Stock Market Live: Nifty Hits 22,000, Sensex Crosses 73,000 For The First Time; Wipro Jumps Over 13%

Wipro Ltd had 23.4 lakh shares or 0.04% equity changed hands in two large tradesBuyers and sellers not known immediatelySource: Bloomberg.India's benchmark indices touched fresh record highs at opening on Monday tracking sharp gains in IT stocks lead by HCL Technologies Ltd, and Infosys Ltd.As of 09:21 a.m., the NSE Nifty 50 was trading 0.76% or 167.20 points higher at 22,061.75, while the S&P BSE Sensex was trading 0.84% or 665.84 points higher at 73,230.70..Infosys Ltd, HDFC Bank Ltd, Wipro Ltd, Tata Consultancy Services Ltd, and HCL Technologies Ltd were contributing positively to the indices. HDFC Life Insurance Company Ltd, Bajaj Finance Ltd, Eicher Motors Ltd, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd, and Divi's Laboratories Ltd were weighing on the indices..On NSE, 11 sectors out of 12 advanced, and one declined. Nifty IT surged 3.70% to become the top performer among sectoral indices, while Nifty Media fell -0.04% to become the top loser. .The broader markets underperformed benchmark indices. The S&P BSE Smallcap Index rose 0.54%, whereas S&P BSE MidCap Index was 0.43% higher. On BSE, 19 out of 20 sectors rose, while one fell. S&P BSE IT rose the most among sectoral indices, while BSE FMCG declined. .The market breadth was skewed in favour of buyers. Around 2120 stocks rose, 1063 stocks declined, and 120 remained unchanged on BSE. .At pre-open, the NSE Nifty 50 was 0.72% or 158.60 points higher at 22,053.15, while the S&P BSE Sensex was 0.66% or 481.42 points higher at 73,049.87. .Zomato Ltd had 4.5 crore shares or 0.5% equity changed hands in multiple pre-market large tradesBuyers and sellers not known immediatelySource: Bloomberg.Nomura maintained 'Neutral' rating on HCL Technologies Ltd with a target price at Rs 1,500 from Rs 1,420.HCL Technologies Ltd's Q3FY24 performance a beat on all counts; growth led by telecom and manufacturingExecution of Verizon deal should help post strong Q4For FY24F, margin guidance of 18-19% retained, revenue growth moderated from top end Raised EPS for FY24-26 BY 1-2%Upside risks: Revenue growth and margin expansion. Downside risk: Unexpected ramp downs hurting revenue.The brokerage has a 'sell' rating with a target price of Rs 810Q3 revenues (+3% QoQ) were 5% below Citi estimatesCost reductions enabled in-line EBITDA ~23% Traffic growth recovery is key for decent growth and margin sustenance/expansionEBIT estimates are +7%/+8% vs earlier. Continue to value at 16x ex-cash PE (unchanged but rolled forward).See risk to earnings estimate on continued slowdown in consumer discretionary segment (ex-jewellery), slower store expansionMaintain sell with price target of Rs3,200 (Rs3,100 earlier) Oct-Dec PAT was 4% below Citi estimate, revenue was in-line post the trading updateAvg revenue per square feet fell by 10% (Citi estimate; flat on year), GM fell by 80 bps to 14.2% vs Q3FY20 (pre-covid period).Trim medium-term VNB estimates by 3-5% on slower growthRate neutral with price target of Rs 675 (earlier Rs 710)Raise medium-term EV estimates by 1% on favorable investment variance in baseValuation premium to private peers likely to further reduce without visible stimulus driving growth.Benign Dec CPI print (5.69% YoY) despite unfavorable base reflected softnessQ4FY24 headline inflation is tracking at 4.6% YoY, 60bps below RBI forecastSupply fears on food prices not playing out, core inflation remains subduedRetain FY25 average headline inflation forecast at 4.5% YoYSee balance of risk tilted towards the downside rather than upsideExpect MPC stance change to neutral in AprilFebruary now becoming a ‘live’ policy for its considerationSee 50bps cumulative repo rate cut in 2024 starting August.Maintain neutral with price target of Rs 520See Q3 result as positive given continued miss against estimates over last few quartersHigher deal wins commentary in Consulting indicates drag from the segment is bottoming outFY24 revenue growth rate to be one of the lowest among Tier-1 IT Services peersExpect 3.9% CAGR in IT Services revenue over FY23-26To return to growth in FY25 after a decline in FY24Could reach 17% EBIT margin guidance in FY25, implying 8% PAT CAGR in FY23-26.Nifty January futures up by 1.34% to 21,968.95 at a premium of 74.4 points.Nifty January futures open interest up by 2.4%.Nifty Bank January futures up by 0.69% to 47,900.20 at a premium of 190.4 points.Nifty Bank January futures open interest down by 10.3%.Nifty Options Jan 18 Expiry: Maximum Call open interest at 22,500 and Maximum Put open interest at 21,700.Bank Nifty Options Jan 17 Expiry: Maximum Call Open Interest at 50,000 and Maximum Put open interest at 45,000.Securities in the ban period: Bandhan Bank, Bharat Heavy Electronics, Chambal Fertilizers, Delta Corp, Escorts Kubota, Hindustan Copper, India Cements, Indus Tower, Metropolis Healthcare, National Aluminium, Piramal Enterprise, Polycab India, PVRINOX, SAIL, and Zee Entertainment..Goodluck India Launches QIP To Raise Rs 200 Crore.Medplus Health Services: Promoter Agilemed Investments revoked a pledge of 1.13 crore shares on Jan. 12..Mrs. Bectors Food Specialties: To meet analysts and investors on Jan. 18.Windlas Biotech: To meet analysts and investors on Jan. 15.NLC India: To meet analysts and investors on Jan. 17 and 18.Sky Gold: To meet analysts and investors on Jan. 18.Anand Rathi Wealth: To meet analysts and investors on Jan. 17 and 18..Moved into a short-term ASM framework: AGS Transact Technology, Easy Trip Planners, Polycab India, Suven Lifesciences.Moved out of short-term ASM framework: Indo Amines, Sigachi Industries..BHEL Gets Letter Of Award For EPC Package Worth Rs 15,000 Crore From NLC India.Sical Logistics: Pristine Malwa Logistics Park sold 6 lakh shares (0.92%) while Negen Capital Services bought 6 lakh shares at Rs 270.55 apiece..FSN E-Commerce Ventures: Lexdale International sold 2.62 crore shares (0.91%) at Rs 188.83 apiece.Gillette India: Adventz Finance sold 6 lakh shares (1.84%) at Rs 6,757.6 apiece while Nippon India Mutual Fund bought 3.3 lakh shares (1.01%) at Rs 6,755 apiece.Accelya Solutions: Plutus Wealth Management LLP bought 0.74 lakh shares (0.5%) at Rs 1,709.99 apiece.Cupid: Minerva Ventures Fund bought 0.75 lakh shares (0.56%) at Rs 1,637.64 apiece..Lexdale International Offloads Nykaa's Shares Worth Rs 495 Crore.Medi Assist Healthcare: The IPO will open for bids on Monday. It will comprise offer for sale of Rs 1,171.6 crore. The price band is fixed at Rs 397-418 per share. The company has raised Rs 351.4 crore from anchor investors. .Wipro Q3 FY24 (Consolidated, QoQ)Revenue down 1.39% at Rs 22,205.1 crore (Bloomberg estimate Rs 23,229 crore).EBIT up 6.22% at Rs 3,267.1 crore (Bloomberg estimate Rs 3,240.50 crore).EBIT margin at 14.71% (Bloomberg estimate: 14.60%).Net profit up 1.24% at Rs 2,700.6 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 3,029 crore).HCLTech Q3 FY24 (Consolidated, QoQ)Revenue up 6.65% at Rs 28,446 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 28,075.1 crore).EBIT up 14.7% at Rs 5,644 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 5,256.9 crore).EBIT margin at 19.84% (Bloomberg estimate: 18.7%).Net profit up 13.51% at Rs 5,874 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 4,124.4 crore).Just Dial Q3 FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)Revenue at Rs 265 crore vs Rs 260.6 crore, up 1.7% (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 269.8 crore).Net profit at Rs 92 crore vs Rs 71.8 crore, up 28.1% (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 93.6 crore).Ebitda at Rs 60.3 crore vs Rs 48.8 crore, up 23.6% (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 54.8 crore).Ebitda margin at 22.75% vs 18.72% (Bloomberg estimate: 20.3%).Anand Rathi Wealth Q3 FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)Revenue at Rs 182.43 crore vs Rs 138 crore, up 32.19% (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 188.1 crore).Net profit at Rs 58.04 crore vs Rs 43.22 crore, up 34.28% (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 56.5 crore).Den Networks Q3 FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)Revenue at Rs 272.9 crore vs Rs 276.9 crore, down 1.45%.Net profit at Rs 47.8 crore vs Rs 49.3 crore, down 3.04%.Ebitda at Rs 40.5 crore vs Rs 37.3 crore, up 8.57%.Ebitda margin at 14.84% vs 13.47%..Wipro Q3 Results: Revenue Dips For Fourth Straight Quarter, Profit Rises.Angel One, Brightcom Group, Choice International, Jai Balaji Industries, Jio Financial Services, Kesoram Industries, and PCBL..HCL Tech Q3 Results: Revenue Up 6.65%, Profit Beats Estimates.Tata Consumer Products: The company has agreed to buy Capital Foods Pvt., the owner of Ching’s Secret and Smith & Jones, and Fabindia-backed Organic India in two separate deals valued at about Rs 7,000 crore as it expands its portfolio of high-margin businesses. The board will meet on Jan. 19 to consider fundraising via equity or debt issues.Adani Enterprises: Unit Adani New Industries received the Letter of Award to set up a manufacturing capacity of 198.5 megawatts per annum for electrolysers under the Strategic Interventions for Green Hydrogen Transition scheme from Solar Energy Corp.Bharat Heavy Electricals, NLC India: BHEL received a letter of award worth Rs 15,000 crore for an EPC package for the 3x800 MW Talabira thermal power project from NLC India.Life Insurance Corp: The state-run insurer received a tax demand worth Rs 1,370.6 crore from the Mumbai tax authority.Avalon Technologies: The company entered into an agreement with the Centre for Development of Advanced Computing for indigenously manufactured HPC servers, ‘RUDRA’.Sheela Foam: The company has completed the acquisition of a 2.57% stake in KEL for Rs 55.33 crore. The company now holds 97.23% of KEL.Emudhra: The company opened its QIP at a floor price of Rs 443.56, which indicates a discount of 5% to the current market price.Century Plyboards: The company’s newly set-up laminate unit started its commercial production on Jan. 12.Goodluck India: The company opened its QIP at Rs 989.40 per share, which indicates a discount of 10% to the current market price.Anant Raj: The company opened its QIP at Rs 310.78 per share, which indicates a discount of 5% of the current market price.IRB Infrastructure Trust: The company has now executed concession agreements with the National Highways Authority of India for the tolling, operation, maintenance and transfer of the Kota Bypass and Cable Stay Bridge on NH-76 in Rajasthan and the Gwalior-Jhansi section. The estimated cost of the project is Rs 1,896 crore.All Cargo Gati: The company total monthly volume, including surface and air express, stood at 105 kilo tonne, up 7% YoY.Hampton Sky Realty: The company received approval to start construction of the hospital project under the name of Hampton Narayana Super Speciality Hospital in Chandigarh, with a projected investment of Rs 200 crore.Kaynes Technology: The company will acquire Mixx Technologies for a consideration of $30 million to establish itself as a “silicon to systems” manufacturer for artificial intelligence and high-performance computing infrastructure. Post-acquisition, it will hold a 13.20% stake in Mixx Technologies.Dilip Buildcon: The company sold its entire 51% stake in DBL Nidagatta Mysore Highways for Rs 61.6 crore.Alkem Laboratories: The company appointed Nitin Agrawal as the Chief Financial Officer w.e.f. Feb. 1. A cyber security incident happened at the company’s subsidiary, which compromised the business email IDs of certain employees. The incident resulted in a fraudulent transfer of funds of approximately Rs 52 crore..Tata To Buy Ching's Owner Capital Foods, Fabindia's Organic India In Rs 7,000-Crore Deals.Most markets in Asia-pacific region gained as Market participants assessed the Taiwan's election outcome, released over the weekend.Nikkei was trading 0.57% higher at 35,780.25, while S&P ASX 200 was up 0.03% higher at 7,500.30 as of 07:44 a.m.The island nation's citizens has chosen Democratic Progressive Party. Meanwhile, share indices in mainland China declined, with the CSI 300 trading 0.06% lower at 3,282.37 as of 07:44 a.m. People's Bank of China has kept its one-year medium term lending rate unchanged at 2.5%, contrary to the expectation of 10-bps cut. The bank also injected cash via MLF for 14 months.U.S. Treasury two-year yields dropped to the lowest level since May while stocks came under pressure as a surprise decline in producer prices reinforced bets on Federal Reserve rate cuts this year, reported Bloomberg.The S&P 500 Index rose 0.08% while the Nasdaq 100 settled 0.07 higher as of Friday. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell by 0.31%.Brent crude jumped 0.08% to $78.21 a barrel. Gold was down 0.06% at $2,047.86 an ounce.The GIFT Nifty was trading 0.01% or 2.5 points down at 22,041.00 as of 07:41 a.m.India's benchmark stock indices ended at a record closing high on Friday as a sharp rise in information technology stocks followed the Q3 results of heavyweights Infosys and Tata Consultancy Services.The S&P BSE Sensex jumped 847.27 points, or 1.18%, to close at 72,568.45, while the NSE Nifty 50 surged 260.80 points, or 1.20%, to end at 21,908.Overseas investors remained net sellers of Indian equities for the fourth consecutive session on Friday. Foreign portfolio investors offloaded stocks worth Rs 340.1 crore, while domestic institutional investors stayed net buyers and mopped up equities worth Rs 2,911.2 crore, the NSE data showed.The Indian rupee strengthened 11 paise to close at 82.92 against the U.S. dollar on Friday..Asia Stocks Mixed As China Keeps Key Rate On Hold: Markets Wrap