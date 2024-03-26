PI Industries - Business Model Readied To Go Beyond Agrochemicals; Initiating, With A Buy: Anand Rathi
We value the company at 35 times FY26e EPS with a target price of Rs 4,600, considering its foray into pharma, recovery in the domestic market and strong growth in its CSM business.
Anand Rathi Report
PI Industries Ltd. is one of India’s fastest-growing, globally-integrated, highly-innovative agri-science-solutions companies. We believe Indian companies are attractively placed due to lower labour and manufacturing costs, strong research and development backup and good relations with global manufacturers/innovators, which would eventually support growth of domestic contract research and manufacturing services players.
After many one-off events globally, starting with Covid-19 to escalating geopolitical tensions arising from the Russia-Ukraine and Israel-Hamas wars, the need to secure food supplies has become the top priority of every nation.
Consequently, we believe that the structural growth story of the agrochemicals sector is intact, impelled by-
rising domestic demand,
stagnant arable land (rising yields being the only way out),
substantial opportunities to explore products going off-patent in the next decade,
stringent environmental norms in China, offering domestic manufacturers an edge and
strategic tie-ups withglobal giants.
