Jai Balaji Industries - A Turnaround Story: Axis Securities

Jai Balaji Industries Ltd. managed to turn around its business from loss-making to profit from FY22. In FY22/23, the company managed to earn profit but only at a 1% profit margin.

Its Ebitda margin stood at 4% for FY22/23. However, in 9M FY24, the Ebitda margin and profit after tax margin both improved further to 15% and 13% respectively.

It achieved this by improving operational efficiencies and capacity utilisation, focusing on value-added products and reducing debt.