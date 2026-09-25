Stock Picks Today: Coal India, Shriram Finance, PB Fintech, Laurus Labs, And More On Brokerages' Radar

Brokerages have highlighted opportunities across NBFC, fintech, mining, pharma, ports, exchanges, real estate, and automotive retail issuing fresh calls on Coal India, Shriram Finance, PB Fintech, Home First Finance, Bajaj Housing, Meesho, Laurus Labs, Neuland Labs, Adani Power, CarTrade Technologies, Multi Commodity Exchange of India while also sharing their outlook on real estate, and power sector alongside a broader view on credit card data.

Jefferies on Coal India

Low Coal Inventories amid Rising Power Demand

Coal stocks at power plants have dropped to just 7 days vs last 10-year average of 15 days

Power demand growth, conversely, has accelerated from 1% in FY26 to 9% in Apr-Aug

Believe low coal stocks amid rising power demand provide tailwind for COAL's volumes

Higher global coal prices should support e-auction prices too

After 12% EPS fall over FY24-26, expect 6% EPS CAGR over FY26-29E

Valuations and dividend yield are attractive

CLSA on Shriram Finance

Maintain Outperform with TP of Rs 1200

Growth outlook remains healthy

Funding costs to decline gradually, margin outlook healthy

Credit costs to improve over the medium term

Jefferies on PB Fintech

Maintain Buy; Cut TP to Rs 1540 from Rs 2050

Larger impact on non-life NPV relative to life

Focus on cost optimization in the near-term

Est. a 10% cut in new business commission rates translate to a 10-12% fall in earnings

However, this is a consultation paper which might undergo changes post collection of feedback.

BofA on PB Fintech

Maintain Neutral; Cut TP to Rs 1410 from Rs 1970

Distribution likely unattractive for larger agents

For PB Fintech, capital allocation will remain focused on protecting core position

Cut valuation multiple of the core business

Directionally negative for online insurance broker industry

Impact on PolicyBazaar's life and term business is manageable

See room for PolicyBazaar to gain market share across categories;

Risks of asymmetric cuts (a key investor concern) are now behind us

Believe Policybazaar could explore manufacturing of health insurance now – potentially impacting multiples

Also, PB Health investments in the hospital business would likely increase as they could build a better competitive edge.

HSBC on PB Fintech

Downgrade to Hold from Buy; Cut TP to Rs 1150 from Rs 2100

Commission crunch

Proposed distribution reforms including commission caps for insurance companies would have a material impact

Cut FY28/29 EPS by 56/17%, as the impact of lower take rates is partially offset by slightly higher growth and cost savings

Regulatory clarity would be a key catalyst

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Citi on Home First

Maintain Buy with TP of Rs 1490

Growth Momentum Broad-Based, Southern Drag Set to Reverse

Asset Quality Resilient Through Seasonally Soft Quarter

Funding Costs Stable; Spread Guidance Defended

Insurance Commission Consultation Paper — Manageable, Awaiting Clarity

Ticket-Size Migration Organic, Not a Segment Shift

Opex Discipline Stays; Competitive Positioning.

Jefferies on Adani Ports

Maintain Buy with TP of Rs 2160

Adani Ports' Vizhinjam Port, India's first mega transshipment port

This demonstrates Adani Ports's ability to develop inimitable port assets

Leveraging advanced automation/technology, Vizhinjam delivers the highest crane productivity across Adani Ports's India portfolio

The port accounted for 4% of domestic volumes in FY26

Expect this to double by FY31 driven by its strategic location, deep-draft, operating strengths and MSC partnership.

GS on Neuland Labs

Maintain Buy with TP of Rs 23300

Peptide facility occupancy secured pre-commissioning, both via incumbent displacement

Positioning targets full peptide API with route flexibility

Interactions with customers suggest push towards higher capex

Reiterated its topline growth guidance of 20% CAGR over the medium/ long term.

PL on Adani Power

Initiate Buy with TP of Rs 259

Multi-year Expansion with De-risked Growth

23.72GW expansion to strengthen ADANI's baseload position

Higher capacity charges to drive superior EBITDA/MW

Expansion de-risked through PPAs and coal linkages

Strong earnings growth despite elevated capex

Proven track record of turning around stressed thermal assets

Strong capex of INR2trn to boost 23.7GW capacity

Superior technology to strengthen long-term competitiveness

Exploring nuclear energy as a long-term growth avenue

Bangladesh receivables normalizing, collections remain steady

Controlled leverage despite elevated capex.

Nomura on Meesho

Initiate Reduce with TP of Rs 167

Ecommerce getting accessible to Bharat

Making ecommerce accessible to hinterland India

Trading at significant premium to other ecommerce platforms

Asset-light business model, AI-led innovations, improving FCF key attractions

Competition from horizontal platforms and overlap with quick commerce (QC) could rise.

GS on Laurus Labs

Maintain Sell with TP of Rs 1250

Inflecting CDMO business with mix and pipeline entry point improving

Peptides and ADCs at a nascent but promising stage

Affordable medicines remain steady

Expects CDMO to continue ramping up in the coming quarters

Guides for 30%+ margins to sustain in FY27 and beyond

Citi on Bajaj Housing

Maintain Sell with TP of Rs 85

Holds the Growth Guidance

NIM Compression Structural; But Book Increasingly Rate Agnostic

Competitive Intensity – Permanent Feature; Sambhav An Offset

Real Estate Demand: Broadly Stable, Gurugram The Outlier

LAP AND LRD: No Stress; Selective Growth Bias

Insurance Income – IRDAI Consultation Paper Impact Too Early To Quantify

Citi on CarTrade

Maintain Buy with TP of Rs 3300

Landmark partnership accelerates used-car retail ambitions

Elite Buyer emerging as a key commerce growth lever

Launching VAYA LIVE, with rollout expected in the next 4-6 weeks

Expansion into non-auto commerce through escrow, payments and logistics solutions

While the initiatives are encouraging, would watch out for any data-indicators on adoption trends.

Nomura on CarTrade

Maintain Buy with TP of Rs 3340

Focus on growth levers

Offline used-car dealer partnerships, OLX monetisation, VAYA AI ramp-up to widen growth avenues

See potential for revenue to, at least, double from FY26 levels

See strong reach of OLX and limited monetisation to date.

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Macquarie on MCX

Maintain Outperform with TP of Rs 3820

SEBI approvals broaden FPI participation

FPIs currently account for about 2.5% of average daily turnover

MCX is the clear beneficiary

The change opens FPI access to MCX's dominant bullion and base-metal products

Incremental transaction revenue should carry high margins

Jefferies on Real Estate

Improving trends, strong Q3 likely

An improved launch pace vs. Q1, and continued industry wide double-digit sales growth in Jul-Aug should drive a 10-15% pre-sales growth

Launch pipeline for Q3 is already strong as delayed festive start has led to some launches with RERA approvals being pushed to October

Broadly, expect strong quarter for Oberoi and improving trend for Lodha in Q2

Launch momentum to rise for Godrej Properties, DLF in near term

Jefferies Greed & Fear

One change in India long only equity portfolio

Investment in ABB India will be removed and replaced by Hitachi Energy

HSBC on Credit Card Data

August 2026: Spends remain subdued

Card issuances increased by 10.3% YoY but credit card spending growth remains muted at 5.9% YoY in August 2026

Credit cards get some relief from MDR on UPI, but UPI still dominates in payments

Remain negative on this segment on muted spending growth, higher competition and weakening profitability

Jefferies on Credit Card Data

Aug 2026 Card data: Spending growth eases; SBI Cards spending share dips

For Aug-26, industry credit card spending growth moderated to 5.5% YoY

Card volume growth improved to 9.5% YoY

For SBI Cards, spending growth slowed to 7% YoY & spending share eased to 17.5%

Card growth improved to 7.6% YoY and net additions rose to 0.19mn (5.5% MoM), with 18% share of industry additions

HDFCB gained spend share MoM while ICICI and Axis lost share.

HSBC on Power Sector

Renewables to the rescue

Power demand continues its strong run into September

Evening peak stress rises as hydro generation disappoints

Renewables do the heavy lifting with 40% generation growth in August; share of thermal reaches decadal low for the month

Coal stocks dip to less than 8 days as monsoons hinder production; 40% of thermal plants at critically low coal stock.

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