Stock Market Today: All You Need To Know Going Into Trade On Dec. 2

Silver retreated from a record high, with a key technical indicator showing that a six-day rally has taken the white metal into overbought category. Gold also edged down.

Silver traded at around $57.45 an ounce, which was more than a dollar below the all-time peak reached in the previous session. Silver fell 1% to $57.4245 an ounce as of 8:28 a.m. in Singapore. Gold edged down 0.2%, reports Bloomberg.

Oil prices stayed higher as the market awaited US President Donald Trump’s next move on Venezuela and evaluated the impact of damage to a crude export terminal in the Black Sea. Brent was near $63 a barrel after rising 1.3% in the previous session, while West Texas Intermediate traded above $59, reports Bloomberg.

Copper advanced to a record high in London on fears the global market is heading for a supply crunch. The metal rose as much as 1.3% to $11,334 a ton on the London Metal Exchange before trimming gains, surpassing a peak reached on Friday, while futures on the Comex in the US surged as much as 1.7%.

Copper rose 0.6% to settle at $11,252.00 a ton on the LME, following a 2.3% jump on Friday. Comex futures climbed 0.6% to settle at $5.303 a pound. All other metals except tin advanced, reports Bloomberg.