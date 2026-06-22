Silver Rate Today: MCX Silver Jumps Rs 4,500 To Rs 2.37 Lakh Amid Progress In US-Iran Talks

Silver Price Today: The white-metal rate rose on Multi Commodity Exchange of India (MCX) today, June 22 amid progress in US and Iran peace talks.

The MCX silverJuly futures contract jumped 1.94% or Rs 4,525 to Rs 2,37, 710 per kilo by 11:13 am on Monday, , while the MCX gold July futures advanced 0.72% or Rs 1,039 to Rs 1,46,260 per 10 grams.

The latest surge in the prices of metal prices come after peace negotiations between US and Iran raised hopes of easing tensions in the Middle East. Both countries concluded the first round of high-level talks under the Islamabad Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) in Burgenstock, Switzerland, on Sunday, with mediators Qatar and Pakistan announcing the formation of a High Level Committee to oversee the negotiations going forward.

Qatar and Pakistan in a joint statment said the talks were "conducted in a positive and constructive atmosphere," with progress made including the creation of a mechanism for further technical talks.

This comes hours after US President Donald Trump, in a post on Truth Social wrote, “Iran must immediately stop their highly paid PROXIES in Lebanon from causing trouble. If they don't, we'll hit Iran very hard again, just like we did last week, only harder!!!”

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.