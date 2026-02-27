Stock Market Today: All You Need To Know Before Going Into Trade On Feb. 27

Good morning!

Market Recap

India's benchmark equity indices swung between gains and loses through the session on Thursday as weakness in financial stocks outweighed continued recovery in information technology. A return of foreign funds on Wednesday gave an initial bump to markets in the morning, but momentum waned by noon. The Nifty gained and lost 0.3% intraday and the Sensex tossed 0.4% in both directions.

At the close, the Nifty 50 settled 14 points higher at 25,496.55 and the BSE Sensex at 82,248.61, down 27 points. HDFC Bank dragged the most on the blue-chip indices.

ALSO READ: Trade Setup For Feb. 27: Nifty Finds Support At 25,380-25,350 Levels

Stocks In News

Reliance Infra: The company clarifies that no disclosure is currently warranted regarding the ongoing investigation.

The company clarifies that no disclosure is currently warranted regarding the ongoing investigation. UGRO Capital: The company receives 'No Objection' from the RBI for the amalgamation of its arm, Profectus Capital, with itself.

The company receives 'No Objection' from the RBI for the amalgamation of its arm, Profectus Capital, with itself. Greaves Cotton: The company's arm launches its electric scooter, 'Ampere Nexus', in the Nepal market.

The company's arm launches its electric scooter, 'Ampere Nexus', in the Nepal market. Hindalco Industries: The CFIUS review process for the AluChem acquisition is temporarily halted due to a partial US government shutdown.

The CFIUS review process for the AluChem acquisition is temporarily halted due to a partial US government shutdown. OneSource Specialty Pharma: The company receives 'No Objection' letters from NSE and BSE for the merger of four entities, including Steriscience Specialties and Brooks Steriscience.

The company receives 'No Objection' letters from NSE and BSE for the merger of four entities, including Steriscience Specialties and Brooks Steriscience. BPCL: The company incorporates a wholly-owned arm in Singapore, Bharat Petroleum Global Energy Services, to set up a trading desk for crude oil and natural gas.

The company incorporates a wholly-owned arm in Singapore, Bharat Petroleum Global Energy Services, to set up a trading desk for crude oil and natural gas. Brigade Enterprises: The company partners with Primus Senior Living to launch three senior living communities in South India with an estimated GDV of Rs 750 crore.

The company partners with Primus Senior Living to launch three senior living communities in South India with an estimated GDV of Rs 750 crore. Info Edge: The company will invest up to Rs 250 crore in the B8 Fund, with its arm Smartweb acting as the sponsor and investment manager.

The company will invest up to Rs 250 crore in the B8 Fund, with its arm Smartweb acting as the sponsor and investment manager. IRCON: The Patna High Court dismisses the company's plea regarding a Rs 109 crore VAT demand related to the Ganga Bridge project.

The Patna High Court dismisses the company's plea regarding a Rs 109 crore VAT demand related to the Ganga Bridge project. Park Medi: The company completes the acquisition of KPS Wellness.

The company completes the acquisition of KPS Wellness. MedPlus Health: The company's arm receives a drug license suspension order for one of its retail stores in Andhra Pradesh.

The company's arm receives a drug license suspension order for one of its retail stores in Andhra Pradesh. GRM Overseas: The company completes the acquisition of Dubai-based GRM ARABIA FZCO.

The company completes the acquisition of Dubai-based GRM ARABIA FZCO. IRFC: The board will meet on March 9 to consider the borrowing plan for FY27; meanwhile, the retail portion of its OFS saw 1.55% subscription.

The board will meet on March 9 to consider the borrowing plan for FY27; meanwhile, the retail portion of its OFS saw 1.55% subscription. Jain Resource: The promoter files an appeal before the SAT challenging a recent SEBI order.

The promoter files an appeal before the SAT challenging a recent SEBI order. Ramco Cements: The company sells non-core assets worth Rs 59.6 crore to Rainbow Foundations.

The company sells non-core assets worth Rs 59.6 crore to Rainbow Foundations. Tata Communications: The company's US-based arm, BUC Mobile, has been voluntarily dissolved.

The company's US-based arm, BUC Mobile, has been voluntarily dissolved. Indian Oil Corp (IOCL): The board will meet on March 6 to consider a second interim dividend for the financial year 2025-26.

The board will meet on March 6 to consider a second interim dividend for the financial year 2025-26. Jio Financial Services: The company subscribes to 3.4 crore shares of its arm, Jio Credit, for Rs 2,000 crore to fund business operations.

The company subscribes to 3.4 crore shares of its arm, Jio Credit, for Rs 2,000 crore to fund business operations. Aadhar Housing Finance: Blackstone arm BCP Asia II Holdco VI becomes the new promoter after acquiring a significant stake at Rs 425 per share.

Blackstone arm BCP Asia II Holdco VI becomes the new promoter after acquiring a significant stake at Rs 425 per share. MSTC: The company emerges as the L1 bidder for a Coal India tender to provide NRS Linkage auction services for three years.

The company emerges as the L1 bidder for a Coal India tender to provide NRS Linkage auction services for three years. Tata Steel: The company acquires 262 crore shares in its arm, T Steel Holdings, for a total consideration of Rs 2,402 crore.

The company acquires 262 crore shares in its arm, T Steel Holdings, for a total consideration of Rs 2,402 crore. NBCC: The company secures a Rs 775 crore order from the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) for the redevelopment of staff quarters.

The company secures a Rs 775 crore order from the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) for the redevelopment of staff quarters. JSW Energy: The company receives trading approvals from NSE and BSE for 95.2 lakh shares allotted to promoter group entity JTPM Metal Traders.

The company receives trading approvals from NSE and BSE for 95.2 lakh shares allotted to promoter group entity JTPM Metal Traders. Vesuvius India: Neeraj Kumar Jumrani is appointed as the CFO effective March 16, following the resignation of interim CFO Subhabrata Nandi.

Neeraj Kumar Jumrani is appointed as the CFO effective March 16, following the resignation of interim CFO Subhabrata Nandi. Gem Aromatics: The company's arm commences commercial production of 'WS05' and 'Safranal' at its Dahej manufacturing unit.

The company's arm commences commercial production of 'WS05' and 'Safranal' at its Dahej manufacturing unit. Vishal Mega Mart: Vishal Mega Mart Ltd.'s promoter is looking to sell shares worth Rs 3,508 crore on Friday through a block deal, sources told NDTV Profit. The promoter will likely offload 30.5 crore shares, representing 6.5% of equity. In addition, the floor price for the block deal is set at Rs 115 apiece. This is at a discount of 10% from the current market price. There will also be 150 days lock-in on the remaining stake.

ALSO READ: NBCC Shares In Focus After Rs 775 Crore Order Win

Bulk and Block

Apollo Pipes: S Gupta Holding, bought 2.43 lk shares at Rs. 341.32 a share.

S Gupta Holding, bought 2.43 lk shares at Rs. 341.32 a share. Capital Infra Trust: Larsen & Toubro bought 56 lk shares & Teparf-ST – Tata Equity Plus Absolute Returns Fund sold 69.66 lk shares at Rs. 69.5 a piece.

Larsen & Toubro bought 56 lk shares & Teparf-ST – Tata Equity Plus Absolute Returns Fund sold 69.66 lk shares at Rs. 69.5 a piece. Home First Finance: Aether (Mauritius) sold 27.3 lk shares at Rs. 1190 a piece, Pictet – Indian equities bought 17.97 lk shares at Rs. 1189 a share, Society Generale bought 8.40 lk shares at Rs. 1190 a share, True North Fund sold 28 lk shares at Rs. 1190 a piece.

Aether (Mauritius) sold 27.3 lk shares at Rs. 1190 a piece, Pictet – Indian equities bought 17.97 lk shares at Rs. 1189 a share, Society Generale bought 8.40 lk shares at Rs. 1190 a share, True North Fund sold 28 lk shares at Rs. 1190 a piece. JSW Cement: Everbest Consultancy Services bought 73 lk shares at Rs. 127.22 a share and JSW Group Companies Equity Trust sold 72.97 shares at Rs. 127.18 a piece.

IPO Listing

Gaudium IVF & Women Health: Gaudium IVF will make its debut on the stock exchanges on Friday. The IPO of the fertility services provider received 7.27 times subscription on the final day of share sale on Tuesday.

IPO

PNGS Reva Diamond Jewellery IPO Update (Day 3)

Overall Subscription at 1.23x

NII portion subscribed 1.54x

Retail portion subscribed 1.29x

QIB portion subscribed 1.04x

Omnitech Engineering IPO Update (Day 2)

Overall Subscription at 0.13x (13%)

QIB portion subscribed 0.13x (13%)

Retail portion subscribed 0.13x (13%)

NII portion subscribed 0.11x (11%)

ALSO READ: Vishal Mega Mart Block Deal: Promoter Likely To Sell Rs 3,508-Crore Stake

Insider Trades

IRB Infrastructure Developers: IRB Holding, Promoter Group, bought 15 lk shares.

Developers: IRB Holding, Promoter Group, bought 15 lk shares. HCL Technologies: Vama Sundari Investments (Delhi), Promoter, bought 3.43 lk shares.

Vama Sundari Investments (Delhi), Promoter, bought 3.43 lk shares. Jubilant FoodWorks: Jubilant Consumer, Promoter, created a pledge of 8 lk shares.

Jubilant Consumer, Promoter, created a pledge of 8 lk shares. Dollar Industries: V.K. Mercantile, Promoter Group, bought 87,000 shares.

V.K. Mercantile, Promoter Group, bought 87,000 shares. La Opala RG: GENESIS EXPORTS, Promoter, bought 0.63 lk shares.

GENESIS EXPORTS, Promoter, bought 0.63 lk shares. MSP Steel & Power: Jaik Leasing and Commercial Investment, Promoter Group, bought 6.08 lk shares; Sampat Marketing Company, Promoter Group, bought 2.30 lk shares; Ilex, Promoter Group, bought 9 lk shares.

Price Band

Price Band change from 20% to 10% : R M Drip & Sprinklers Systems

: R M Drip & Sprinklers Systems List of securities shortlisted in Short - Term ASM Framework Stage: Jindal Poly Films, Yatra Online.

Jindal Poly Films, Yatra Online. List of securities to be excluded from ASM Framework: Easy Trip Planners

F&O Cues

Nifty Mar futures is up 0.03% to 25,637.00 at a premium of 140 points.

Nifty Options 2nd Mar Expiry: Maximum Call open interest at 26,000 and Maximum Put open interest at 24,000.

Securities in ban period: SAMMAANCAP

Essential Business Intelligence, Continuous LIVE TV, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.