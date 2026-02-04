Stocks To Watch Today: Aditya Birla Capital, Infosys, IRFC, NTPC Green And JK Lakshmi

Aditya Birla Capital Ltd., Infosys Ltd., Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd., and JK Lakshmi Ltd. are some of the stocks that will be in focus on Tuesday.

Here are some of the notable corporate announcements that came after Tuesday's market hours.

Earnings Post Markets

TCI Express Q3 FY26 (Cons, YoY)

Revenue up 5.9% at Rs 314.1 crore versus Rs 296.5 crore

EBITDA up 12.3% at Rs 32.5 crore versus Rs 28.9 crore

EBITDA Margin up 50 bps at 10.3% versus 9.8%

Net Profit up 14.8% at Rs 22.0 crore versus Rs 19.2 crore

Mankind Pharma Q3 (Cons, YoY)

Revenue up 11.5% at Rs 3,567 crore versus Rs 3,199 crore

EBITDA up 12.7% at Rs 919 crore versus Rs 816 crore

EBITDA Margin up 30 bps at 25.8% versus 25.5%

Net Profit up 7.6% at Rs 409 crore versus Rs 380 crore

Aditya Birla Capital Q3 (Cons, QoQ)

Total Income up 13.1% at 12,002 crore QoQ.

Profit up 10.5% at Rs. 945 crore vs Rs. 855 crore QoQ.

Firstsource Solutions Q3 (Cons, QoQ)

Revenue up 6.6% at Rs 2,467 crore versus Rs 2,315 crore

EBIT up 17.4% at Rs 316 crore versus Rs 269 crore

EBIT Margin up 118 bps at 12.8% versus 11.6%

Net Profit down 33.0% at Rs 120 crore versus Rs 180 crore

Action Construction Equipment Q3 (Cons, YoY)

Revenue down 2.3% at Rs 854.6 crore versus Rs 875.1 crore

EBITDA down 3.9% at Rs 129.7 crore versus Rs 134.9 crore

EBITDA Margin down 23 bps at 15.2% versus 15.4%

Net Profit up 4.2% at Rs 116.4 crore versus Rs 111.7 crore

Godrej Agrovet Q3 (Cons, YoY)

Revenue up 11.0% at Rs 2,718 crore versus Rs 2,450 crore

EBITDA up 10.0% at Rs 242 crore versus Rs 220 crore

EBITDA Margin down 10 bps at 8.9% versus 9.0%

Net Profit up 3.0% at Rs 115 crore versus Rs 111 crore

The Anup Engineering Q3 (Cons, YoY)

Revenue up 20.5% at Rs 206.9 crore versus Rs 171.7 crore

EBITDA up 12.9% at Rs 44.1 crore versus Rs 39.1 crore

EBITDA Margin down 146 bps at 21.3% versus 22.8%

Net Profit down 15.5% at Rs 25.5 crore versus Rs 30.2 crore

Rubicon Research Q3 (Cons, YoY)

Revenue up 51.7% at Rs 475.5 crore versus Rs 313.4 crore

EBITDA up 54.6% at Rs 108.1 crore versus Rs 69.9 crore

EBITDA Margin up 43 bps at 22.7% versus 22.3%

Net Profit up 91.2% at Rs 72.8 crore versus Rs 38.1 crore

Bajaj Finance Q3 (Cons, YoY)

Calculated NII grew 21% at Rs 11,318 crore YoY.

Net Profit down 6.3% at Rs. 3,978 crore vs Rs. 4,247 crore YoY.

JK Lakshmi Cement Q3 (Cons, YoY)

Revenue up 6.1% at Rs 1,588 crore versus Rs 1,497 crore

EBITDA up 1.7% at Rs 205 crore versus Rs 202 crore

EBITDA Margin down 60 bps at 12.9% versus 13.5%

Net Profit down 24.0% at Rs 56.9 crore versus Rs 74.9 crore

Nazara Technologies Q3 (Cons, YoY)

Revenue down 24.1% at Rs 406.1 crore versus Rs 535.1 crore

EBITDA up 84.0% at Rs 67.7 crore versus Rs 36.8 crore

EBITDA Margin up 980 bps at 16.7% versus 6.9%

Net Profit down 35.4% at Rs 8.8 crore versus Rs 13.7 crore

Restaurant Brands Asia Q3 (Cons, YoY)

Revenue up 11.8% at Rs 714.8 crore versus Rs 639.3 crore

EBITDA up 29.0% at Rs 89.6 crore versus Rs 69.5 crore

EBITDA Margin up 166 bps at 12.5% versus 10.9%

Net Loss narrowed to Rs 43.5 crore versus Loss of Rs 50.3 crore

Pidilite Industries Q3 (Cons, YoY)

Revenue up 10.1% at Rs 3,710 crore versus Rs 3,369 crore

EBITDA up 12.0% at Rs 894 crore versus Rs 798 crore

EBITDA Margin up 40 bps at 24.1% versus 23.7%

Net Profit up 11.9% at Rs 618 crore versus Rs 552 crore

Triveni Turbine Q3 (Cons, YoY)

Revenue up 24.0% at Rs 624 crore versus Rs 503 crore

EBITDA up 22.7% at Rs 134 crore versus Rs 109 crore

EBITDA Margin down 20 bps at 21.5% versus 21.7%

Net Profit down 0.3% at Rs 92.1 crore versus Rs 92.4 crore

Sheela Foam Q3 (Cons, YoY)

Revenue up 11.1% at Rs 1,074 crore versus Rs 967 crore

EBITDA up 29.9% at Rs 114.4 crore versus Rs 88.1 crore

EBITDA Margin up 150 bps at 10.6% versus 9.1%

Net Profit up 212% at Rs 52.1 crore versus Rs 16.7 crore

V2 Retail Q3 (Cons, YoY)

Revenue up 57.2% at Rs 929.4 crore versus Rs 591.2 crore

EBITDA up 55.7% at Rs 173.6 crore versus Rs 111.5 crore

EBITDA Margin down 19 bps at 18.7% versus 18.9%

Net Profit up 99.4% at Rs 102.1 crore versus Rs 51.2 crore

Bharat Coking Coal Limited Q3 (Standalone, YoY)

Revenue down 24.5% at Rs 2,783 crore versus Rs 3,689 crore

EBITDA down 94.0% at Rs 33.7 crore versus Rs 566 crore

EBITDA Margin down 1410 bps at 1.2% versus 15.3%

Net Loss at Rs 23.0 crore versus Profit of Rs 425 crore

Castrol India Q3 (Standalone, QoQ)

Revenue up 5.7% at Rs 1,440 crore versus Rs 1,363 crore

EBITDA up 13.9% at Rs 368 crore versus Rs 323 crore

EBITDA Margin up 180 bps at 25.5% versus 23.7%

Net Profit up 7.4% at Rs 245 crore versus Rs 228 crore

Signatureglobal (India) (Cons, YoY)

Revenue down 65.6% at Rs 284.4 crore versus Rs 827.7 crore

EBITDA Loss at Rs 63.2 crore versus Profit of Rs 13.5 crore

EBITDA Margin at -22.2% versus 1.6%

Net Loss at Rs 45.3 crore versus Profit of Rs 29.1 crore

Aarti Drugs Q3 FY26 (Cons, YoY)

Revenue up 8.1% at Rs 601.7 crore versus Rs 556.6 crore

EBITDA down 10.8% at Rs 55.0 crore versus Rs 61.7 crore

EBITDA Margin down 195 bps at 9.1% versus 11.1%

Net Profit up 9.3% at Rs 40.6 crore versus Rs 37.1 crore

Indraprastha Medical Corporation Q3 (Standalone, YoY)

Revenue up 14.4% at Rs 371.7 crore versus Rs 325.0 crore

EBITDA up 18.8% at Rs 61.9 crore versus Rs 52.1 crore

EBITDA Margin up 61 bps at 16.7% versus 16.1%

Net Profit up 25.1% at Rs 41.0 crore versus Rs 32.8 crore

Kansai Nerolac Paints Q3 (Cons, YoY)

Revenue up 3.1% at Rs 1,982 crore versus Rs 1,922 crore

EBITDA up 2.0% at Rs 240 crore versus Rs 235 crore

EBITDA Margin down 13 bps at 12.1% versus 12.2%

Net Profit down 82.2% at Rs 121 crore versus Rs 681 crore

Timex Group India Q3 (Standalone, YoY)

Revenue up 25.7% at Rs 151.3 crore versus Rs 120.4 crore

EBITDA up 127% at Rs 9.6 crore versus Rs 4.2 crore

EBITDA Margin up 280 bps at 6.3% versus 3.5%

Net Profit up 64.9% at Rs 3.2 crore versus Rs 1.9 crore

Lloyds Metals and Energy Q3 (Cons, QoQ)

Revenue up 38.5% at Rs 5,058 crore versus Rs 3,651 crore

EBITDA up 68.7% at Rs 1,759 crore versus Rs 1,043 crore

EBITDA Margin up 620 bps at 34.8% versus 28.6%

Net Profit up 82.9% at Rs 1,047 crore versus Rs 572 crore

ADF Foods Q3 (Cons, YoY)

Revenue up 29.5% at Rs 191.0 crore versus Rs 147.5 crore

EBITDA up 40.5% at Rs 37.1 crore versus Rs 26.4 crore

EBITDA Margin up 150 bps at 19.4% versus 17.9%

Net Profit up 19.1% at Rs 22.4 crore versus Rs 18.8 crore

Dishman Carbogen Q3 (Cons, YoY)

Revenue up 5.5% at Rs 719.8 crore versus Rs 682.3 crore

EBITDA down 19.3% at Rs 113.1 crore versus Rs 140.1 crore

EBITDA Margin down 490 bps at 15.7% versus 20.6%

Net Loss at Rs 13.0 crore versus Profit of Rs 4.6 crore

DAM Capital Advisors Q3 (Cons, QoQ)

Total income down 34.7% at Rs. 69.9 crore vs Rs 107 crore

Profit down 61.5% at Rs. 20.1 crore vs Rs. 52.2 crore

Dr. Agarwal's Health Care Q3 (Cons, YoY)

Revenue up 23.0% at Rs 529.9 crore versus Rs 430.7 crore

EBITDA up 21.1% at Rs 155 crore versus Rs 128 crore

EBITDA Margin down 20 bps at 28.6% versus 28.8%

Net Profit up 54.5% at Rs 44 crore versus Rs 28 crore

Business Update

Indian Energy Exchange

The company achieves highest ever monthly electricity traded volume.

Electricity traded volume stood at 13,050 MU in Jan 2025, up 19.6% YoY.

The company achieves monthly volume of 4,638 MU in RTM, up 52.8% YoY.

Avg DAM & RTM prices lower by 12.9% YoY & 15.9% YoY respectively.

Stocks To Watch

Aditya Birla Capital: The company approves raising funds via NCDs within overall borrowing limit of Rs 1,65,000 crore. The firm also approved investment of Rs 2,750 crore in their arm, ABHFL.

Shipping Corporation of India: The company signs MOU with CONCOR, JNPA, VOCPA, CPA, & SMFCL to acquire & operate vessels & containers.

Infosys: The company announces collaboration with Citizens on AI-first innovation hub to accelerate the future of banking.

JK Lakshmi: The company announces increase in expansion project cost from Rs 2,500 crore to Rs 3,000 crore. Clinker capacity to increase from 10 MTPA to 12.3 MTPA & Cement capacity to increase from 18 MTPA to 22.6 MTPA.

NLC India: The company receives a letter of award from SECI for setting up 600MW coupled with 300 MW / 1800 MWh out of 1200 MW coupled with 600 MW / 3600 MWh Energy Storage Systems (ESS).

Nuvoco Vistas Corporation: The company executes securities purchase agreement to acquire 100% of Algebra Endeavor from JSW Cement & Alpha Alternative Holdings.

JK Paper: NCLT approves merger of arms with the company.

Indian Railway Finance Corporation: The company strengthens infra diversification through MOU with VOCPA & SMFC to support financing of port & infra projects.

NTPC Green: The company informs the commercial operation of 2nd part of capacity of 125 MW out of 500 MW Bhadla Solar PV Project. Current capacity stands at 8688.25 MW, will reach 8813.25 MW post addition.

Shriram Finance: The company receives approval from NSE & BSE to issue 47 crore shares.

