Stock Picks Today: L&T, Sun Pharma, SBI Life, Eicher Motors, And More On Brokerages' Radar

Brokerages have spotlighted opportunities across capital goods, insurance, mining, automobiles, and pharmaceuticals, with fresh calls on L&T, Sun Pharma, SBI Life Insurance, Eicher Motors, and Samvardhana Motherson, alongside their views on the cement and steel sectors and auto sales trends.

GS on SBI Life

Maintain Buy with TP of Rs 2235

Regulatory overhang on commissions remains, but SBI Life appears relatively insulated

Management does not expect material disruption to the bancassurance model

Growth guidance remains around 14%–15% on Individual APE

Protection growth is not viewed as merely GST-led

Margin outlook should be supported by mix shift and operating leverage, despite GST pressure

Agency remains a medium-term growth lever, but execution is key

Credit life bundling concerns appear limited for SBI Life

Citi on L&T

Maintain Buy with TP of Rs 4650

Robust Order Inflow Momentum Strengthens Medium Term Visibility

Order wins strengthen visibility further

Remains positioned for an execution recovery

Reasonable valuations.

HSBC on Coal India

Maintain Hold with TP of Rs 440

Volume growth finally picks up

Strong volume growth in August, dispatch growth picks up after 2 years of weak growth

Strong power demand, and weak hydro generation creates strong thermal and hence coal demand

Coal Inventories are at 3-year lows and regional coal price surge should drive E auction prices higher

UBS on Coal India

Maintain Buy with TP of Rs 550

Higher offtake and e-auction premium in August 2026

Coal offtake up 6% YoY, though lags 13% YoY growth in power demand

E-auction premium increased amid strong demand.

ALSO READ: Trade Setup For Sept 2: Nifty Support Stays At 24,000 In Range-Bound Market | Check Key Levels

GS on Eicher Motors

Maintain Buy with TP of Rs 9400

Demand visibility supporting steady capacity addition

International business becoming margin neutral

Eicher indicating broadening of customer base from formal workforce to informal & rural demand

Management believes commodity may normalize and can raise prices later if it doesn't

HSBC on Sun Pharma

Maintain Buy with TP of Rs 2120

MFN deal removes tariff overhang for two years for Sun

See limited impact of 2% on FY29 EPS estimate, and we wait for further clarity

Tariff concerns eases

MS on Sun Pharma

Uncertainty around tariffs has been an overhang, which is reduced

Agreement delays Section 232 tariffs on Sun's innovative pharma products for over two years

MFN related pricing adjustments could have some impact, which needs monitoring

Medicaid is a small part of SUN's U.S. innovative sales, so earnings impact will be limited

Bernstein on Sun Pharma

Maintain Outperform with TP of Rs 2235

Agreement is strategically important because it both protects and expands Sun's $1.2-1.3bn innovative-medicines franchise

Timing is particularly important for Ilumya ahead of its October 29 PDUFA date, but the agreement extends well beyond a single product

More than two years of Section 232 tariff protection also safeguards margins across Gx portfolio and future Organon driven rollouts.

Jefferies on Cement Sector

Cement: Pricing Softens, Volume Momentum Intact

Cement prices were down 1% MoM in Aug amid monsoon-led weakness

However, demand remains healthy, sustaining the 7-8% YoY industry growth

East region saw the highest correction after outperforming other regions last quarter

Currently factor in a 1% QoQ Industry price decline in Q2 & recovery in Q3

Any deeper correction from current levels could pressure profit estimates

East - price hike attempts rolled back, with another hike attempt likely in September

West - Rs20/bag hikes were attempted in Aug but did not sustain; a further Rs20/bag is planned from 10th Sept but unlikely to sustain

North - price increased by ~Rs10-20/bag in the middle of the month but reverted later on

Central - Dealers in the region were optimistic on price increases in Sept, with a few stating Rs20/bag kind of hike announcements.

South - Volume growth in the region has been strong, but Cement pricing has failed to see an uptick; companies continue to attempt new rounds of hikes in September.

ALSO READ: Metals Lose Glitter: Gold Falls 2%, MCX Silver Slumps Rs 4,000 — More Correction Ahead?

JPMorgan on Steel

Cost pressures persist; reiterate being selective

Domestic HRC prices have started increasing now, spreads are largely flattish

Surprised by the sharp rally in SAIL

Recent cost escalation is likely to weigh on its profitability, given its higher coke rate vs. peers

Expect steel prices to be range-bound for now and anticipate a gradual recovery in spreads after the festive season

JSW Steel remains preferred pick

GS on Samvardhana Motherson

Maintain Neutral with TP of Rs 158

Steady momentum in consumer

Aerospace order backlog has expanded from $1.2bn in FY24 to $1.9bn as of date

3 recent acquisitions to contribute Rs 20000 cr

Targeting standalone listing for 1-2 mature verticals over the next 3-4 years

Citi on Auto Sales

Aug'26 Sales: YoY Trends Supported by Weak Base

Channel Stocking Delayed Due to Shift in Festive Season

Maruti: YoY volume growth healthy but not commensurate with the capacity

Hyundai: Steady volume growth

M&M: Strong UV volumes; modest growth in tractors

Tata Motors PV: Another month of strong volume growth

Tata Motors CV: Strong growth trends

Ashok Leyland: Healthy volume growth

Eicher Motors (Royal Enfield): Healthy RE volume growth

Jefferies on Auto Sales

Demand Momentum Continues in August

Auto demand momentum remained strong in August for 2Ws, PVs & trucks with registration up 24-29% YoY

However, tractors grew just 3% YoY

Estimate that domestic wholesales grew ~36-43% YoY for PVs & trucks, and ~10% for 2Ws & tractors

August wholesales were in-line for Maruti, Hero Moto & HYUNDAI, and ahead for the rest.



CLSA Price Action – Laurence Balanco

Outlook for the Nifty remains largely unchanged

Price action continuing to consolidate beneath both the 200DMA and the June-July highs at 24,515-24,801

Prolonged period of indecision reflects the lack of clear directional leadership within the large-cap universe

Leaves the index trapped within the broader trading range that has been in place since the October 2024 peak

Longer-term range is defined by support at 21,700-22,182 and resistance at 26,000-26,300

Until either boundary is decisively breached, the path of least resistance is likely to remain sideways

Beneath the surface, however, market breadth remains considerably more constructive

NSE Midcap and NSE Smallcap indices continue to display significantly stronger technical profiles than their large-cap counterparts

NSE Midcap Index remains in a well-defined uptrend following its breakout from the 2024-2026 trading range

A development that continues to support an upside objective of 77,700-78,000

NSE Smallcap Index breakout remains intact and continues to support an upside target of 25,000.

Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed by the investment advisers on NDTV Profit are of their own and not of NDTV Profit. NDTV Profit advises users to consult with their own financial or investment adviser before taking any investment decision.

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.