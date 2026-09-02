Stock Picks Today: L&T, Sun Pharma, SBI Life, Eicher Motors, And More On Brokerages' Radar

Brokerages have spotlighted opportunities across capital goods, insurance, mining, automobiles, and pharmaceuticals, with fresh calls on L&T, Sun Pharma, SBI Life Insurance, Eicher Motors, and Samvardhana Motherson, alongside their views on the cement and steel sectors and auto sales trends.
GS on SBI Life
- Maintain Buy with TP of Rs 2235
- Regulatory overhang on commissions remains, but SBI Life appears relatively insulated
- Management does not expect material disruption to the bancassurance model
- Growth guidance remains around 14%–15% on Individual APE
- Protection growth is not viewed as merely GST-led
- Margin outlook should be supported by mix shift and operating leverage, despite GST pressure
- Agency remains a medium-term growth lever, but execution is key
- Credit life bundling concerns appear limited for SBI Life
Citi on L&T
- Maintain Buy with TP of Rs 4650
- Robust Order Inflow Momentum Strengthens Medium Term Visibility
- Order wins strengthen visibility further
- Remains positioned for an execution recovery
- Reasonable valuations.
HSBC on Coal India
- Maintain Hold with TP of Rs 440
- Volume growth finally picks up
- Strong volume growth in August, dispatch growth picks up after 2 years of weak growth
- Strong power demand, and weak hydro generation creates strong thermal and hence coal demand
- Coal Inventories are at 3-year lows and regional coal price surge should drive E auction prices higher
UBS on Coal India
- Maintain Buy with TP of Rs 550
- Higher offtake and e-auction premium in August 2026
- Coal offtake up 6% YoY, though lags 13% YoY growth in power demand
- E-auction premium increased amid strong demand.
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GS on Eicher Motors
- Maintain Buy with TP of Rs 9400
- Demand visibility supporting steady capacity addition
- International business becoming margin neutral
- Eicher indicating broadening of customer base from formal workforce to informal & rural demand
- Management believes commodity may normalize and can raise prices later if it doesn't
HSBC on Sun Pharma
- Maintain Buy with TP of Rs 2120
- MFN deal removes tariff overhang for two years for Sun
- See limited impact of 2% on FY29 EPS estimate, and we wait for further clarity
- Tariff concerns eases
MS on Sun Pharma
- Uncertainty around tariffs has been an overhang, which is reduced
- Agreement delays Section 232 tariffs on Sun's innovative pharma products for over two years
- MFN related pricing adjustments could have some impact, which needs monitoring
- Medicaid is a small part of SUN's U.S. innovative sales, so earnings impact will be limited
Bernstein on Sun Pharma
- Maintain Outperform with TP of Rs 2235
- Agreement is strategically important because it both protects and expands Sun's $1.2-1.3bn innovative-medicines franchise
- Timing is particularly important for Ilumya ahead of its October 29 PDUFA date, but the agreement extends well beyond a single product
- More than two years of Section 232 tariff protection also safeguards margins across Gx portfolio and future Organon driven rollouts.
Jefferies on Cement Sector
- Cement: Pricing Softens, Volume Momentum Intact
- Cement prices were down 1% MoM in Aug amid monsoon-led weakness
- However, demand remains healthy, sustaining the 7-8% YoY industry growth
- East region saw the highest correction after outperforming other regions last quarter
- Currently factor in a 1% QoQ Industry price decline in Q2 & recovery in Q3
- Any deeper correction from current levels could pressure profit estimates
- East - price hike attempts rolled back, with another hike attempt likely in September
- West - Rs20/bag hikes were attempted in Aug but did not sustain; a further Rs20/bag is planned from 10th Sept but unlikely to sustain
- North - price increased by ~Rs10-20/bag in the middle of the month but reverted later on
- Central - Dealers in the region were optimistic on price increases in Sept, with a few stating Rs20/bag kind of hike announcements.
- South - Volume growth in the region has been strong, but Cement pricing has failed to see an uptick; companies continue to attempt new rounds of hikes in September.
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JPMorgan on Steel
- Cost pressures persist; reiterate being selective
- Domestic HRC prices have started increasing now, spreads are largely flattish
- Surprised by the sharp rally in SAIL
- Recent cost escalation is likely to weigh on its profitability, given its higher coke rate vs. peers
- Expect steel prices to be range-bound for now and anticipate a gradual recovery in spreads after the festive season
- JSW Steel remains preferred pick
GS on Samvardhana Motherson
- Maintain Neutral with TP of Rs 158
- Steady momentum in consumer
- Aerospace order backlog has expanded from $1.2bn in FY24 to $1.9bn as of date
- 3 recent acquisitions to contribute Rs 20000 cr
- Targeting standalone listing for 1-2 mature verticals over the next 3-4 years
Citi on Auto Sales
- Aug'26 Sales: YoY Trends Supported by Weak Base
- Channel Stocking Delayed Due to Shift in Festive Season
- Maruti: YoY volume growth healthy but not commensurate with the capacity
- Hyundai: Steady volume growth
- M&M: Strong UV volumes; modest growth in tractors
- Tata Motors PV: Another month of strong volume growth
- Tata Motors CV: Strong growth trends
- Ashok Leyland: Healthy volume growth
- Eicher Motors (Royal Enfield): Healthy RE volume growth
Jefferies on Auto Sales
- Demand Momentum Continues in August
- Auto demand momentum remained strong in August for 2Ws, PVs & trucks with registration up 24-29% YoY
- However, tractors grew just 3% YoY
- Estimate that domestic wholesales grew ~36-43% YoY for PVs & trucks, and ~10% for 2Ws & tractors
- August wholesales were in-line for Maruti, Hero Moto & HYUNDAI, and ahead for the rest.
CLSA Price Action – Laurence Balanco
- Outlook for the Nifty remains largely unchanged
- Price action continuing to consolidate beneath both the 200DMA and the June-July highs at 24,515-24,801
- Prolonged period of indecision reflects the lack of clear directional leadership within the large-cap universe
- Leaves the index trapped within the broader trading range that has been in place since the October 2024 peak
- Longer-term range is defined by support at 21,700-22,182 and resistance at 26,000-26,300
- Until either boundary is decisively breached, the path of least resistance is likely to remain sideways
- Beneath the surface, however, market breadth remains considerably more constructive
- NSE Midcap and NSE Smallcap indices continue to display significantly stronger technical profiles than their large-cap counterparts
- NSE Midcap Index remains in a well-defined uptrend following its breakout from the 2024-2026 trading range
- A development that continues to support an upside objective of 77,700-78,000
- NSE Smallcap Index breakout remains intact and continues to support an upside target of 25,000.
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