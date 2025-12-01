Stock Market Today: All You Need To Know Going Into Trade On Dec. 1

Bayer Cropscience: Karnataka GST authority reduces penalty to Rs 3.1 crore from Rs 7.4 crore and sends a revised order related to GST on outward Supply related to FY2017-18.

Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy: The company receives Rs 31.4 crore from Khurshed Yazdi Daruvala in line with an indemnity agreement signed in 2021. It is to be noted that Shapoorji Pallonji and Co is set to pay an indemnity claim worth Rs 143 crore in the next 60 days. The Arbitral Tribunal has also passed its Final Award and granted an additional amount worth Rs 44.45 crore to Conti LLC in addition to the amount granted under Interim Award plus interest.

Deccan Gold Mines: The Board is to meet on Dec. 3 to consider Terms and Conditions of the proposed Rights Issue, including the Issue Price and Rights Entitlement Ratio.

NCC: The company gets 3 orders worth Rs 530.7 crore in Nov. Of these three orders received, Rs 321.18 crore pertains to the Buildings Division, Rs 129.77 crore pertains to the Water Division, and Rs 79.77 crore pertains to the Transportation Division of the Company.

Camlin Fine Sciences: The company approves the allotment of 41 lakh shares at Rs 247.69/share worth Rs 101.7 crore to allottees.

Godrej Properties: The company has incorporated a wholly owned subsidiary in the Emirate of Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

Brigade Enterprises: The company has signed a Joint Development Agreement with the land owner to develop a Premium Residential Project in Begumpet, Hyderabad. The project will offer a development potential of approximately 0.5 million sq. ft. with an estimated revenue potential exceeding Rs 800 crore.

Refex Industries: The company procured an order worth Rs 32.89 crore for the transportation of pond ash to NHAI road projects. The company also received a total tax demand of Rs 10 crore, including penalty, from the Raipur tax authority.

Droneacharya Aerial Innovations: Sebi barred DroneAcharya Aerial Innovations Ltd, its promoters, and others from the securities market for up to two years, and levied fines totalling Rs 75 lakh for misutilisation of IPO proceeds and fraudulent corporate disclosures. Sebi states the company and its promoters have fraudulently made misleading and false corporate announcements to induce interest to buy shares of DAIL to create demand for shares.

Interglobe Aviation: EASA issues an Emergency Airworthiness Directive on Airbus A320 aircraft globally. IndiGo is undertaking all required inspections and updates to its A320 family aircraft in full accordance with directives issued by EASA and Airbus; a few flights may experience minimal delays.

Leela Palace Hotels: Incorporates wholly-owned subsidiary Leela Luxe Hotels & Resorts.

BPCL: Signs a tripartite pact with Data Software & Research and KFin Tech regarding RTA services.

Tega Industries: Signs a Pact with funds affiliate managed by American Industrial Partners to buy Molycop for $1.5 billion enterprise value. The company has also announced the successful completion of its fundraise by way of a preferential issue of equity shares.

Quick Heal: Gets Rs 64 crore Order From NFSU Research and Innovation Council for Integrated Cyber Security Solutions.

Prism Johnson: Madhya Pradesh High Court allows a petition seeking relief against action taken by the sales tax authority for denial of issuance of Forms C for procurement of High Speed Diesel at a concessional rate through interstate trade for the period starting from July 2017 to March 2021.

Kothari Industrial Corp: Approves the Allotment Of 11.3 lakh shares at an Issue Price of Rs 207/share worth Rs 23.4 crore to non-promoters. Further, the Calcutta Stock Exchange revokes the suspension of the company for dealing in securities at CSE effective Dec. 5.

CESC Investor Presentation: Aiming for Double-digit PAT growth with sustained RoE expansion.

Significant Capex across all Distribution Licenses.

Higher operating cash flows to fund growth capex.

Advait Energy Transition: Gets Rs 21 crore order from Power Grid Corp of India for procurement of Emergency Restoration System. The company also received a Rs 25 crore order from Purnama Solution for the execution of High Voltage OPGW Installation.

Sirca Paints: Receives in-principle approval from Stock Exchanges for listing of 19.84 lakh equity Shares on a preferential Basis.

Apeejay Surrendra Park Hotels: Entered into a Memorandum of Understanding with a firm based in Mathura, Uttar Pradesh, to take on lease and to operate a 42-room hotel property. The company intends to take the hotel and manage it for a lease term of 12 years.

Dynamic Cables: Gets approval from Power Grid Corp to manufacture ACSR & AL59 Conductors for its manufacturing plant in Rajasthan.

Dodla Dairy: The company is to be eligible for a tax refund of Rs 22.2 crore along with interest.

Simplex Castings: The company wins a Ministry of Defence (MoD) order from Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders for a total value of Rs 4.30 crore and will be executed within 6–8 months. The order involves the supply of critical propulsion-system castings for the 7,500 DWT Multi-Purpose Vessels (MPV) under construction.

Kalpataru Ltd: Gets a GST demand order of Rs 7.2 crore from the Income Tax Department.

Quadrant Future Tek: Abhigyan Kotnala Resigns As Chief Executive Officer (CEO).

Dalmia Bharat: Tamil Nadu Tax Body drops a GST Demand worth Rs 187.7 crore against the company's arm.

JK Tyre: The company announced the merger of Cavendish Industries effective Dec. 22 and set Dec. 24 as the record date for the merger.

Marsons: The company received a Rs 13.5 crore order from LC Infra Projects to supply inverter-duty transformers.

PNB Gilts: The company announced the resignation of Chief Financial Officer (CFO) Chandra Prakash due to his transfer back to the parent bank, PNB.

Yatharth Hospital: The promoter sold a 5.85% stake in the open market, reducing their shareholding to 0.62%.

Ashok Leyland: The company’s UAE arm has incorporated Ashok Leyland Saudi Company with an investment of 5,00,000 SR.

ICICI Bank: The company received RBI approval to acquire a 100% stake in ICICI Prudential Pension Funds Management Co. The company's board also approved a fundraise worth Rs 3,945 crore via Non-Convertible Debentures (NCDs) on a private placement basis.

Texmaco: The company received an order worth Rs 3.36 crore from Central Railway.

Maharashtra seamless: The company has received an order of Rs 217 crore for the supply of seamless pipes in the oil & gas sector.

Billionbrains Garage (Groww): The company made an additional investment of Rs 104 crore in its arm Finwizard Technology via a rights issue.

Waaree Energies: The company received an order to supply 140 MW solar modules from a renowned customer.

Tembo Global: The company’s board approved a fundraise worth Rs 79.7 crore via a preferential share issue.

Avenue Supermarts: The company opened a new store in Andhra Pradesh, taking its total store count to 439.

Neuland Labs: The company’s board approved a capex of Rs 189 crore to set up an R&D center at its Hyderabad premises.

Awfis Space Solutions: HDFC Mutual Fund bought a 2.11% stake in the company, increasing its shareholding to 9.42%.

Choice International: The company’s arm acquired a 100% stake in Ayoleeza Consultants, adding live orders worth Rs 200 crore.

Tejas Networks: The company received an Rs 84.9 crore order from the Communications Ministry under the Production Linked Incentive (PLI) Scheme for telecom and networking products.

Authum Investment: The company’s board approved the issuance of bonus shares in a 4:1 ratio.

Sona BLW: The company incorporated its arm, Novelic India Private.

GAIL India: Petroleum and Natural Gas Regulatory Board (PNGRB) approved a levelised tariff of Rs 65.69/MMBTU from Jan. 1, leading to a positive impact of nearly Rs 1,200 crore for the company.

Tata Tech: The company appointed Uttam Gujrati as CFO effective Dec. 31, following the resignation of Savitha Balachandran effective Dec. 30.

HG Infra: The company’s arm entered a battery energy storage pact with Gujarat Urja Vikas for procurement of a battery energy storage system.

Arkade Developers: The company receives National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) No Objection Document (NOD) for the demerger scheme for Arkade Filmstan.

RPP Infra: The company received a Rs 69 crore order for widening the Thirumazhisai–Uthukottai road from two lanes to four lanes and related improvements.

EFC: The company approved the allotment of 3.8 crore shares to shareholders of Whitehills Interior as part of the merger scheme.

Neogen Chemicals: The company’s arm concluded a landmark Joint Venture (JV) pact with Japan’s Morita Investment to produce electrolyte salt in India.

UGRO Capital: The company approved the allotment of 22 lakh shares to holders of compulsory convertible debentures.

IRFC: The company raised Rs 2,981 crore via its maiden zero-coupon bond issuance.

Patel Engineering: The company approved the issuance of 14.8 crore shares worth Rs 399 crore.

Bharti Airtel: The company incorporated its step-down arm, Nxtra Vizag.

Mahindra Lifespace: The company executed a share purchase pact to acquire a stake in Mahindra Homes for Rs 86 crore.

Arvind SmartSpaces: The company acquired a new residential high-rise project in Ahmedabad with a top-line potential of Rs 400 crore.