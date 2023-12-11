Stock Market Today: All You Need To Know Going Into Trade On Dec. 11

Asian markets opened mostly higher today ahead of a week that includes key US inflation data and the Federal Reserve’s final rate decision of the year.

Indices in Japan gained more than 1%, Australia's S&P/ASX 200 traded 0.3% higher and South Korea's Kospi was flat. Meanwhile, those in mainland China and Hong Kong fell.

Treasury yields surged as traders pared expectations for the Federal Reserve to ease monetary policy aggressively next year after a better-than-forecast jobs report, Bloomberg reported.

The S&P 500 Index and Nasdaq 100 advanced 0.41% and 0.45%, respectively, on Dec. 8. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose by 0.36%.

Brent crude ended 0.45% higher at $76.18 a barrel. Gold fell 1.26% to $2,003.41 an ounce.

Indian benchmark indices rose for six straight weeks, logging the best weekly gains in nearly three years.

The NSE Nifty 50 index ended at a record high after hitting the 21,000 mark for the first time on Friday. The NSE Nifty 50 ended 68.25 points, or 0.33% higher, at 20,969.40, while the S&P BSE Sensex closed 303.91 points, or 0.44% higher, at 69,825.60.

Overseas investors in Indian equities turned net buyers on Friday after two consecutive selling sessions. Foreign portfolio investors mopped up stocks worth Rs 3,632.3 crore, while domestic institutional investors offloaded stocks worth Rs 434 crore, according to provisional data from the National Stock Exchange.

The Indian rupee weakened 3 paise to close at Rs 83.39 against the greenback on Friday.