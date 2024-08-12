Stock Market Live: Nifty, Sensex Extend Losses As ICICI Bank, RIL Decline

Shares of Inox Wind Ltd. surged over 8% Monday after the heavy electrical equipment company swung to profit in the first quarter of fiscal 2025.

Inox Wind's stock rose as much as 9.02% during the day to Rs 189.9 apiece on the NSE. It was trading 6.07% higher at Rs 184.8 apiece, compared to a 0.33% decline in the benchmark Nifty 50 as of 10:40 a.m.

It has risen 267% in the last 12 months and 48% on a year-to-date basis. The total traded volume so far in the day stood at 5.5 times its 30-day average. The relative strength index was at 64.

Five out of the six analysts tracking the company have a 'buy' rating on the stock, and another one suggest a 'sell', according to Bloomberg data. The average of 12-month analyst price targets implies a potential upside of 8.1%.