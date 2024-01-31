Japan Bonds Fall On Rate Bets, Asian Stocks Muted: Markets Wrap
Track the global equity, currency and commodity markets here.
(Bloomberg) -- Japanese bond yields pushed higher with the yen as bets on a long-anticipated rate hike were fueled by hawkish signals from a summary of the Bank of Japan’s latest meeting.
Asian shares were broadly unchanged, as investors mull disappointing earnings from key US technology companies Microsoft Corp. and Alphabet Inc. ahead of the Federal Reserve’s policy meeting. Futures for the tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 dropped 0.7% while those for the S&P 500 slipped 0.4%.
Contracts for Hong Kong stocks pointed to declines while the Nasdaq Golden Dragon China Index, a gauge of US-listed Chinese shares, fell the most in two weeks.
BOJ board members continued to discuss prospects for ending the negative rate policy during their meeting last week, with some members indicating conditions conditions offer a “golden opportunity.” An increase in rates would be the nation’s first since 2007 and would bring an end to the world’s last negative rate.
Elsewhere in Japan, industrial production rebounded in December, supporting the view that the economy returned to growth in the final quarter of last year even as doubts remain over the strength of domestic demand.
In earnings, Samsung Electronics Co. posted its fourth straight quarter of profit decline in the holiday quarter, after a long-awaited recovery in chip and electronics demand delivered few returns for the world’s biggest memory maker. Alphabet Inc. sank after reporting revenue from its core search advertising business that fell short of estimates, overshadowing an otherwise strong end to the year. Microsoft’s cloud growth disappointed some on Wall Street — even as the company posted its strongest revenue growth since 2022.
US benchmarks struggled for solid footing in Tuesday’s session as Wall Street digested a hotter-than-estimated reading on job openings, which left investors guessing what Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell will say at a rate policy meeting Wednesday. The market further trimmed bets on a March Fed cut.
“Tomorrow may be significant for markets as the cross-currents of big-tech earnings, the ADP jobs report, the distribution of Treasury issuance, and Powell comments meet at a critical juncture,” said Jose Torres at Interactive Brokers. “I’m expecting Powell to take some rate cuts off the table by perhaps even calling the current projections aggressive.”
The S&P 500 was little changed, while the Nasdaq 100 underperformed, with Apple Inc. leading losses in megacaps. Traders also waded through results from an economic barometer — United Parcel Service Inc. — which tumbled on a disappointing outlook. The courier plans to cut 12,000 jobs. Financial shares gained after a bullish analyst call on major US banks. Treasury two-year yields and ten-year yields were steady in Asian trading.
A survey conducted by 22V Research shows 38% of respondents expect Wednesday’s Fed meeting to be “risk-on,” 39% are betting on a mixed or negligible reaction and only 23% said “risk-off.” On aggregate, investors are paying more attention to payrolls (59%) than the Fed (41%) this week, according to the tally.
Swap contracts referencing the March Fed meeting date — the next one after this week’s — now show about a third of a 25-basis-point drop. Late last year, a quarter-point cut in March was completely priced in, reflecting expectations for labor-market cooling that have failed to materialize.
Resilient market
US job openings unexpectedly rose in December to the highest level in three months while fewer Americans quit their jobs. Tuesday’s data kicks off a slew of releases that will offer insights into the state of the labor market. A report due Wednesday is forecast to point to easing employment costs at the end of 2023, while the government’s jobs report Friday is projected to show US employers added around 185,000 positions in January.
Separate data showed US consumer confidence increased in January to the highest level since the end of 2021 as Americans grew more upbeat about the economy and the job market amid more sanguine views about inflation.
Five megacaps with a combined market value of over $10 trillion report results this week. Those firms, along with the other members of Magnificent Seven, carry an about 34% premium to the S&P 500 in terms of forward price-to-earnings, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.
In other markets, the dollar was little changed and short-dated Treasury yields rose after the jobs-opening data. Oil rose in choppy trading after earlier dropping on Saudi Aramco’s abandonment of a plan to boost output capacity.
Key events this week:
- China non-manufacturing PMI, manufacturing PMI, Wednesday
- Bank of Japan issues summary of opinions from January policy meeting, Wednesday
- Boeing announces earnings amid US government safety probe, Wednesday
- Federal Reserve interest rate decision and Fed Chair Jerome Powell’s news conference, Wednesday.
- US Treasury quarterly refunding, Wednesday.
- China Caixin manufacturing PMI, Thursday
- Eurozone S&P Global Manufacturing PMI, CPI, unemployment, Thursday
- US productivity, construction spending, ISM Manufacturing, initial jobless claims, Thursday
- Apple, Amazon, Meta, Deutsche Bank, BNP Paribas earnings, Thursday
- Bank of England interest rate decision, Thursday
- US employment report, University of Michigan consumer sentiment, factory orders, Friday
Some of the main moves in markets:
Stocks
- S&P 500 futures fell 0.4% as of 9:39 a.m. Tokyo time
- Hang Seng futures fell 0.2%
- Nikkei 225 futures (OSE) fell 0.8%
- Japan’s Topix fell 0.4%
- Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 rose 0.3%
- Euro Stoxx 50 futures were little changed
Currencies
- The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed
- The euro was unchanged at $1.0845
- The Japanese yen rose 0.2% to 147.36 per dollar
- The offshore yuan was little changed at 7.1891 per dollar
- The Australian dollar fell 0.2% to $0.6588
Cryptocurrencies
- Bitcoin fell 1.3% to $42,972.23
- Ether fell 1.7% to $2,340.01
Bonds
- The yield on 10-year Treasuries was little changed at 4.04%
- Japan’s 10-year yield advanced four basis points to 0.745%
- Australia’s 10-year yield declined five basis points to 4.09%
Commodities
- West Texas Intermediate crude rose 0.3% to $78.06 a barrel
- Spot gold was little changed
This story was produced with the assistance of Bloomberg Automation.
©2024 Bloomberg L.P.