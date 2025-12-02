Silver Rally: How Soon Can The Devil's Metal Hit Rs 2 Lakh-Mark On MCX?

Silver is on track to test the Rs 2 lakh mark in 2026 after delivering one of its most extraordinary yearly performances in 2025, doubling in value driven by powerful catalysts.

According to a report on the hard asset by Kedia Advisories, the metal has surged nearly 20% in just 10 days on the Multi-Commodity Exchange, with July 2026 futures touching Rs 1,84,000 per kg. Global spot prices rallied 21% during the same period.

Analysts point to a decisive cup-and-handle breakout above Rs 1,73,965, signalling sustained bullish momentum supported by strong volumes.

Further, technical indicators reinforce the bullish outlook. The cup-and-handle breakout projects an immediate target of Rs 1,93,800, with an extended objective near Rs 2,06,000 if global conditions align.

Momentum signals, including a MACD positive crossover above the zero line, confirm trend acceleration.