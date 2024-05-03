Stock Market Today: All You Need To Know Going Into Trade On May 3

Most benchmarks in Asia-Pacific markets rose tracking Wall Street as investors shift their focus to US employment report release after Federal Reserve's policy meet.

The KOSPI index 13.37 points or 0.50% higher at 2,697.02 as of 06:38 a.m. The S&P ASX 200 was 33.80 points or 0.45% higher at 7,620.80. Markets in Japan & Mainland China are closed.

US employment data will be crucial as it'll provide insight into the job market, which has been resilient, defying decade high interest rates.

The world’s biggest technology companies drove a rebound in US stocks ahead of Apple Inc.’s earnings, with Wall Street also gearing up for Friday’s jobs report, Bloomberg said.

The S&P 500 Index and Nasdaq 100 rose by 0.91% and 1.51%, respectively, as of Thursday. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose by 0.85%.

Brent crude was trading 0.29% higher at $83.96 a barrel. Gold fell 0.04% to $2,304.73 an ounce.

The GIFT Nifty was trading 4.5 points or 0.02% higher at 22,895.50 as of 6:37 a.m.

India's benchmark equity indices ended Thursday on a positive note, with gains led by HDFC Bank Ltd. and Power Grid Corp. of India, but the upside was limited due to losses in the shares of ICICI Bank Ltd. and Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd.

The NSE Nifty 50 ended 52.30 points up, or 0.23%, at 22,657.15, and the S&P BSE Sensex gained 128.33 points, or 0.17%, to close at 74,611.11.

Overseas investors turned net sellers on Thursday after two days of buying. Foreign portfolio investors sold stocks worth Rs 964.47 crore and domestic institutional investors stayed net buyers for the eighth day and mopped up equities worth Rs 1,352.44 crore, according to provisional data from the National Stock Exchange.

The Indian currency closed 3 paise weaker against the U.S. dollar at 83.47.