Stock Market Today: All You Need To Know Going Into Trade On March 27
Stocks in the news, big brokerage calls of the day, complete trade setup and much more!
U.S. stocks bounced back, adding to a rally that’s already topped $4 trillion this year on hopes that Federal Reserve rate cuts will keep fueling profits at Corporate America, reported Bloomberg.
The S&P 500 and Dow Jones Industrial Average were up 0.2% each as of 2.15 p.m. New York time. The Nasdaq 100 advanced 0.31%.
Brent crude was trading down 0.66%, while gold was up 0.25%.
India's benchmark equity indices snapped their three-day rally and ended lower on Tuesday as losses in heavyweights weighed, while broader indices ended higher.
The Nifty lost 75.90 points, or 0.34%, to close at 22,020.85, while the Sensex ended down 357.98 points, or 0.49%, at 72,473.96.
Overseas investors turned net buyers on Tuesday after three days of selling. Foreign portfolio investors mopped up stocks worth Rs 10.1 crore, while domestic institutional investors remained net buyers for the sixth day and mopped up equities worth Rs 5,024.4 crore, the NSE data showed.
The Indian rupee strengthened by 14 paise to close at 83.29 against the U.S. dollar.
Stocks To Watch
CDSL: Standard Chartered plans to sell the entire stake of 7.18% via block deal. The floor price is set at Rs 1,672 per equity share.
Wipro: The company has transferred its entire shareholding by Wipro Holdings (UK) in Wipro Gulf LLC to Wipro IT Services UK Societas.
Titan: TCL Watches Switzerland AG ceased to be a wholly owned
subsidiary after liquidation.
Sanofi India, Cipla: The two companies announced an exclusive distribution partnership to expand the reach of the CNS (Central Nervous System) portfolio in India. Cipla will distribute Sanofi India’s six CNS products.
Avenue Supermarts: The DMart owner opened three new stores at Karimnagar (Telangana), Narsingi, Hyderabad (Telangana) and Sachin, Surat (Gujarat). The total number of stores as of today stands at 357.
Piramal Enterprises: The company has invested Rs 2,000 crore in unit Piramal Capital & Housing Finance by way of subscription to rights issue.
IDFC: The company received an NCLT order to seek shareholders' approval on May 17 regarding the scheme of amalgamation of IDFC Financial Holding into and with IDFC and IDFC with IDFC First Bank.
Power Grid Corp: The company successfully commissioned a capacity expansion project in the southern region.
Angel One: The company has set a floor price of Rs 2,555.01 apiece for its QIP.
Indian Hotels: The company infused $6.5 million as equity in its Netherlands-based wholly-owned arm, IHOCO BV.
APL Apollo Tubes: The company has completed the acquisition of 53.57% share capital and voting rights in KML on March 26, 2024, making it a subsidiary.
Matrimony.com: The board reappointed Murugavel Janakiraman as Managing Director till March 31, 2026.
IIFL Finance: The NBF appointed Arun Kumar Purwar as chairman and an additional non-independent non-executive director effective April 1.
Pratap Snacks: Commercial production at its newly set-up unit situated at Khewat commenced.
Prism Johnson: The company will consider fundraising via bonds on March 29.
Wockhardt: The company raised Rs 480 crore via QIP at an issue price of Rs 517 apiece.
Shyam Metalics and Energy: The company's JV obtained a letter of intent for the grant of a composite licence for the Surjagad-1 iron ore block on an area of 1526 hectares in Maharashtra.
Lumax Industries: The company will invest Rs 5 crore in its European unit.
Praveg: Operations at Praveg’s Safari Velavadar Resort, located near Blackbuck National Park in Gujarat, started.
Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals: HDFC Mutual Fund increased its shareholding to 9.46% as of March 22.
Bharat Dynamics: HDFC Mutual Fund increased its shareholding to 3.02% as of March 22.
IPO Offering
SRM Contractors: The Rs 130.2-crore issue was subscribed 3.56 times on its first day. The bids were led by non-institutional investors (6.26 times), retail investors (3.54 times), and institutional investors (1.57 times).
Bulk Deals
Mankind Pharma: Beige sold 1.16 crore shares (2.9%) at Rs 2122.51 apiece.
Rishabh Instruments: Ashika Global Securities bought 2.16 lakh shares (0.56%) at Rs 420.08 apiece and Yaduka Financial Services sold 2.16 lakh shares (0.56%) at Rs 420.07 apiece.
Spacenet Enterprises India: Suvi Rubber sold 29.83 lakh shares (0.56%) at Rs 25.9 apiece.
Rama Steel Tubes: Sajm Global Impex sold 25 lakh shares (0.49%) at Rs 13.34 apiece, Hemali Pathik Thakkar sold 25 lakh shares (0.49%) at Rs 13.18 apiece, Sajm Global Impex bought 25 lakh shares (0.49%) at Rs 12.87 apiece and Hemali Pathik Thakkar bought 25 lakh shares (0.49%) at Rs 12.85 apiece.
Insider Trades
Pidilite Industries: Promoter Maithili Parekh sold 18.6 lakh shares on March 22.
Sapphire Foods India: Promoter Sagista Realty Advisors sold 34,037 shares on March 22.
V.S.T. Tillers Tractors: Promoter Arun Vellore Surendra bought 5,000 shares.
Gokul Agro Resources: Promoter Ritika Infracon bought 14.2 lakh shares on March 22.
Bharat Wire Ropes: Promoter Gyanshankar Investment & Trading bought 40,000 shares on March 19.
Pledge Share Details
Jubilant FoodWorks: Promoter Jubilant Consumer created a pledge for 11.58 crore shares on March 22.
Who's Meeting Whom
Narayana Hrudalaya: To meet investors on March 29.
Shyam Metalics and Energy: To meet investors on March 27.
Blue Dart: To meet investors on March 29.
Torrent Power: To meet investors on April 1 and 3.
Pidilite industries: To meet analysts and investors on March 29.
R R Kable: To meet investors on March 27.
F&O Cues
Nifty March futures down by 0.32% to 22,088.55 at a premium of 83.85 points.
Nifty March futures open interest down by 22%.
Nifty Bank March futures down by 0.43% to 46,717.55 at a premium of 117.35 points.
Nifty Bank March futures open interest down by 21.6%.
Nifty Options March 28 Expiry: Maximum Call open interest at 22,500 and Maximum Put open interest at 22,000.
Bank Nifty Options March 27 Expiry: Maximum Call Open Interest at 47,000 and Maximum Put open interest at 46,000.
Securities in ban period: SAIL.
Money Market Update
The Indian rupee closed stronger on Tuesday after the dollar index came off from an over one-month high.
Research Reports
PI Industries - Business Model Readied To Go Beyond Agrochemicals; Initiating, With A Buy: Anand Rathi
Zomato - Upcoming Triggers For The Stock; Re-Iterate Buy: ICICI Securities