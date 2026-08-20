Stocks To Watch Today: Aditya Infotech, Hyundai Motor, BSE, Thyrocare Tech, HOEC And Ceigall India

Shares of Aditya Infotech Ltd., Hyundai Motor India Ltd., BSE Ltd., Thyrocare Technologies Ltd. and Hindustan Oil Exploration Co. Ltd. and Cegall India Ltd. will be in focus on Thursday.

Here are the notable corporate announcements that came after Wednesday's market hours:

Earnings

Lohia Corp (Q1, Cons)

Revenue up 59.5% YoY to Rs 503 crore versus Rs 315 crore

Ebitda at Rs 100.2 crore versus Rs 36.3 crore

Ebitda margin at 20% versus 11.5%

Net profit at Rs 66.6 crore versus Rs 16.8 crore

ALSO READ: Trade Setup For Aug 20: Nifty's Break Below 24,000 May Intensify Selling, Say Analysts; Flag Bearish Sentiment

Stocks In News

Aditya Infotech: CP Plus approved raising up to Rs 1,500 crore through equity shares via a public issue and/or qualified institutional placement.

Hindustan Oil Exploration: HOEC plans to drill four additional wells in the existing PY-1 field to restore production, using the existing SUN platform and pipeline. Rs 3,400 crore has already been invested in the field.

Jain Irrigation Systems: CRISIL reaffirmed Jain Irrigation's ratings at BBB-/Negative for long-term facilities and A3 for short-term facilities, covering Rs 2,930 crore of bank facilities and Rs 785.63 crore of NCDs. Refinancing of Rs 652 crore of debt due in FY27 remains a key concern.

Hyundai Motor India: Will increase vehicle prices by up to 1% across its portfolio from September 2026, citing rising input and commodity costs.

Cipla: NCLT approved the Scheme of Amalgamation of wholly owned subsidiary Inzpera Healthsciences with the company.

RITES: Will sell its entire 13% stake, comprising 1,573 shares, in Elicius Energy to its promoter/director at Rs 38.49 per share for Rs 60,544.77. Elicius will cease to be a RITES associate following the transaction, which is expected to be completed by Sept. 30, 2026.

Ceigall India: Secured its fifth LOA on NH-913 (Frontier Highway) worth Rs 274 crore, taking its five LOAs in two days to Rs 2,423.70 crore, covering 278 km of road construction in Arunachal Pradesh.

BSE: To explore launching India futures and options linked to MSCI indexes.

Thyrocare Technologies: API Holdings fully redeemed its Rs 1,700 crore NCDs. The debenture trustee issued a no-dues certificate and released the pledge over 60.92% of Thyrocare shares held by Docon Technologies.

IDFC First Bank: Upsized its senior notes issuance by an additional $100 million, taking the total issue size to $600 million from $500 million under its EMTN programme.

ALSO READ: Coal India To Allcargo: Market Uncertainty Shifts Focus To High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.