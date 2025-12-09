Stocks In Asia Edge Lower As Fed Anxiety Builds: Markets Wrap

Asian shares were slightly down on Tuesday as traders grew anxious about the pace of easing by the Federal Reserve beyond this week’s near-certain rate cut.

MSCI Inc.’s gauge of regional shares fell 0.2% as benchmarks in Korea, Japan and Australia opened lower. US stock futures bucked the trend, edging higher after the S&P 500 shed 0.3% on Monday and US Treasuries joined a global bond slump. Australian yields rose ahead of a monetary policy decision on Tuesday.

The jitters came ahead of the Fed’s decision on Wednesday, where it is broadly expected to deliver a 25 basis-point rate cut.

Some traders have warned the US central bank may signal a slower pace of easing ahead given that still-high inflation and the lack of fresh data during the shutdown have caused divisions among Fed officials. After this week’s likely cut, money markets are leaning toward two more moves by the end of 2026, down from three signaled barely a week ago.

"The expected Fed rate cut this week is expected to come with a hawkish tone and a potentially extended pause next year," said John Canavan, lead analyst at Oxford Economics.