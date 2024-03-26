Jai Balaji Industries - A Turnaround Story: Axis Securities
On a trailing 12 months basis, the company is trading at a price/earning of 27 times and enterprise value/Ebitda of 21 times.
NDTV Profit’s special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India’s top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer NDTV Profit’s subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy.
Axis Securities Report
Jai Balaji Industries Ltd. managed to turn around its business from loss-making to profit from FY22. In FY22/23, the company managed to earn profit but only at a 1% profit margin.
Its Ebitda margin stood at 4% for FY22/23. However, in 9M FY24, the Ebitda margin and profit after tax margin both improved further to 15% and 13% respectively.
It achieved this by improving operational efficiencies and capacity utilisation, focusing on value-added products and reducing debt.
Valuation: On a trailing 12 months basis, the company is trading at a price/earning of 27 times and enterprise value/Ebitda of 21 times.
Click on the attachment to read the full report:
DISCLAIMER
This report is authored by an external party. NDTV Profit does not vouch for the accuracy of its contents nor is responsible for them in any way. The contents of this section do not constitute investment advice. For that you must always consult an expert based on your individual needs. The views expressed in the report are that of the author entity and do not represent the views of NDTV Profit.
Users have no license to copy, modify, or distribute the content without permission of the Original Owner.