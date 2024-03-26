PI Industries - Business Model Readied To Go Beyond Agrochemicals; Initiating, With A Buy: Anand Rathi

PI Industries Ltd. is one of India’s fastest-growing, globally-integrated, highly-innovative agri-science-solutions companies. We believe Indian companies are attractively placed due to lower labour and manufacturing costs, strong research and development backup and good relations with global manufacturers/innovators, which would eventually support growth of domestic contract research and manufacturing services players.

After many one-off events globally, starting with Covid-19 to escalating geopolitical tensions arising from the Russia-Ukraine and Israel-Hamas wars, the need to secure food supplies has become the top priority of every nation.

Consequently, we believe that the structural growth story of the agrochemicals sector is intact, impelled by-