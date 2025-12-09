Stock Market Crash: Nifty Slips Below 25,800, Sensex Sheds Over 700 Points — Five Key Reasons Behind Fall

India's benchmark indices extend decline for the second day as Nifty 50 and BSE Sensex fall nearly 1% as investors turned cautious ahead of the US Federal Reserve's interest rate decision on Wednesday. In addition, elevated US bond yields, the Indian rupee slipping past 90 amid persistent dollar strength, and continued FII outflows are weighing heavily on risk appetite.

The broader segment of the market was also in the negative, with the Nifty Midcap 100 falling over 1.40% and Smallcap 250 index falling 1.15%. Volatility also spiked, with India VIX rising over 2%, signalling a heightened investor nervousness.

"Indian equity markets came under pressure today, with broad-based selling triggered by weak global cues and rising caution ahead of key U.S. inflation and interest-rate signals." said Ponmudi R, CEO of Enrich Money.

Profit-booking after the recent rally is evident across frontline stocks, while IT and banking counters are witnessing mild unwinding as investors turn defensive, added Ponmudi.

Nifty 50 fell 0.90% to 25,728 level, while Sensex was down 0.85% to 84,382.96.

In the last two sessions Nifty has fallen over 400 points. In addition, Nifty smallcap 100 index fell over 6% in the last seven trading sessions.