SpiceJet Share Price Extends Gains To Third Day As It Expands Fleet Size

SpiceJet Ltd. share price extended gains to third session on Tuesday. The airline has expanded its fleet size. The airline has added two Boeing 737 aircraft, SpiceJet said in a press release on Tuesday.

The two new aircraft have entered the commercial service on Nov 26 and 29, respectively. SpiceJet has deployed Boeing 737 aircraft currently on key routes, including Delhi-Bangkok, Ahmedabad-Dubai, and Ahmedabad-Kolkata, according to the press release.

SpiceJet remains committed to providing reliable, efficient, and affordable air travel, the airline said in the press release.

Last Friday, SpiceJet management has laid out an ambitious roadmap for a decisive scale-up operations next year, and a sharper financial recovery as it enters the second half of financial year 2026.

The airline now intends to deepen its presence at a select set of key airports, concentrating operations to drive better connectivity, operational efficiencies, and stronger load factors. This move aligns with industry trends where carriers consolidate operations around high-traffic, high-yield hubs.