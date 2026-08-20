Stock Picks Today: Swiggy, Godrej Consumer, Turtlemint Fintech, Bajaj Housing Finance, And More On Brokerages' Radar

From online food delivery and FMCG to housing finance, renewable energy, telecom, and hospitality, brokerages have highlighted fresh investment ideas in Swiggy, Turtlemint Fintech, Godrej Consumer, Vodafone Idea, Bajaj Housing Finance, Schloss Bangalore (The Leela), and Emmvee Photovoltaic Power.

Separately, analysts have shared insights on the RBI policy trajectory, India strategy and economic outlook, consumer demand trends, and channel checks across the cement and auto sectors.

Jefferies on Turtlemint Fintech

Initiate Buy with TP of Rs 190

Growth Play on the India Insurance Penetration Story

"Point-of-Sales-Person" (POSP) is among the fastest growing insurance sales channels in India, with 6% of premiums

Turtlemint is the third-largest player, with 20% share

Granular POSP network & tech stack drives better profitability on a smaller base

See 38% 3-yr revenue CAGR led by 31% premium CAGR and higher take-rates

Growing scale drives FY29e adj. EBITDA margin to 10% vs FY26 loss

Multiple revenue growth levers at play; Profit inflection has started

Valuations reflect risks, not opportunities.

Jefferies on Swiggy

Maintain Buy with TP of Rs 435

Swiggy's IOCC transition moves a step closer with shareholder approval of the 49.5% foreign ownership cap

Move supports mgmt's plan for a 1P (inventory-led) model at Instamart (Q/C)

This could drive 80 bps margin upside

Cap may help mitigate potential regulatory risks despite current Q/C models being compliant

Passive outflows are likely once the new foreign ownership framework is implemented

And it could take a few weeks for this to unfold.

GS on Godrej Consumer

Maintain Buy with TP of Rs 1175

Strategic direction intact, focus to dial up execution

Initiatives on portfolio transformation to continue

HI — incense sticks will be rapidly scaled up, but LV will also be a priority

Focus on improving execution in India business, plans to bring in an India CEO.

Macquarie on Godrej Consumer

Maintain Outperform with TP of Rs 1150

Expects execution push to aid growth

Focus on improving execution; direction unchanged

India CEO appointment to aid execution

Balance between core and emerging categories

Focus on innovations to sustain.

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Citi on Vodafone Idea

Maintain Buy with TP of Rs 17

Mgm't Roadshow Takeaways – Focus Shifts to Execution, Recovery Gaining Traction

Network investments driving improving subscriber metrics

Funding visibility has improved

Mgm't continues to see substantial ARPU headroom within the existing subscriber base.

Jefferies on Bajaj Housing Finance

Initiate Hold with TP of Rs 92

Quality Housing Finance Franchise at Premium Valuations

India's 2nd-largest HFC should deliver a peer leading 23% AUM CAGR over FY26-29

Spreads should moderate & bottom out in FY27

Operating leverage & lower credit costs should cushion earnings

Asset quality is best in class with lowest GS3 among peers

Expect 20% EPS CAGR over FY26-29 & ROA/ ROE of 2%/13.6% by FY29

Premium valuations cap upside.

MS on Leela Palace

Maintain Overweight with TP of Rs 600

Believe the share price will rise over the next 60 days

July STR data was strong and should support outperformance for Leela stock

On a YoY basis, India's ARR and RevPAR grew ~12.4% and 17.6%, respectively

Delhi market (key for Leela): RevPAR growth of 26.6% YoY (two-year CAGR: 12.8%) vs. +20.1% YoY growth in June 2026.

Macquarie India Consumer

Risk to rural demand from weakening monsoon

Latest forecast points to weakening monsoon in Aug/ Sep

Rural consumption could be at risk from such weakness

Skymet suggests weaker monsoons in Aug/Sep

See lower risk of sharp food inflation

Rural sentiment may be hit

Longer pre-festive painting period could help

Prefer Titan, Lenskart, Marico in the consumer space

Remain concerned about rural-focused names such as Britannia and Dabur, given the potential risk of weakening monsoon.

Jefferies on Emmvee Photo

Maintain Buy; Hike TP to Rs 440 from Rs 400

Quality Available Cheap

Bullish on early entry into TOPCon cells, strong order book, focus on the solar PV chain

Net-debt-free balance sheet position it well to backward integrate to ingot/wafer

To sustain industry-leading profitability over the medium-term

Raise FY27/28 Ebitda 2%/7% and forecast 33% Ebitda Cagr over FY26-29

After the ~15% correction recently, stock trades at 6.8x fwd EV/Ebitda—at ~30% discount to peers.

MS India Strategy – Ridham Desai

In Q1, robust revenue growth translated into stronger earnings growth

Margins held up better than expected despite input cost pressures

This is consistent with our view that India remains in an improving earnings phase

Close to two-thirds of our coverage stocks reported earnings growth

Relative stock performance improved across about half the universe.

Broad market earnings growth continued to outpace the narrow market indices

Medium-term earnings outlook continues to improve, supported by cyclical recovery led by policy action

Best bottom-up ideas after earnings -

Overweight on Adani Ports, Divi's Lab, Eternal, Grasim, Hyundai, ICICI Bank, Leela and Titan

Underweight on Bajaj Auto, Cipla, Dabur, Dalmia, Havells, SBI Cards and Wipro.

Jefferies on Auto Sector

Upward Inflection in 2W Earnings

2W OEMs demonstrated superior ability to translate top-line growth to EBIT, while PVs lagged

Street earnings for 2Ws inflected up in Q3CY26 after a mild cut in Q2CY26, but 4Ws continue to see downgrades

CYTD stock returns are highest in auto-comps, followed by 2Ws, while 4Ws have lagged

Prefer 2Ws with TVS & Eicher as top Buys; Underperform on Tata Motors PV & HYUNDAI.

Macquarie on Capital Goods

Q1 saw strong revenue growth and robust backlog accretion, though margin pressure persisted with mixed order intake

Public capex remains supportive, albeit slowing, as broad-based private capex momentum is strengthening

Exports adding another dimension

Given long visibility, grid equipment & defence stand out as key areas to invest in

Prefer CG Power, Bharat Electronics, Cummins, and L&T

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GS on RBI

A Hawkish Shift From the Governor's Statement

Members acknowledged that the rise in food and fuel-driven inflation could trigger second-round effects

But indicated that broader and more persistent price pressures would be needed to warrant policy action

Core-goods inflation pressure appears to be firming, while pass-through to core services remains limited

Continue to expect 50 bps of cumulative policy rate hikes by the RBI, with 25 bps each in the December 2026 and February 2027 policy meetings.

BofA on RBI

RBI delivered a dovish hold, minutes indicated caution

Minutes indicated a relatively cautious tone from members highlighting likely possibility of tightening while being data dependent

Given the revised inflation projections, the real rate would turn negative in Q3FY27 and remain so until Q1FY28

Coupled with robust growth outlook, we retain our call for 50 bps of hikes in FY27.

CLSA on India Economics

PLI outcomes till FY26: Mixed bag

Low disbursal and weak job creation amid good capex/sales boost

As of March 2026, all PLI schemes have resulted in actual investments of over Rs 2.4 lakh cr, production/sales boost of about Rs 22.7 lakh cr and job creation of almost 1.4 million

This has been achieved with cumulative incentive disbursement of Rs 35400 cr, only 18% of announced outlays

Overall, though a good portion of capex and production expectations have been achieved till FY26, job creation was lower-than-expected

It means that the employment intensity of investments under PLI schemes has been weaker than earlier hoped.

BofA on Cement

Demand trends tracking well

All eyes on cost normalization in H2

Demand holding up in Q1 with better pricing aided cost inflation

Believe conflict resolution will be key catalyst for cement sector.

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