Undervalued Yuan Has Worked Out Well For China, Says Kotak AMC's Nilesh Shah

At a time when Indian rupee has breached past 90 levels against the US dollar, Nilesh Shah of Kotak AMC has highlighted it is the undervalued currency of China, which has helped the country reach a trade surplus.

In a recent social media post on X, the market veteran argued that China's economic dominance is not entirely built on innovation but an ironclad intervention from its central bank.

Shah's observation comes at a time when the Indian rupee has faced pressure from global headwinds, depreciating to historic lows. He pointed out that Chinese Yuan has remained surprisingly stable in relation to its massive export growth.

Data shared by Shah confirms that China's trade surplus has indeed crossed $1 trillion in the first 11 months of the year.