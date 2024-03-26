Prefer DMart Over Nestle India, Says ICICI Securities

We expect Avenue Supermarts Ltd. to outperform Nestle India Ltd. in the medium term, driven by-

valuation turning palatable; premium over Nestle has reduced from ~50% over the last two years to ~8% now, known problems with limited downside business risk with-respect-to underperformance in apparel segment; DMart can choose not to sell what doesn’t sell well (benefit of being a platform company), revenue outperformance, while it appears to have been marked down to 18-21% compound annual growth rate (versus ~30% during pre-Covid quarters), it is still much higher (consistently; 6-10% same-sales store growth) compared to most other fast moving consumer goods/retail companies, healthy net profit margin despite subdued performance in the margin-accretive apparel, general merchandise segments.

Upgrade DMart to Add (from Hold) and maintain Hold on Nestle.