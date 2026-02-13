Telangana Municipal Election Final Results 2026: Check How Many Wards Congress, BJP, BRS, AIMIM and Other Parties WON

Telangana Municipal Election Results: As the counting for the Telangana Municipal election was nearing an end on Friday, the ruling Congress took a massive lead over the opposition BRS and BJP.



The Congress is looking to consolidate its position as the dominant player in state politics in the 2028 assembly polls. The BJP is hoping to emerge as an alternative to the Congress and BRS.



The BJP conducted a huge campaign in order to emerge as a credible alternative to both the Congress and the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS), which earlier ruled the state for two terms.



BRS, which suffered setbacks in the 2023 assembly polls and 2024 Lok Sabha elections, made substantial gains after decent performance in the gram panchayat polls.



Over 73 per cent of voters exercised their franchise in the elections.



The elections were held for 2,582 wards in 116 municipalities and seven municipal corporations.

Here's a look at result till 5pm

Congress won: 1,436 wards

BRS Won: 734 wards

BJP Won: 270 wards

AIMIM Won: 50 wards

CPM Won: 12 wards

Independents candidates Won: 166 wards

Other Registered Parties with TSEC Won: 59 wards

BSP won: 2 wards

The X handle of Telangana Congress Update also shared video of celebration after the results.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Revanth Reddy met with AICC National General Secretary and MP Priyanka Gandhi.

According to Telangana Congress, both the leaders discussed the results of the municipal elections in the state.

"Priyanka Gandhi expressed delight over the Congress party's resounding victory in the municipal elections. She specially congratulated Chief Minister Revanth Reddy," reads a post by Telangana Congress.

