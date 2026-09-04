Stock Market Today: All You Need To Know Going Into Trade On Sept 4

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The Gift Nifty was trading around 24,048 level, a premium of nearly 50 points from the Nifty futures' previous close indicating positive open for the benchmark Nifty 50. The NSE Nifty 50 and BSE Sensex fell 0.41% and 0.55% respectively. US and European index futures are trading higher during Asian trading hours.

S&P 500 futures trade 1.06% up.

Euro Stoxx 50 futures trade 0.27% up.

US Market Wrap

Stocks posted their biggest gain in a month after Federal Reserve Governor Christopher Waller said he would be willing to support holding rates steady if price pressures continue to ease. Money markets pared bets on a September hike. Short-dated Treasuries outperformed. The S&P 500 added 1.1%, led by megacaps.

The dollar fell to its lowest since May. Waller said his next rate decision will be "heavily influenced" by August inflation data due next week. As of 4 p.m. New York time, the S&P 500 was up 1.1%, the Nasdaq 100 up 1.2% and the Dow Jones Industrial Average up 1.2%, according to Bloomberg.

Asian Market Wrap

Asian stocks rose, tracking Wall Street gains as investors pared bets on a Federal Reserve interest-rate hike this month. The yen held its biggest advance in more than a month. MSCI's Asia Pacific equities gauge climbed 0.3%, led by South Korea's benchmark after Fed Governor Christopher Waller said he would back holding rates steady if price pressures continue to ease. Attention in Asia was once again on the yen, which strengthened about 2% Thursday, reversing a month of gradual decline.

Commodity Check

Oil headed for its biggest weekly gain since July as renewed US-Iran hostilities raised concerns about prolonged disruptions to energy flows through the Strait of Hormuz. Brent edged toward $96 a barrel and was up more than 7% for the week, while West Texas Intermediate traded near $92.Gold steadied after rising more than 2% on Thursday, as comments from a Federal Reserve official on inflation helped lower the odds of an interest-rate hike.

Spot gold was 0.1% higher at $4,478.17 an ounce at 8:22 a.m. in Singapore. Silver was up 0.1% at $66.90 an ounce. Platinum and palladium were little changed.

Indian Stock Market Recap

The Indian stock market benchmark indices, Sensex and Nifty 50 extended their losing streak for four straight days on Thursday, after trading higher earlier on tracking gains in global equities and stronger rupee. Sensex fell 417.49 points to settle at 76,152.86; Nifty dropped 41 points to 23,873.45. Earlier in the day, the BSE Sensex gained over 300 points to trade above 76,900, while the NSE Nifty 50 reclaimed 24,000 level, rising 0.4%. The Bank Nifty index traded 1% higher.

Stock in News

Max Healthcare - To infuse Rs 87.87 crore into Kalinga Hospital via rights issue.

Fractal Analytics: Fractal Analytics Sweden AB liquidated effective July 15, 2026 to simplify group structure.

Shanthi Gears: Appointed Sai Krishna Alluri as CFO with immediate effect, replacing the Interim CFO effective September 03, 2026.

IRFC: JCR upgraded IRFC's long-term issuer credit rating to ‘A-' with Stable outlook from ‘BBB+' with Stable outlook.

Ceigall India: Received an LoI worth approximately Rs. 5,300 crore from REC Power Development and Consultancy for a Gujarat power-transmission project,

RVNL: Emerged as the lowest bidder (L1) for a Rs. 404.88 crore East Coast Railway project involving third-line works, bridges, track linking and allied infrastructure, with a 30-month execution period

PVP Ventures: Acuité assigned ‘BBB-' with Stable outlook ratings to two NCDs aggregating Rs. 150 crore.

Great Eastern Shipping: Commencement date of buyback of equity shares of up to Rs. 900 crore at a maximum price of Rs. 1,530 per share will commence on September 4, 2026 through the open-market route.

TeamLease Services: Gujarat High Court hearing in the dispute over Provident Fund (PF) applicability to National Employability Enhancement Mission (NEEM) trainees was adjourned, with the next hearing scheduled for September 22, 2026

Indian Energy Exchange: Recorded its highest-ever monthly electricity traded volume of 13.94 billion units (BU) in August 2026, up 20.2% year-on-year; Real-Time Market (RTM) volume rose 10.6% to 5.56 BU

Power Grid Corporation of India: Declared successful bidder under Tariff Based Competitive Bidding (TBCB) for the 7,500 megawatt Lakadia Renewable Energy Zone transmission project in Gujarat; Letter of Intent received on September 3, 2026. annual transmission charges Rs. 1,152.49 crore.

RBL Bank: Received a notice proposing GST demand of Rs. 164.14 crore, including interest and penalty, for FY2022-23 over a mismatch in input tax credit (ITC) reported for its bullion business.

Bharat Forge: WOS Kalyani Strategic Systems signed a Strategic Alliance Agreement with Thales to establish indigenous production of 70-mm unguided and laser-guided rocket systems

Kalyani Strategic Systems signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with FN Herstal for a potential joint venture for small arms, integrated weapon systems and counter-unmanned aerial system solutions in India.

Lalithaa Jewellery Mart: Launched its 65th showroom, a 6918 sq. ft. outlet at Redhills, Chennai, as part of its ongoing retail expansion

HEG Advanced Materials: Composite Scheme becomes effective; graphite business demerged into HEG Graphite and Bhilwara Energy amalgamated into HEG Advanced Materials.

HUDCO: Japan Credit Rating Agency (JCR) upgraded its long-term foreign and local currency issuer ratings to A- from BBB+, with a Stable outlook.

Cipla: NCLT Mumbai Bench allowed the application for the amalgamation of wholly owned subsidiary Inzpera Healthsciences with Cipla, dispensing with meetings of equity shareholders and unsecured creditors

Adani Energy Solutions: GQG Partners and its associated funds sold 19.97 million shares (1.63%) through open-market transactions, reducing their aggregate holding from 5.09% to 3.46%.

Ramco Systems: Signs MoU with Safran Helicopter Engines for engine-data integration.

Shriram Finance: ICRA assigned [ICRA]AAA; Stable rating to a new Rs. 5,000 crore Non-Convertible Debenture (NCD) programme.

Sterlite Technologies: Board approves Rs. 3,000 crore capex for 50% capacity expansion by FY29.

Steel Strips - Re-appoints Dheeraj Garg as Managing Director, borrowing limit enhancement to Rs.3,500 crore.

CIAN AGRO - Appoints Nikhil Nitin Gadkari as MD for 5 Yrs

Share India Securities - Re-Appoints Parveen Gupta As MD For 5 yrs

Welspun Invst. - Board approved up to Rs 1,285 crore infusion into subsidiary and up to Rs 1,000 crore investment in promoter group company.

CreditAccess Grameen - Secure INR 300 Crore Through Bilateral NCD Issuance

Avalon Technologies - Formed a 51:49 electronics manufacturing JV with Germany's Zollner Elektronik AG for PCBA, box-build and system integration in India; Avalon has an option to increase its stake to 51% after three years of commercial production.

Uno Minda: GST appellate authority reduces demand to Rs. 5.02 crore tax plus Rs. 0.50 crore penalty

UltraTech Cement: Launches Ultravolt wires & cables business with Rs. 1,800 crore investment.

Sundrop Brands - Fatal accident at Del Monte Hosur plant on 3 Sept 2026 killed one worker; pizza sauce line stopped.

HAL - GE Aerospace shipped three F404-IN20 engines to HAL in Aug. 2026 for the indigenous fighter jet programme, supporting aircraft production.

Utkarsh Small Finance Bank - CARE assigned A- Stable rating to proposed Rs 500 crore Tier II bonds; reaffirmed existing Rs 200 crore bonds.

Diamond Power Infrastructure - Received Rs 76.1 crore order (including GST) for supply of 66 kV EHV underground power cables for a transmission project in Gujarat; order covers ~293 km of cables.

Cemindia Projects - ICRA upgraded long-term ratings to AA (Stable) from A+ (Stable) for term loans and working capital facilities; non-fund-based facilities upgraded to AA (Stable)/A1+ from A+ (Stable)/A1.

Cohance Lifesciences - Cohance will invest USD 18 million, lifting NJ Bio to 67.3% and Aruka Bio to 65%.

Orchid Pharma - Board appointed Arjun Dhanuka as Whole-Time Director for five years

Cipla - Announces Exclusive Partnership with Qilu Pharmaceutical for the Licensing and Supply of Biosimilar to Keytruda (Pembrolizumab) in the US

WeWork India – Co. to develop 10 MWp solar power plant in Karnataka, accelerating its goal to transition to 100% renewable electricity

SAIL - India Ratings upgraded issuer rating and public deposit rating to AA+ (Stable) from AA (Stable) and upgraded/affirmed bank loan facilities at IND AA+/Stable / IND A1+; commercial paper rating A1+ reaffirmed.

Nazara Technologies - Acquired an additional 4.1% stake in Funky Monkeys for Rs 1.9 crore through a secondary purchase from founder Binita Putcha; stake increased to 68.1% from 64%.

NLC India - Signed an addendum to the business transfer agreement with wholly owned subsidiary NLC India Renewables for the proposed transfer of 708.96 MW renewable energy assets, including a 4 MW green hydrogen project, at various stages of construction and operation.

Board Meetings

Prime Focus- To approve on fundraising

Vintage Coffee and Beverages- To consider raising funds

Corporate Actions

PVR Inox Limited- Buyback

Federal- Mogul Goetze (India) - Special Dividend Rs. 86.5 per share & Interim Dividend- Rs. 7.5 per share

Lock In Shares

Anlon Healthcare- 17.4 mn shares, 33% of total outstanding, 1Y lock in

IPO Listings

ESDS Software Solution IPO subscribed 142.88 times. The public issue subscribed 41.68 times in the retail category, 274.97 times in QIB (Ex Anchor), and 202.87 times in the NII category by September 1, 2026 6:54:13 PM (Day 3).

Category Subscription (x) Anchor 1 QIB (Ex Anchor) 274.97 NII 202.87 bNII (> Rs 10L) 219.59 sNII (< Rs 10L) 169.43 Retail 41.68 Total ** 142.88



Priority Jewels IPO subscribed 100.45 times. The public issue subscribed 106.76 times in the retail category, 39.87 times in QIB (Ex Anchor), and 166.49 times in the NII category by September 1, 2026 6:53:35 PM (Day 3).

Category Subscription (x) Anchor 1 QIB (Ex Anchor) 39.87 NII 166.49 bNII (> Rs 10L) 152.22 sNII (< Rs 10L) 195.04 Retail 106.76 Total ** 100.45

AGM

Leela Palaces Hotels & Resorts, Aequs, Swan Corp, Balu Forge Industries, Gufic BioSciences, MPS

Bulk Block Deals



CleanMax

DSDG Holding ApS sold 16.34 lakh shares at Rs 1,220.00/share.

ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company Ltd. bought 5.09 lakh shares at Rs 1,220.00/share.

SBI Life Insurance Company Ltd. bought 5.09 lakh shares at Rs 1,220.00/share.

Knowledge Realty Trust

Meera Goyal bought 28.31 lakh units at Rs 109.50/unit.

IIFL Management Services Limited sold 28.31 lakh units at Rs 109.50/unit.

Meesho

SVF II Meerkat (DE) LLC sold 8.00 crore shares at Rs 206.30/share.

Societe Generale - ODI bought 80.00 lakh shares at Rs 206.30/share.

HDFC Standard Life Insurance bought 60.00 lakh shares at Rs 206.30/share.

Goldman Sachs Bank Europe SE bought 53.00 lakh shares at Rs 206.30/share.

Franklin India Flexi Cap Fund bought 48.33 lakh shares at Rs 206.30/share.

Motilal Oswal Large And Midcap Fund bought 34.00 lakh shares at Rs 206.30/share.

Morgan Stanley Asia Singapore Pte - ODI bought 33.00 lakh shares at Rs 206.30/share.

Fidelity Investment Trust Fidelity Series Emerging Markets Fund bought 30.73 lakh shares at Rs 206.30/share.

Motisons

Arihant Capital Markets Limited sold 95,000 shares at Rs 15.54/share.

Paisalo

Dhansubh Complex Private Limited bought 50.11 lakh shares at Rs 70.22/share.

Ratnaveer

Infinite Derivatives LLP bought 3.90 lakh shares at Rs 295.62/share.

Hrti Private Limited sold 55,476 shares at Rs 299.10/share.

Arihant Capital Markets Limited sold 1.49 lakh shares at Rs 298.07/share.

UDS

SIS Limited bought 10.13 lakh shares at Rs 234.59/share.

Garuda

Bridge India Fund bought 5.04 lakh shares at Rs 179.00/share.

Multitude Growth Funds Limited sold 5.04 lakh shares at Rs 179.00/share.

Lumino

Irage Broking Services LLP bought 4.23 lakh shares at Rs 112.60/share.

Insider Trades

Alembic Ltd - Nirayu Private Limited, Promoter Group, bought 9,495 shares.

Silver Touch Technologies Ltd - Vipul Haridas Thakkar, Promoter & Director, bought 35,000 shares.

Indokem Ltd - Emerald Capital Services Pvt. Ltd., Promoter Group, sold 505 shares.

Shreeji Shipping Global Ltd - Ashokkumar Haridas Lal, Promoter, sold 5,49,000 shares. Jitendrakumar Haridas Lal, Promoter, sold 5,49,000 shares.

Enviro Infra Engineers Ltd - Manish Jain, Promoter & Director, bought 62,529 shares.

List of securities shortlisted in Short - Term ASM Framework Stage – I

MODISON LIMITED

Ujaas Energy Limited

UFLEX Limited

List of securities to be excluded from ASM Framework

Bodal Chemicals Limited

F&O Cues

Nifty Sep futures is down 0.11% to 23,974.80 at a premium of 101 points.

Nifty Options 8th Sep Expiry: Maximum Call open interest at 25,000 & Maximum Put open interest at 23,000.

Securities under ban

INOXWIND

KAYNES

LICHSGFIN

SAIL

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