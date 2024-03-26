NDTV ProfitResearch ReportsPrefer DMart Over Nestle India, Says ICICI Securities
Prefer DMart Over Nestle India, Says ICICI Securities

Nestle; positives have played out, expect time correction in stock price

26 Mar 2024, 01:06 PM IST
<div class="paragraphs"><p>FMCG products kept on shelves inside DMart. (Photo: Vijay Sartape/ Source: NDTV Profit)</p></div>
FMCG products kept on shelves inside DMart. (Photo: Vijay Sartape/ Source: NDTV Profit)

NDTV Profit’s special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India’s top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer NDTV Profit’s subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy.

ICICI Securities Report

We expect Avenue Supermarts Ltd. to outperform Nestle India Ltd. in the medium term, driven by-

  1. valuation turning palatable; premium over Nestle has reduced from ~50% over the last two years to ~8% now,

  2. known problems with limited downside business risk with-respect-to underperformance in apparel segment; DMart can choose not to sell what doesn’t sell well (benefit of being a platform company),

  3. revenue outperformance, while it appears to have been marked down to 18-21% compound annual growth rate (versus ~30% during pre-Covid quarters), it is still much higher (consistently; 6-10% same-sales store growth) compared to most other fast moving consumer goods/retail companies,

  4. healthy net profit margin despite subdued performance in the margin-accretive apparel, general merchandise segments.

Upgrade DMart to Add (from Hold) and maintain Hold on Nestle.

Click on the attachment to read the full report:

ICICI Securities Consumer_DMart over Nestle India.pdf
