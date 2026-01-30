Stock Picks Today: Tata Motors CV, Voltas, Swiggy, Vedanta And More On Brokerages' Radar

A host of global brokerages have shared fresh views on Tata Motors CV, Voltas, ITC, Swiggy, Vedanta, Dabur, Paytm and Colgate ahead of the upcoming session.

They have also offered broader commentary on the economic survey before Budget 2026, the hotel industry, oil prices, the energy sector and more.

Jefferies on Economic Survey

FY26 survey highlights India's medium‑term GDP growth outlook to be 7-8%

In the context of rising global uncertainties, it calls for prioritising indigenisation & strengthening mfg as a key for currency stability

The survey hints at a support for India's debt markets including taxation measures & lowering Govt. ownership in the PSUs

Citi on ITC

Maintain Sell with target price of Rs 320

Strong Q3 But Regulatory Challenges Remain A Concern

Positive Read-Through For Britannia And Nestle India

Cigarette: Strong growth trends; all eyes on eventual impact post tax increase

Reported strong growth in other FMCG segment, particularly in categories benefiting from the GST rate rationalization

Citi on Vedanta

Maintain Buy; Hike target price to Rs 900 from Rs 585

Q3 Slightly Ahead

Sequential EBITDA increase is largely attributed to better commodity prices, volumes, and forex

Demerger and listing expected by Q1

Citi on Swiggy

Maintain Buy; Cut target price to Rs 450 from Rs 485

Going to march to its own tune now

Quick Commerce contribution margin breakeven guidance reaffirmed

Underlying quick commerce economics are improving

Citi on Voltas

Maintain Buy; Hike target price to Rs 1900 from Rs 1775

Beat On UCP Growth And Margin

Market Share To Recoup Near Term

Expect FY27 demand trend to remain strong

Jefferies on Syrma SGS

Maintain Buy with TP of Rs 960

Dec 25 Q: All-Round Beat; Key Pick in India

Sales growth was broad-based

Margin was healthy yet again

Product mix transitioned from high-volume & low-margin Consumer to the higher margin Auto and Industrial segments

Jefferies on Manappuram

Maintain Hold with target price of Rs 285

Dec Q Results: Profit Disappoints on Lower NIM, Higher Provision

NIMs fell sharply again as it continues to drop yields to align it with peers

Provision disappointed due to elevated stress in non-gold loan book

New CEO is implementing several initiatives to strengthen the franchise

Profit should stay under pressure near term despite gold price tailwind on lower NIMs, elevated credit costs

Jefferies Greed & Fear – Chris Wood

Weightings in Korea and Taiwan will be increased by two percentage points and one percentage point

Weightings in India and China will be reduced by two percentage points and one percentage point

What is really required for India to perform again in a relative sense is an unwind of the AI picks and shovels trade

Jefferies on Dixon

Maintain Hold; Cut target price to Rs 11350 from Rs 13070

Operational Miss; Sales Growth Sharply Decelerates

PAT was boosted by Rs 130 cr other income: MTM gain from an investment

Regulatory approvals for JVs with Vivo and HKC (PN3) are awaited

There is a sharp rise in DRAM contract prices for smartphones and PCs, which can impact mobile order book

Jefferies on ITC

Maintain Hold with target price of Rs 400

All Eyes on Pricing Action

Cigarette vol. growth continued to see strong momentum with 7% growth, better than many FMCG peers

EBIT margins were down due to high cost tobacco

FMCG performed well, with strong growth and EBIT

ITC's pricing response a key watch, with an unprecedented required hike to offset the impact

A staggered price hike is not ruled out, but expect ITC to play the portfolio

Jefferies on Dabur

Maintain Buy with target price of Rs 610

Broadly inline Q3 results

GST transition issues continued in Oct & Nov; however, Dec saw normalisation

Mgmt highlighted early signs of demand recovery in 3Q, with expectations of gradual improvement through FY27

Mgmt guided for high single digit to low double digit revenue growth in FY27

BUY stays but lower in our preference

Citi on Colgate

Maintain Sell; Cut target price to Rs 2000 from Rs 2100

Potential Volume Recovery But Margins Under Pressure

Operating environment remained competitive with no respite in terms of the high trade promotions across industry players

Going ahead though, we expect volume trajectory to gradually improve

Believe the key challenge now is in terms of the margin impact from the inverted duty structure

Morgan Stanley on Paytm

Maintain Equal-weight with target price of Rs 1175

Q3 – Mixed Quarter

Showed moderation in revenue growth and lower sequential contribution margins

EBITDA, however, was strong thanks to cost control

Contribution margin would be mid-50s in Q3 if no PIDF incentive

Morgan Stanley on REC

Maintain Overweight with target price of Rs 515

Q3: Sharp moderation in loan growth; PAT in line

NII miss of 7% was offset by lower operating costs and provisions

AUM growth below estimate owing to decline in disbursements and sustained higher repayments

Morgan Stanley on Swiggy

Maintain Equal-weight; Cut target price to Rs 375 from Rs 414

Focus on Quality and Unit Economics in Quick Commerce to Cloud Growth Outlook

Steady execution in food delivery on growth and margins

Making tough choice on trading off growth while maintaining guidance on CM break even

Limited visibility on when competitive environment would ease keeps re-rating under check

Morgan Stanley on Niva Bupa

Maintain Equal-weight with target price of Rs 81

Q3: Largely In Line

IFRS PAT missed estimate by 2%

Loss ratio in 9MFY26 rose YoY owing to change in mix

It looks set to achieve EOM limit for FY26 by Q4

The Q3 demand upturn, following exemption of GST rates, has been sustained in January 2026

Morgan Stanley on ITC

Maintain Equal-weight with target price of Rs 366

Q3: Overall Beat

Cigarette and FMCG showed sequential improvement in revenue and EBIT growth

FMCG revenue growth improved to 11.1% vs. 6.9% in Q2

Morgan Stanley on Syrma SGS

Maintain Equal-weight with target price of Rs 712

Q3: Strong Margin Leads Beat

Stronger growth in consumer and non-consumer revenue

EBITDA margin led partly by better mix, higher exports

Jefferies on Paytm

Maintain Buy with target price of Rs 1450

Q3: Healthy Growth & Earnings Tad Ahead of Estimates

Revenue growth led by higher growth in financial services

Lower indirect costs aided EBITDA and profit

Clarity on plans to compensate for lower PIDF incentive will be key

Jefferies on Swiggy

Maintain Buy; Cut target price to Rs 440 from Rs 500

Value or Value Trap?

Food delivery was strong, but the rise in quick commerce loss disappointed

Q/C subsidies failed to deliver, and mgmt accepts OPD is a 'vanity metric' and not worth chasing

This pivot comes even as competition stays intense, implying a risk to market share

Still like that mgmt has shown pragmatism, despite the cash pile post-QIP

Unsure about the Q/C EBITDA breakeven timeline

Sole reason for our Buy is the valuation discount vs our conviction pick, Eternal

Jefferies on Voltas

Maintain Buy with target price of Rs 1680

Q3: Cooling Product Sales +9%YoY; But PAT Misses estimates

Encouraging Corporate Commentary

Sales Growth in UCP Segment

Margin Expansion in EMP Segment

Macquarie on Dixon

Maintain Outperform; Cut target price to Rs 15000 from Rs 18000

Q3: Resetting estimates assuming VIVO delay

Q3 results missed as increased memory prices caused lower mobile volumes, while the consumer durables segment was weak

Expect FY27E to mark the trough, with revenue growth and margin expansion in FY28

See higher-margin non-mobile and component sales scale in FY28

Believe valuation already takes headwinds into account

Morgan Stanley on Voltas

Maintain Equal-weight with target price of Rs 1409

Q3: Weaker UCP Margins Drive Miss

EBITDA and adjusted PAT were a beat vs. consensus

UCP margin at 3.8% affected by continued channel support and high competitive intensity

Kotak Securities on Tata Motors CV

Maintain Add; Hike target price to Rs 485 from Rs 450

Healthy near-term demand momentum

Domestic CV's profitability was in line with expectations

CV business momentum to sustain in the near term

JPMorgan on Tata Motors CV

Maintain Overweight; Cut target price to Rs 510 from Rs 475

Slight miss in 3Q, but volume momentum drives earnings upgrade

Management expects growth momentum to persist; taking price hikes to offset commodity pressures

Expect a modest India CV recovery after three years of no growth

Nomura on Tata Motors CV

Maintain Buy; Cut target price to Rs 547 from Rs 552

CV cycle turning up as fleet utilizations rise

Q3 ASPs miss on adverse mix; price hikes should cover costs

Strong growth outlook

HSBC on Oil Prices

Brent nears $70/b; what the oil price is telling us

US-Iran tensions push prices higher on fears of renewed confrontation

Beyond geopolitical risk, physical outages affect the scale of oil market oversupply

USD weakness also supports prices

Brent forecast remains unchanged and above consensus at USD65/b for 2026 and beyond

Morgan Stanley on India Energy

Energy equities, their earnings and dividends have outperformed oil prices since Covid, including more recently

Think higher gas average selling prices, better cost control, efficiency focus and improved capital allocation are key to outperformance

Move Oil India and ONGC up our order of preference

HSBC on Hotel Sector

Check in and enjoy the view

The industry is in a sweet spot

Demand is strong, broad-based, and sustainable, while capacity is struggling to keep up

Valuations remain undemanding despite intact fundamentals, strong balance sheets, and healthy margins

Initiate coverage with Buy ratings on Chalet, ITC Hotels, Lemon Tree, Leela, and Samhi

Maintain Buy on Indian Hotels

Downgrade Ventive to Hold from Buy

Chalet Hotels - Initiate Buy with target price of Rs 1144

Indian Hotels – Maintain Buy; Cut target price to Rs 874 from Rs 964

ITC Hotels - Initiate Buy with target price of Rs 226

Leela - Initiate Buy with target price of Rs 568

Lemon Tree - Initiate Buy with target price of Rs 179

Samhi - Initiate Buy with target price of Rs 244

Ventive – Downgrade to Hold from Buy; Cut target price to Rs 838 from Rs 854

