Stock Picks Today: HCLTech, Swiggy, Ather Energy, Oil India, Adani Ports And More On Brokerages' Radar

Brokerages have highlighted opportunities across IT, online food delivery, telecom, automotives, ports and logistics, healthcare, and oil and gas sector, issuing fresh calls on HCLTech, Swiggy, Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone, Ather Energy, Adani Enterprises, Coforge, Vodafone idea, Adani Energy, Oil India, Manipal Health Enterprises while also sharing their outlook on gold financiers.

Citi on HCLTech

Maintain Sell with TP of Rs 1110

Demand environment remains largely unchanged; seasonality trends usual

Advanced AI new total addressable market; making good progress

Engineering services impacted by auto & telco verticals in Q1; should stabilize going forward

Software impacted by macro, decline in some parts of portfolio and shift towards term licenses

Datacenter business – HCLT sees better value capture as a full stack player

Progress on advanced AI is encouraging, but HCL trades at decent premium to large cap peers.

Citi on Swiggy

Maintain Buy with TP of Rs 390

Reiterated existing guidance of accelerating growth

This is aided by step-up in new user acquisition & retention, dark store openings and differentiated selection

Existing guidance of +80bps contribution margins - likely from Q3 – owing to domestic ownership

Toing: value-play in food delivery is as much defensive vs new competition

CLSA on Coforge

Maintain High Conviction Outperform with TP of Rs 2170

Chairman resignation not a red flag

Several facts underscore no major governance lapses at Coforge

Note a proactive exchange filling by Coforge management

Coforge books are thoroughly scanned by current and previous private equity investors and KPMG

Number of independent directors have gone up since FY24

See strong growth ahead on the back of revenue synergies from Encora.

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Bernstein on Adani Ports

Maintain Outperform with TP of Rs 1973

Investors in Singapore-Hong Kong were only interested in either Adani Group or data center midcap names

Adani Ports is top pick in coverage

Rising power demand to increase coal demand – Adani Ports clear beneficiary

Structural winner – Container King and Dollar revenue

Three risks mitigated – Mundra port concession, AB Ports acquisition overhang gone and strong group health limiting burden on ports

Nomura on Ather Energy

Maintain Buy; Hike TP to Rs 1926 from Rs 1714

Konarc launch to drive more upside

Faster EV adoption strengthens Ather's outlook

EV 2W accelerating faster than expected; will likely touch 22.0% by FY30F.

Citi on Ather Energy Mgmt Meet

Ather sees healthy demand, supported by favourable policy measures and the EV value proposition

Capacity expansion progressing as planned

Ather sees Konarc expanding its addressable market

Ather taking pricing actions to mitigate commodity inflation headwinds

Company highlighted manufacturing flexibility and battery capabilities.

Jefferies on Adani Energy

Maintain Buy with TP of Rs 2060

Increasing tie-ups in trading segment is in-line with management vision

Merchant power prices are up 2.1x YoY in Sept 2026 till date

Locked-in for double-digit medium-term growth.

Jefferies on Adani Enterprises

Maintain Buy with TP of Rs 3830

National champion with multiple growth platforms

Current value captures only part of the story

EBITDA inflection likely ahead; est 23% EBITDA CAGR over FY26-31

Airports, data center and ANIL are largest contributor.

Jefferies on Manipal Hospitals

Initiate Buy with TP of Rs 870

Excellence At Scale

Scaled hospital chain with industry leading metrics

Proven integration playbook

Healthy mix of brownfield and greenfield expansion

Operating leverage from scale & Sahyadri turnaround

See 17%/19% revenue/Ebitda Cagr over FY26-29.

JPMorgan on Manipal Health

Initiate Neutral with TP of Rs 800

Leading consolidator with scale and visibility but valuation caps upside

Base portfolio: cluster depth supports steady compounding

M&A-led scale-up with strong integration track record

Sahyadri: strategic Pune entry, but RoCE will take time to normalize

See 15%/17% revenue/EBITDA CAGR over FY26–29

GS on Manipal Health

Initiate Buy with TP of Rs 865

20%+ CAGR revenue over FY26-29E driven by ramp-up of new hospitals and improvement in base business mix

Industry leading core margins to improve

Best-in-class track-record for turning around acquired hospitals

Manipal remains a leader in the most optimal regions for healthcare delivery services within India

Core markets: Strengthening the existing leadership in 3 of the top 7 cities in the country

Non-core hospitals spread across markets, diagnostics remains an optionality.

Jefferies on Vodafone Idea

Initiate Buy with TP of Rs 20

Answering the turnaround call

Offers high-beta turnaround opportunity in Indian telecom

Expect subscriber stabilization to support an 11% revenue CAGR over FY26-29

Strong operating leverage will drive a 25% cash EBITDA CAGR and a sharp ROIC inflection through FY31

Premium multiples should sustain during the turnaround

Every 10% tariff hike potentially driving 34% equity upside

Risks - execution and funding

MS on Oil India

Maintain Equal-weight with TP of Rs 506

Believe the share price will rise over the next 30 days

Offers differentiated leverage to tight oil and fuel refining markets

Own crude usage in the refinery helps it to capture the integrated upside despite windfall taxes on fuel in India

See growing oil production in H2 and good progress on tripling of refinery capacity by 2027

See Oil India as a key global beneficiary of the refining golden age

Upcoming NRL capacity ramp up should provide an additional leg of earnings and FCF growth in Q2.

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Jefferies on Gold Financiers

Gold Financiers: Assessing the Evolving Competitive Landscape

Gold loan growth stays strong, but competition should rise as new players double branch additions in FY27

Bajaj Finance is driving 35% of the additions

New branches are mostly in non-south states & also widening penetration

Incumbent gold NBFCs gain from execution & trust advantages and have widened product variants to defend share

Yield pressure has been limited

Gold prices stays the key swing factor

Retain Buy on Manappuram Finance & see balanced risk reward for Muthoot.



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