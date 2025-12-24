Stocks To Watch On Christmas Eve: Bank of India, ITC, GAIL, Ola Electric, Coal India
Jai Corp.'s stock will also be in focus on Wednesday.
Shares of ITC Ltd., Ola Electric Mobility Ltd., Belrise Industries Ltd. and Reliance Communications Ltd. will catch investors' attention on Chirstmas Eve on Wednesday.
Here are some notable corporate announcements that came after Tuesday's market hours:
Stocks In News
ITC: An ITC spokesperson told NDTV Profit that the company has not increased cigarette MRPs, and therefore, there is no scope for traders to raise prices.
Reliance Communications: Central Bank of India declared loan accounts of arm Reliance Telecom as 'fraud’.
Bank of India: The bank issued long-term bonds to raise funds worth Rs 10,000 crore. The issue includes a base of Rs 5,000 crore and green shoe option of Rs 5,000 crore on private placement basis.
Coal India: The board gave in principal approval for listing of arm South Eastern Coalfields.
Belrise Industries: The company signed an exclusive teaming and strategic agreement with Israel-Based Plasan SASA for technical and business cooperation for 3 years. The company and Plasan SASA to jointly pursue business opportunities in the Defence sector. The partnership also aims to establish and strengthen Plasan’s footprint in India.
Adani Ports: The company completed the acquisition of North Queensland export terminal in Australia. With NQXT's acquisition, the company is on track to achieve 1 billion tonne cargo volume by 2030.
Jai Corp: The ED issued an order against the company under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act and clarified that reports suggesting seizure of the company’s cash and assets are incorrect. The ED froze demat accounts and mutual fund folios worth Rs 99 crore belonging to the company’s arm, Urban Infrastructure, and seized nearly Rs 1.7 crore in cash from the residences of directors Virendra Jain and Gaurav Jain. The company said it is not possible to ascertain the financial impact at this stage due to the ongoing investigation.
GAIL: The company signed an MoU with the Government of Chhattisgarh to develop a Gas-based fertilizer project. The company will undertake techno-economic studies for setting up a urea manufacturing plant of 12.7 Lk MT.
Ola Electric: Arm approved the allotment of 10 crore optionally convertible redeemable preference shares worth Rs 100 crore to arm Ola Cell Technologies.
Spandana Sphoorty Financial: The board allotted 41,500 NCDs to raise funds worth Rs 415 crore on a private placement basis.