed, Lloyds Realty. The revenue potential for the same is Rs 7000 crore.
UPL: Arm Advanta Holdings to acquire 100% stake in Hybrid Seeds Vietnam company for $2,000.
Groww: The company launched 'Groww Lite', a web-based emergency trading portal, to safeguard users during platform outages and technical glitches.
Paytm: Board approved the incorporation of 2 arms in Indonesia and Luxembourg. Arm Paytm Arab Payments approved the issuance of 76,862 shares to Abbar global opportunities holdings.
LIC Housing Finance: The company reduces lending rates to 7.15% on new home loans.
UGRO Capital: The company withdrew proposed issuance of non-convertible debentures under series 2.
Prestige Estates: The company acquired a 25-acre land parcel in Chennai with an estimated revenue potential of Rs 5,000 crore.
VIP Industries: The company appointed Sameer Wanchoo as Chief Marketing Officer.
IPO Listing
KSH International: The public issue was subscribed to 0.83 times on day 3. The bids were led by qualified institutional investors (1.06 times), non-institutional investors (0.42 times), and retail investors (0.86 times).