Stocks Splits This Week: Computer Age Management, Mini Diamonds — Check Record Date
Investors should note that Computer Age Management Systems Ltd. and Mini Diamonds India Ltd. have finalised their record date for its upcoming stock split this week.
The record date for Computer Age Management Systems is Dec. 5, whereas the record date for Mini Diamonds India Ltd. Dec. 2 . D-Street investors eyeing split benefits must track record dates closely.
How Can Traders Become Eligible For A Stock Split?
A stock split is a corporate action where a company increases the number of outstanding shares by reducing the face value per share. This typically enhances liquidity as the stock price adjusts accordingly. While the number of shares increases, the total investment value remains unchanged. For example, in the case of Paushak, every one share held will turn into two shares with the face value halvi
To be eligible for a stock split, investors must hold shares as of the record date announced by the company. The record date determines who will receive additional shares post-split, based on the split ratio. With India following the T+1 settlement cycle, investors need to purchase the stock at least one trading day before the record date to be eligible.
Buying shares on the record date itself won’t qualify, as the ownership won’t be reflected in time during trade.
Stock Splits And Record Dates
Mini Diamonds India Ltd. is set to split from Rs 10 to Rs 2 per share. And the record date will be Dec.2.
Computer Age Management Services Ltd. is set to split from Rs 10 to Rs 2 per share and the record date will be Dec. 5.
While these actions increase the liquidity of the stock by making the share price lower and more accessible to a wider range of investors, it is important to remember that they do not affect the overall market value of an investor's total holding. The total investment value remains unchanged as the share price adjusts proportionally to the split ratio on the ex-date.