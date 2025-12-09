Stock Market LIVE: Nifty Above 25,800, Sensex Down Over 400 Points; Trent, IndiGo Recover Day's Losses
The NSE Nifty 50 slipped below the 26,000 mark, snapping a two-day gaining streak on Monday.
Stock Market LIVE: Undervalued Yuan Worked Well For China, Says Kotak AMC's Nilesh Shah
At a time when Indian rupee has breached past 90 levels against the US dollar, Nilesh Shah of Kotak AMC has highlighted it is the undervalued currency of China, which has helped the country reach a trade surplus.
In a recent social media post on X, the market veteran argued that China's economic dominance is not entirely built on innovation but an ironclad intervention from its central bank.
Stock Market LIVE: 10-Year Bond Yield Rises
India's 10-year bond yield grew five basis points to 6.58%.
Stock Market LIVE: DCM Shriram Fixes Record Date
DCM Shriram board fixes Dec. 19 as record date regarding share allotment in DSFCL & DSIL.
Stock Market LIVE: Federal Bank Shares Exchange Hands
Federal Bank has another 1.11 million shares traded in block deal on Tuesday.
Stock Market LIVE: 360 ONE WAM In Focus
360 ONE WAM has 1.12 million shares traded in block deal on Tuesday. The shares fell over 0.43% to Rs 1,123.40 apiece.